Katie Titus SADD Tree gets a red bulb for first time

By Jim Ehmke
 2 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY ( WIVT/WBGH ) – 18-year-old Kadin Abdullah’s death is being marked by those outside of Vestal.

The Students Against Destructive Decisions chapter at Binghamton High School is planning to change one of the bulbs on the annual Katie Titus SADD tree outside of the school to red.

Each year, the students decorate the tree with white bulbs to raise awareness about the dangers of drunk or distracted driving.

The students pledge to turn a bulb red for each death in a drunk or distracted driving crash during the holiday season.

This marks the first time a bulb is being turned red since the tree began 29 years ago.

