Oregon State

WSFA

Rare deep-sea creatures discovered in remote ocean

(CNN) – A blind eel, deep-sea batfishes, spiderfish and more were all discovered and revealed on a seafloor in Australia. The deep-sea batfish is one of several previously unknown creatures found below the surface of the Indian Ocean near the Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park. A team of scientists...
Ingram Atkinson

Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village

How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
ScienceAlert

Wild Female Octopuses Caught on Camera Chucking Shells at Males

Typically solitary creatures, octopuses aren't exactly neighborly when fellow cephalopods encroach on their personal space, even if it means turning just about anything in reach into a weapon. In a recently published study by a team of researchers in Australia, the US, and Canada, observations of wild octopuses casting shells...
Albany Herald

Ancient giant sea turtle with never-before-seen features found in Europe, scientists say

Long ago, gigantic marine turtles swam the Earth's seas. Until recently, these prehistoric giants, reaching lengths of over 3 meters (10 feet) from head to tail, had been thought to be found only in waters surrounding North America. Now, scientists have discovered a previously unknown species — the largest European...
Food Beast

Professor Discovers Egg Whites Can Be Used to Create Affordable Water Purifying-Filters

Studies show that each year the amount of microplastic pollution is increasing. Despite what their name may suggest, microplastics account for 92% of plastic pollution found on the ocean’s surface. These disheartening facts are compounded by a growing worldwide water scarcity, as nearly half of the globe's population could be living in areas with a shortage of water as early as 2025.
PRINCETON, NJ
New York Post

Rare ‘phantom jellyfish’ with 33-foot-long ‘mouth-arms’ spotted off California coast

A rare and elusive deep sea creature was captured on camera by a high-tech remote submersible in Monterey, CA. The massive, 33-foot “phantom jellyfish” — a darkly colored being with ribbon-like “mouth arms” — had been discovered by the remote submarine at a depth of 3,200 feet off the West Coast shore, Live Science reported. “The giant phantom jelly was first collected in 1899. Since then, scientists have only encountered this animal about 100 times,” the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute, which spotted the Stygiomedusa gigantea off California waters, said in a statement. Although the footage was taken a year ago, it’s currently...
CALIFORNIA STATE
ScienceAlert

Scientists Have – Literally – Unearthed a Whole New Species of Tardigrade

Tardigrades are tiny, incredibly tough animals that can withstand a wide range of dangers, including many that would obliterate most other creatures known to science. Different tardigrade species have adapted to specific habitats all over the Earth, from mountains to oceans to ice sheets. Their resilience can also help them survive accidental adventures beyond the safety of their native habitats, which can lead to opportunities.
GreenMatters

Here Are the Most Endangered Plants in the U.S.

Across the world, there are all kinds of vegetation. This greenery makes up the landscape of the world around us, but not all of them are flourishing abundantly. There are many endangered plants out there that could be gone sooner than you think. It may not seem like a big deal considering that there are so many. But each one is different and can contribute in various ways to whatever ecosystem it's a part of.
Interesting Engineering

'Massive evidence' on evolution: Extinct human species with tiny brains 'used fire' to live underground

Researchers claim to have discovered new evidence of extinct human species who lived in the underground caves of modern-day South Africa. The archeological findings reveal that Homo naledi, a prehistoric human species used fires to prepare food and navigate in the darkness of underground caves, according to South African paleoanthropologist and National Geographic explorer Lee Berger.
IGN

Scientists Have Stumbled Upon an Ancient Shark Graveyard on the Ocean Floor

A team of scientists has discovered an ancient shark graveyard teeming with teeth hidden over 5,000 meters below the surface of the Indian Ocean. Some of the teeth are thought to be millions of years old, and may have belonged to the direct ancestor of the Megalodon shark. As reported...
Popular Science

Gigantic fossils hint at super-sized 7,000-pound sea turtle

If the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were looking for heavyweight back-up while fighting their arch-nemesis Shredder, it would be hard to do better than a newly discovered species of ancient sea turtle. Leviathanochelys aenigmatica is the newest member of an extinct genus named Archelon, which boasts multiple kinds species of turtles that could grow to 15 feet long and weighed in about 7,000 pounds, more than a hippopotamus.
The Independent

Predators that ‘nibble their prey to death’ form new branch of evolutionary tree of life

There’s a whole new branch on the evolutionary tree of life, made up entirely of predators who “nibble their prey to death”. These are not the fearsome species we normally associate with predation, but form an extensive group of microbes which use “tooth-like structures” to nibble chunks off their prey – hence the group’s name – the “nibblerids”.They form a distinct evolutionary group, separate to their relatives the “nebulids”, which consume their prey whole.The two groups are now recognised as comprising an ancient branch on the evolutionary tree of life, to be known as “provora”.Despite the obvious differences...
a-z-animals.com

Watch Stunning Footage of the Rare Shark that Lives Inside a Volcano

Watch Stunning Footage of the Rare Shark that Lives Inside a Volcano. Very little is known about the Pacific sleeper shark. In fact, not much is known about any of the three closely-related species of sleeper sharks. They’re slow-moving (hence the name “sleeper), and much of their activity takes place...

