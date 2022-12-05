According to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Oliva's girlfriend, who isn't identified in the paperwork, told police she had invited another man through Facebook Messenger to go with her and Oliva to the park. She said she only knew the man by his moniker. The documents later reveal police learned that the person was 18-year-old, Joshua Steffen.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO