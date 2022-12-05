Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man shot in possible retaliation shooting at Humble area apartment complexhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Parents Charged After Son's Body Found In Washing MachineStill UnsolvedSpring, TX
Atascocita home completely destroyed after catching on fire twice in two days in northeast Harris Countyhoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
State of Texas Executes Stephen Barbee for Tarrant County MurdersLarry LeaseTarrant County, TX
Two suspects were arrested after stealing dirtbikes from a motorsports dealer off the Eastex Freewayhoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
City blames rapid growth for Magnolia residents' complaints over dirty, unreliable running water
A Magnolia family is afraid to use their water. After reaching out to ask the city to fix the issue, the family said they didn't hear back.
Pearland County Road 59 currently being widened, reconstructed
The construction started in October 2022 and will be finished in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Texas Department of Transportation is working on the widening of CR 59 in Pearland from Kirby Drive to CR 48. The two-lane road with no sidewalks will be widened to four lanes with raised...
Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project
In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
Sugar Land approves drainage fee starting Jan. 1
A new drainage fee will be levied starting Jan. 1 after the Sugar Land City Council approved the fee during its Dec. 6 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Sugar Land City Council has approved a new charge designed to generate more funds for stormwater management. The City Council approved the rate changes during a Dec. 6 Sugar Land City Council meeting.
hellowoodlands.com
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors receives Power Outage update and makes Appointments
The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held a Regular Board Meeting on December 7, 2022, at 6 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township. Before leading the invocation, Dr. Ed Robb, Founding Pastor and current Pastor Emeritus of The Woodlands Methodist Church, asked all to bow their heads and give gratitude for the life of Michael Richmond who passed away on December 5, 2022. Dr. Robb noted that Michael Richmond was the Founding Chairman of Town Center Improvement District which was the predecessor organization that gave birth to The Woodlands Township.
Harris, Montgomery county officials commemorate opening of Gosling Memorial Bridge
Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Gosling Memorial Bridge on Dec. 6. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) Harris County and Montgomery County officials were on hand for a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of...
virtualbx.com
New Construction – Cross Creek Ranch Fire Station – Fort Bend County ESD No. 4
Work includes the new construction of a single-story structure, approximately 9,715 SF, which will house fire department personnel by providing office, living, sleeping, work, and vehicle storage areas. Work also includes earthwork, landscaping; concrete foundations, slabs, paving; concrete masonry walls, partitions and masonry veneer; miscellaneous carpentry and architectural woodwork; roofing and insulation; hollow metal work; plastic finished wood doors; finish hardware; glazing; porcelain tile, lay-in ceilings, and painting; toilet accessories, fire extinguishers, and signage; plumbing, HVAC; electrical work; structural components, columns, beams, supports, etc.; demolition work.
Pearland, Friendswood see population and income increases in latest community survey
Pearland and Friendswood both saw increases in employment rates since 2016, while the state saw a slight decrease. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which break down a wide variety of topics in communities across the country, including population, income, employment and housing statistics. Here is a breakdown of how the Pearland and Friendswood communities looked in 2021 compared to five years prior.
Jersey Village residents share feedback, hear updates on potential baseball stadium
Jersey Village City Hall hosted a town hall Dec. 5 regarding the city's Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Jersey Village Mayor Bobby Warren fielded dozens of questions from residents Dec. 5 at a town hall meeting on the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2—the future site of a new City Hall building and mixed-use development slated to offer retail, restaurant, housing and entertainment options at Jones Road south of Hwy. 290.
mocomotive.com
The Cannon begins Montgomery County expansion, opens Fish Creek workspace
Houston startup hub The Cannon is beginning its expansion into Montgomery County with the opening of new workspace in the Woodforest area Dec. 5. The 8,100-square-foot space is within The Park at Fish Creek retail center, at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery. Neither Jon Lambert, CEO of the Cannon, nor Ronnie Matthews, who owns the retail center, disclosed the financial details of the lease.
White Oak Bayou flood mitigation efforts to resume in January
An effort to improve channel conveyance on a 15-mile stretch of White Oak Bayou will resume in early 2023. (Shawn Arrajj/Community Impact) Officials with the Harris County Flood Control District announced Dec. 2 work will soon resume on a project designed to improve channel conveyance on a 15-mile stretch of White Oak Bayou.
YMCA of Greater Houston extends mobile STEM program to more sites in Katy, Fort Bend County
The Mobile Makerspace bus began delivering STEM-based learning programs to communities in Katy and Fort Bend County in October, and there are plans to expand to more sites, officials said. (Courtesy YMCA Greater Houston) A Nov. 29 press release from the YMCA of Greater Houston announced the organization will extend...
houstonpublicmedia.org
EPA finds the cleanup of the Jones Road Superfund in Northwest Harris County “not protective” of human health
The EPA has found the remediation for a hazardous waste site in Northwest Harris County to be inadequate and not protective of human health and the environment. The Jones Road Superfund Site in Cypress is a former dry cleaners that left behind toxic chemicals when it shut down in 2002. Instead of properly disposing of the dry cleaning solvents during its 20 years of operation, the owners are believed to have put them in the facility's septic system, causing them to contaminate the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.
Learn more about this month's featured neighborhood, market data for Heights, River Oaks, Montrose area
A house located at 6022 Camellia Street. (Courtesy HAR) Glen Cove is a single-family community of approximately 180 homes near Memorial Park. The community is north of Buffalo Bayou, where the River Oaks Country Club, Hogg Bird Sanctuary and Bayou Bend Gardens can be found. Median home value: $1,800,250. Homes...
mocomotive.com
Conroe ISD student population could reach 100,000 in 10 years
A new demographic study shows the Conroe Independent School District could see its student population reach 100,000 in 10 years and would need 25 new schools to accommodate the growth. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-ISD-student-population-could-reach-100-000-17632424.php.
Spring ISD board considers 2023-24 school year calendar, swears in re-elected trustees
Spring ISD board President Justine Durant was sworn in as a trustee Dec. 6 after winning uncontested re-election in November. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact) On Dec. 6, the Spring ISD board of trustees considered the district’s calendar for the upcoming school year and swore in three trustees who were re-elected to the board Nov. 8.
Work begins on major water line replacement in Montrose
The project involves adding a 72-inch water line to the city of Houston’s southwest pump station to increase water capacity, according to Markos Mengesha, interim assistant director of capital projects with the city of Houston, during an Oct. 11 presentation. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Work kicked off in October on...
Bubbly Paws estimates early 2023 opening for new Kingwood location
The pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option. (Courtesy Pexels) Bubbly Paws is estimating its new location in Kingwood to open in the first quarter of 2023. Located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 650, the pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option, which includes a bath, blow drying, brushing, a haircut, a nail trim, ear cleaning and tooth brushing. Additionally, Bubbly Paws will offer a variety of bandanas and pet shampoos. www.bubblypaws.com.
I-45 North Freeway reopens following deadly multi-vehicle pileup in Montgomery County, DPS says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The I-45 North Freeway is back open in both directions at State Highway 242 in Montgomery County following a series of events that led to a deadly multi-vehicle crash late Tuesday night, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. According to Houston Transtar, the...
Harris County operating with slimmer budgets for law enforcement, flood control, hospital district after tax rate standoff
Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey are pictured at the Nov. 15 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Headed into 2023, the new 4-1 Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioners Court will conduct county operations with a tighter budget than initially proposed after the two current Republican commissioners sat out tax rate votes, forcing the county to adopt four no-new-revenue tax rates.
