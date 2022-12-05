Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Medical Minute: Drinking Away Diabetes
OKLAHOMA CITY - Research shows that if you have more than three sugar-sweetened beverages per week, your chance for developing prediabetes increases by 46%
Comfort Dental offering free dental care to community for 37th year
For the last 37 years, Comfort Dental has worked to provide free dental care to those in need for the annual "Comfort Dental Care Day."
OKC Mercy Hospital named ‘Best Hospital for Maternity Care’
Oklahoma City is now a destined spot for hospital's labor and delivery services.
KOCO
Tiny homes for veterans living without housing could be coming to Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tiny homes for veterans living without housing could be coming to Oklahoma City. A community just south of the Capitol worries the addition will be tough on the community. The Veterans Community Project has already built many tiny homes for veterans across the country. Now, they...
Shawnee funeral home now offers ‘Aquamations’
A funeral home in Shawnee is the first in the state to perform "aquamations".
KOCO
Sickness floods Oklahoma school districts, causing one to move to virtual learning
THOMAS, Okla. — Sickness is flooding some school districts in Oklahoma and one was forced to move to virtual learning. Some metro districts said they don’t see a spike in children calling out sick while others said this is the worst they’ve ever seen it. The Thomas-Fay-Custer...
Joy 4 Kids calls for help with last minute wish lists
The presents are stacked and packed tight in an OKC warehouse, ready to be sent out to thousands of foster families. But more help is needed, with additional wish lists needing to be filled.
KFOR
Pay It 4Ward: Small town animal welfare officer makes big difference
BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Liesl Welu has taken in 270 animals in the past 16 months and she runs a busy shelter in a small town; Blanchard, Oklahoma. “She’s completely turned the shelter around,” said Blanchard resident, Kenzie Sullivan. “She does the most for the dogs, and she’s the only (animal welfare) officer.”
KFOR
Proffitt Construction Sponsored Content: Home Remodeling with the Help of an Expert.
Are you tired of looking at the structure of your house? Do you wish to give it a new look but want to maintain its character? Then hiring a home remodeling expert is the right thing to do. It is essential to hire a credible contractor so that they can meet your demands. Here are some tips when looking for a home renovation expert to improve the look of your home:
Three Oklahoma students receive full-ride university scholarships to prestigious colleges
Three students from Dove Science Academy High School Oklahoma City have been awarded full-ride scholarships to the universities of their choice through the QuestBridge scholarship program, which assists low-income students with high academic performance.
Moore Public Schools teacher being investigated for Snapchats to an 8th grader
Disturbing accusations have surfaced against a now-former Moore Public Schools teacher of sending romantic messages to an eighth-grade girl. The teacher has since resigned, as the state department of education files for his teaching license to be revoked.
beckersasc.com
Oklahoma surgery center attracts medical tourists with price transparency
The Surgery Center of Oklahoma in Oklahoma City has become a surgical hotspot for medical tourists by informing patients the full price of care prior to a procedure, the Oklahoma Council of Public Affairs reported Dec. 5. The center began posting prices online for services in 2009 and the prices...
okcfox.com
OSDE files to revoke license of MPS teacher after inappropriate Snapchats with student
MOORE, Okla. (KOKH) — A Moore Public Schools (MPS) teacher and coach is facing the revocation of his teaching license after the district was made aware of his Snapchat communications with an 8th grade student. Coach and teacher at Central Junior High School, Nicholas Garrison, submitted his resignation on...
‘Salad and Go’ to open 2 new locations in OKC metro
If you are tight on time, it can be tough to find accessible options for healthy food.
Oklahoma City doctor discusses RSV’s threat to older adults
Viruses are spreading like wildfire across the country right now - including one most people associate with young children: respiratory syncytial virus, more commonly known as RSV.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
news9.com
Sunbeam Family Services Helping Grandparents Raising Grandchildren During Holiday Season
A local nonprofit is collecting Christmas is spreading holiday cheer to hundreds of families with help from local law enforcement agencies. Sunbeam Family Services is spreading holiday cheer this Christmas season by creating a memorable experience for more than 100 families with their Grandparents Raising Grandchildren event. “To know that...
Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season
Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
okcfox.com
Parents warn other families of tainted drugs in Oklahoma after son's fatal overdose
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — Through grief an Oklahoma family is sharing the story of their son’s fatal overdose while warning other families about the risks of tainted drugs in the state. Kathrine and Jeff Freeman are turning anger into advocacy. They look through pictures of their only...
