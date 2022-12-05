Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Legendary Shania Twain Gives Adele A Fangirl Moment At Her Las Vegas ShowFlorence CarmelaLas Vegas, NV
The wealthiest person in Las Vegas continues to give away millionsAsh JurbergLas Vegas, NV
Wrestling: Sasso wins 149-pound bracket, No. 3 Ohio State takes part in Cliff Keen InvitationalThe LanternColumbus, OH
Denver-area firm sells carbon credits to offset Pac-12 title game emissionsMatt WhittakerDenver, CO
Famed Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a second suspect in connection with human remains found in a barrel in late November. Angelica Hudson, 30, was arrested Dec. 7 and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested in connection with the same crime on Nov. 29.
Las Vegas man arrested for allegedly killing ‘acquaintance’ in Arizona
MOHAVE COUNTY, Ariz. (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police arrested a Las Vegas man Monday in connection with the death of an Arizona man he knew, according to officials. Felipe Santaolalla, 46, was identified as the suspect by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office detectives on Dec. 2 and found by Metro police days later. The victim, […]
Fox5 KVVU
Henderson Police officer to face hit-and-run charges after October crash
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson City Attorney’s Office approved filing hit-and-run charges against a Henderson Police officer after a crash earlier this year. HPD confirmed that Officer Gary Hargis, 47, was issued a summons for misdemeanor hit-and-run charges on Dec. 5. Hargis faces charges of duty to stop at an accident, failure to maintain lane and failure to give information to a party at a vehicle accident.
8newsnow.com
NTSB investigation finds drug-impaired driver caused crash that killed 5 bicyclists in 2020
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An investigative report released by the National Transportation Safety Board finds the driver of a box truck that crashed into a group of bicyclists, killing five, is to blame for the crash but a contributing factor “was the decision made by the bicyclists to ride in the right travel lane of a 75-mph highway.”
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police arrest 18 in undercover internet sting
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An undercover operation conducted by Metro police and various other organizations resulted in 18 arrests, police said. On Dec. 1 and 2, 18 men were arrested after undercover agents posed as juveniles online. According to police, all 18 were booked in the Clark County Detention Center....
North Las Vegas considers law banning catalytic converter possession
An ordinance considered by North Las Vegas City Council Wednesday would ban unauthorized catalytic converter possession amid rash of thefts.
Henderson police officer issued summons for hit-and-run
A Henderson police officer was issued a summons to appear in court for charges relating to a hit-and-run.
Man arrested in deadly drive-by shooting in east Las Vegas Valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old man accused in a drive-by shooting that left one person dead in the east Las Vegas Valley, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Tuesday. Usbaldo Zarate was identified by police as a suspect in the shooting that took place on Nov. 26, in the 4800 block […]
8newsnow.com
Police investigate armed robbery near UNLV
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– University of Nevada Las Vegas Police investigated an armed robbery near the Thomas and Mack Center. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. near Naples and University Center Drives. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male adult, roughly five feet, five inches tall, wearing a black...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Mohave County homicide
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with a homicide in Mohave County. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Felipe Santaolalla, 46, from Las Vegas was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation from Nov. 30 in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs. Santaolalla was arrested Dec. 5 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
Fox5 KVVU
Boulder City police say “highly intoxicated” woman caught speeding through a school zone
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - People are crediting the Boulder City Police Department on its Facebook page for stopping a suspected drunk driver who was caught in a school zone near Garrett Middle School on Monday. “She was headed to the high school and then back to one of our...
Fox5 KVVU
2 mail theft suspects arrested after leading police on pursuit in Mesquite
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A mail theft investigation led authorities on a car chase in Mesquite Monday night. Police said they arrested Roger Jenkins of Pahrump and Lindsey Sarac of Las Vegas. They were already being investigated for stealing mail, committing fraud and robbing a mail carrier at gunpoint...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect on the run after armed robbery near UNLV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - University Police Services, a law enforcement agency serving Southern Nevada colleges, are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery near UNLV Wednesday night. University police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. near Naples and University Center Drives. A post on the agency’s Facebook page...
news3lv.com
Police in Boulder City look for suspect in hit and run crash involving bicyclist
Boulder City (KSNV) — Police are asking for the public's help locating a vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run crash Monday morning. The Boulder City Police Department (BCPD), along with the Nevada Highway Patrol (NHP), responded to the area of US 95/mile marker 43 around 8:45 a.m.
Hanging out, drinking at east side park left 1 man dead, another facing charges, report says
According to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Oliva's girlfriend, who isn't identified in the paperwork, told police she had invited another man through Facebook Messenger to go with her and Oliva to the park. She said she only knew the man by his moniker. The documents later reveal police learned that the person was 18-year-old, Joshua Steffen.
8newsnow.com
Pair in Nevada accused of mail theft arrested after fleeing police in stolen vehicle
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man and woman accused of mail theft were arrested in Mesquite after fleeing police in a stolen truck, police said. Roger Theodore Jenkins, 55, of Pahrump, and Lindsey Fay Sarac, 34, of Las Vegas, face multiple felony charges, including, but not limited to, felony possession of a stolen vehicle and felony evading.
8newsnow.com
18-year-old arrested following argument that left 1 dead in Las Vegas parking lot
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A fight between two men in an east valley parking lot ended in gunfire, leaving one man dead. Las Vegas Metro police arrested Joshua Steffen, 18, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, and police announced the arrest Monday. According to police, Steffen and another man were involved in...
Las Vegas liquor store CEO was drunk before fatal crash, troopers say
The CEO of Lee’s Discount Liquor, who died in a fatal crash last year, was driving with a blood alcohol level nearly three times the legal limit, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
Comments / 0