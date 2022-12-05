Read full article on original website
kjzz.org
AZ Court of Appeals hears arguments for limiting early voting
The Arizona Republican Party is continuing to challenge a 1991 law that allows anyone to ask for and receive an early ballot for elections. During a hearing Wednesday, attorney Alexander Kolodin told the state Court of Appeals that all voting needs to be done in a way to protect privacy and that can only be done at an official polling place.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Recount begins for 3 Arizona races: AG, superintendent of public instruction, LD 13
PHOENIX - A recount is underway for three races that fell within the state's automatic recount guidelines as they were all within half a percentage point. The recount includes two statewide races: Arizona attorney general and superintendent of public instruction. Maricopa County is also recounting ballots cast for State legislative...
KOLD-TV
Fontes and Richer at odds over long wait for election results being an issue
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The nation waited a long time to find out who won some of Arizona’s biggest races. Now, two officials are at odds with one another over changing Arizona’s elections to get us results faster. “We’ve heard from a lot of people who have said, ‘we want results faster,”’ said Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer not interested in state GOP chair role
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer said Wednesday she has been pursued as a potential successor to Kelli Ward as Arizona GOP chair, but she’s not interested in the job. “I’ve paid my dues, I’m getting old and it’s an important job,” Brewer told KTAR News 92.3...
arizonasuntimes.com
Data Analysts Question How 25 Percent of Arizona Voters Flipped to Oppose Trump Candidates Despite GOP Voter Registration Advantage
Investigations are continuing into the election anomalies in Arizona, where Republicans performed fairly well except for in the top four Trump-endorsed races. Since there are 4 percent more Republicans than Democrats in the state (as well as in Maricopa County), and most of the Republicans were easily beating their Democratic opponents in mainstream polls, data analysts are looking closely at the numbers. Analytics 805 examined the numbers of who voted in most of the races, and discovered that Republican candidates outside of the four races performed incredibly well in contrast, as much as 200 percent better.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Announces Statewide Campaign to Raise Awareness for Human Trafficking
Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) announced Thursday that he is launching a statewide campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking. “It can’t be overstated—human trafficking is real, it is pervasive and it’s an issue Arizona takes seriously,” said Ducey. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the [Arizona Human Trafficking] Council and state agencies, Arizona’s youth, our tribal nations, and our entire state are able to join the fight in combating this horrific issue. Anyone can be a victim, but together we can ensure we are doing all we can to protect victims and stop human trafficking throughout our state.”
AZFamily
No, the law didn’t bar Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs from running for governor
WASHINGTON (Politifact) - In Arizona, 2022 is looking like 2020. The losers in a close election are casting doubt on the voting process. Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., took aim at Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, who narrowly won the race for governor. “Katie Hobbs had a clear conflict of interest...
KTAR.com
Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer turned down offer to replace state GOP Chair Kelli Ward
PHOENIX — Former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer on Wednesday said she had been pursued to replace Kelli Ward for Arizona GOP chair but she turned down the offer. “I’ve paid my dues, I’m getting old and it’s an important job,” Brewer told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Gaydos and Chad Show.
arizonasuntimes.com
Attorney General Mark Brnovich States He Will Defend Election Laws After Certifying the 2022 General Election
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R) released a statement Monday, a mere hours after certifying the canvass of the Arizona General Election, saying he will continue to enforce and defend Arizona’s election laws throughout his term. “As we gather today to solidify the 2022 midterm election results, many Arizonans...
Phoenix New Times
Rachel Mitchell Used Fear to Win. What that Means for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office
As the highest-profile statewide races in Arizona — including the contests for governor, attorney general, and superintendent of public instruction — became nail-biters after Election Day, the numbers in the race for Maricopa County Attorney stayed consistent: Republican Rachel Mitchell secured a six-point victory. Though often overshadowed by...
thefoothillsfocus.com
Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level
We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify the county’s results.
kjzz.org
What the Respect for Marriage Act means for same-sex marriages in Arizona
The U.S. House passed the Respect for Marriage Act 258-169 on Thursday, and the Senate approved it last week with a bipartisan 61-35 vote. The measure codifies protections for same-sex marriage into law, while also including some religious freedom provisions. And it comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade; in his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the high court’s decision allowing same-sex marriage should also be overturned.
AZFamily
Some Arizona candidates haven’t taken down their political signs
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drive around the Valley, and you can’t miss the number of political signs. Many residents say they’re tired of seeing them, and city officials say they understand residents’ frustration. “Absolutely yes, I mean they create quite a visual clutter in our community,”...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong
Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
newsnationnow.com
Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns
(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
Washington Examiner
Arizona sheriff threatens criminal charges against border wall construction builders
An Arizona sheriff has threatened criminal charges against any construction worker caught building a wall along Santa Cruz County's boundary with Mexico — unaware that Republican Gov. Doug Ducey's office never planned to build there. Santa Cruz County Sheriff David Hathaway warned late last week that he planned to...
prescottenews.com
Governor Ducey, TSMC Mark Major Milestone at the Most Technologically Advanced Chip Factory in the U.S.
Deal of the Decade” Highlights Arizona as a Global Technology Epicenter. A vision to transform acres of state-owned desert into a global technology epicenter marked a major milestone Tuesday: Governor Doug Ducey and TSMC celebrated the first piece of equipment added to one of the most technologically advanced chip factories in the world.
AZFamily
Expert: Microchip plant in Phoenix won’t impact Arizona’s water supply
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — With President Biden flying in to promote a second TSMC microchip plant coming to the Valley, several viewers have asked Arizona’s Family how it would impact the ongoing water shortage. The main concern: would it hurt Arizona farmers?. Sarah Porter, director of Arizona State...
AZFamily
Business groups predict economic boost with Taiwan chipmaker coming to Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gas prices are still high, and so is the cost of groceries, but Arizona’s financial future may soon get a little brighter. President Biden was in Phoenix on Tuesday to talk about the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company making a $40-billion investment in Arizona, with plans to build two chip-making plants in North Phoenix.
KOLD-TV
Water cuts could lead to higher energy bills for Arizonans in 2023
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Water cuts expected for the Colorado River are just around the corner. Energy experts in the Valley expect these shortages also to impact the state’s energy supply which could mean higher power bills. Less water means less power generated at the hydroelectric plants at Lake...
