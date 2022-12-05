ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder City, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police arrest 2nd suspect after human remains found in barrel

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police arrested a second suspect in connection with human remains found in a barrel in late November. Angelica Hudson, 30, was arrested Dec. 7 and booked into Clark County Detention Center on a murder charge. Ryan Bentley, 43, was arrested in connection with the same crime on Nov. 29.
Fox5 KVVU

Henderson Police officer to face hit-and-run charges after October crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson City Attorney’s Office approved filing hit-and-run charges against a Henderson Police officer after a crash earlier this year. HPD confirmed that Officer Gary Hargis, 47, was issued a summons for misdemeanor hit-and-run charges on Dec. 5. Hargis faces charges of duty to stop at an accident, failure to maintain lane and failure to give information to a party at a vehicle accident.
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas police arrest 18 in undercover internet sting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– An undercover operation conducted by Metro police and various other organizations resulted in 18 arrests, police said. On Dec. 1 and 2, 18 men were arrested after undercover agents posed as juveniles online. According to police, all 18 were booked in the Clark County Detention Center....
8newsnow.com

Police investigate armed robbery near UNLV

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– University of Nevada Las Vegas Police investigated an armed robbery near the Thomas and Mack Center. The incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. near Naples and University Center Drives. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male adult, roughly five feet, five inches tall, wearing a black...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas man arrested in connection with Mohave County homicide

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man was arrested in connection with a homicide in Mohave County. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said Felipe Santaolalla, 46, from Las Vegas was arrested in connection with a homicide investigation from Nov. 30 in the 15000 block of N. Holly Drive in Dolan Springs. Santaolalla was arrested Dec. 5 by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com

Las Vegas valley sees multiple allegations of 'patient dumping' at hospitals

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The state of Nevada has investigated more than a dozen allegations related to violations of a federal anti-dumping law since the start of 2018. That law is called the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, or EMTALA. It was passed by Congress in 1986 and allows anyone to seek emergency services, whether or not a person can pay.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas liquor store CEO was impaired at time of fatal crash, report says

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A report released by Nevada State Police shows Lee’s Liquor CEO Kenny Lee was impaired at the time of a fatal crash in rural Nevada in 2021. The crash happened on Nov. 19, 2021 on U.S. 93 at mile marker 28 between Ely and West Wendover, near the Nevada-Utah border. In the initial report regarding the crash, State Police said Lee, 58, was not wearing a seatbelt.
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect on the run after armed robbery near UNLV

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - University Police Services, a law enforcement agency serving Southern Nevada colleges, are looking for the suspect in an armed robbery near UNLV Wednesday night. University police say it happened around 8:30 p.m. near Naples and University Center Drives. A post on the agency’s Facebook page...
8 News Now

Hanging out, drinking at east side park left 1 man dead, another facing charges, report says

According to a Declaration of Warrant filed by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Oliva's girlfriend, who isn't identified in the paperwork, told police she had invited another man through Facebook Messenger to go with her and Oliva to the park. She said she only knew the man by his moniker. The documents later reveal police learned that the person was 18-year-old, Joshua Steffen.
