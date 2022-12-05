ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

kjzz.org

AZ Court of Appeals hears arguments for limiting early voting

The Arizona Republican Party is continuing to challenge a 1991 law that allows anyone to ask for and receive an early ballot for elections. During a hearing Wednesday, attorney Alexander Kolodin told the state Court of Appeals that all voting needs to be done in a way to protect privacy and that can only be done at an official polling place.
KOLD-TV

Fontes and Richer at odds over long wait for election results being an issue

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — The nation waited a long time to find out who won some of Arizona’s biggest races. Now, two officials are at odds with one another over changing Arizona’s elections to get us results faster. “We’ve heard from a lot of people who have said, ‘we want results faster,”’ said Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer.
arizonasuntimes.com

Data Analysts Question How 25 Percent of Arizona Voters Flipped to Oppose Trump Candidates Despite GOP Voter Registration Advantage

Investigations are continuing into the election anomalies in Arizona, where Republicans performed fairly well except for in the top four Trump-endorsed races. Since there are 4 percent more Republicans than Democrats in the state (as well as in Maricopa County), and most of the Republicans were easily beating their Democratic opponents in mainstream polls, data analysts are looking closely at the numbers. Analytics 805 examined the numbers of who voted in most of the races, and discovered that Republican candidates outside of the four races performed incredibly well in contrast, as much as 200 percent better.
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey Announces Statewide Campaign to Raise Awareness for Human Trafficking

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey (R) announced Thursday that he is launching a statewide campaign to raise awareness about human trafficking. “It can’t be overstated—human trafficking is real, it is pervasive and it’s an issue Arizona takes seriously,” said Ducey. “Thanks to the collaborative efforts of the [Arizona Human Trafficking] Council and state agencies, Arizona’s youth, our tribal nations, and our entire state are able to join the fight in combating this horrific issue. Anyone can be a victim, but together we can ensure we are doing all we can to protect victims and stop human trafficking throughout our state.”
Phoenix New Times

Rachel Mitchell Used Fear to Win. What that Means for the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office

As the highest-profile statewide races in Arizona — including the contests for governor, attorney general, and superintendent of public instruction — became nail-biters after Election Day, the numbers in the race for Maricopa County Attorney stayed consistent: Republican Rachel Mitchell secured a six-point victory. Though often overshadowed by...
thefoothillsfocus.com

Opinion: Election deniers take crazy to a new level

We begin with the good news about the process of certifying Arizona’s November 2022 election. After all the conspiracy theories, death threats, and fact-deprived screaming about rigged results, only a few hundred protesters showed up for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Nov. 28 special meeting to certify the county’s results.
kjzz.org

What the Respect for Marriage Act means for same-sex marriages in Arizona

The U.S. House passed the Respect for Marriage Act 258-169 on Thursday, and the Senate approved it last week with a bipartisan 61-35 vote. The measure codifies protections for same-sex marriage into law, while also including some religious freedom provisions. And it comes in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade; in his concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas suggested the high court’s decision allowing same-sex marriage should also be overturned.
AZFamily

Some Arizona candidates haven’t taken down their political signs

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Drive around the Valley, and you can’t miss the number of political signs. Many residents say they’re tired of seeing them, and city officials say they understand residents’ frustration. “Absolutely yes, I mean they create quite a visual clutter in our community,”...
roselawgroupreporter.com

Lake expected to keep fighting in court as advisers debate where their strategy went wrong

Lake has spent the weeks since Democrat Katie Hobbs won the race to be Arizona’s next governor raising concern about the election in Maricopa County. || Gage Skidmore/Flickr. Kari Lake’s campaign headquarters were quiet Friday morning, betraying all other indications that the firebrand former gubernatorial candidate and her loyalists are gearing up for a fight.
newsnationnow.com

Arizona sheriff upset Biden won’t visit border towns

(NewsNation) — As the number of migrants arriving at the southern border continues to grow, at least one Arizona law enforcement official is expressing disappointment with President Joe Biden’s decision to not visit border communities during a planned visit to the state. Biden on Tuesday will visit the...
AZFamily

Business groups predict economic boost with Taiwan chipmaker coming to Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Gas prices are still high, and so is the cost of groceries, but Arizona’s financial future may soon get a little brighter. President Biden was in Phoenix on Tuesday to talk about the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company making a $40-billion investment in Arizona, with plans to build two chip-making plants in North Phoenix.
KOLD-TV

Water cuts could lead to higher energy bills for Arizonans in 2023

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Water cuts expected for the Colorado River are just around the corner. Energy experts in the Valley expect these shortages also to impact the state’s energy supply which could mean higher power bills. Less water means less power generated at the hydroelectric plants at Lake...
