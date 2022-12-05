ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

KFOR

Pay It 4Ward: Small town animal welfare officer makes big difference

BLANCHARD, Okla. (KFOR) – Liesl Welu has taken in 270 animals in the past 16 months and she runs a busy shelter in a small town; Blanchard, Oklahoma. “She’s completely turned the shelter around,” said Blanchard resident, Kenzie Sullivan. “She does the most for the dogs, and she’s the only (animal welfare) officer.”
KFOR

Proffitt Construction Sponsored Content: Home Remodeling with the Help of an Expert.

Are you tired of looking at the structure of your house? Do you wish to give it a new look but want to maintain its character? Then hiring a home remodeling expert is the right thing to do. It is essential to hire a credible contractor so that they can meet your demands. Here are some tips when looking for a home renovation expert to improve the look of your home:
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma

If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
107.3 PopCrush

Take a Magical Trip on Oklahoma City’s Polar Express Train Ride This Holiday Season

Have you ever wanted to live the movie The Polar Express? Well, you can actually do that in Oklahoma City, OK. with the Oklahoma City Polar Express Train Ride. You'll get to experience the movie like never before as it comes to life onboard a real train! It's a full-hour trip that includes hot chocolate, snacks, and performances on board by singing and dancing chefs, plus a live reading of the Chris Van Allsburg holiday classic.
