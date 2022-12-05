ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Community Impact Houston

Tomball holds second meeting on FM 2920 reconstruction project

In a public meeting Dec. 6, the city of Tomball presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project proposal presented in March. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) During a second public meeting Dec. 6 at Lone Star College-Tomball’s Beckendorf Conference Center, Tomball city officials presented alternatives to the FM 2920 reconstruction project, which spans from Business 249 to Willow Street. This comes after a March public meeting in which the project proposal was met with opposition from the public, Community Impact previously reported.
TOMBALL, TX
Community Impact Houston

Sugar Land approves drainage fee starting Jan. 1

A new drainage fee will be levied starting Jan. 1 after the Sugar Land City Council approved the fee during its Dec. 6 regular meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) The Sugar Land City Council has approved a new charge designed to generate more funds for stormwater management. The City Council approved the rate changes during a Dec. 6 Sugar Land City Council meeting.
SUGAR LAND, TX
hellowoodlands.com

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors receives Power Outage update and makes Appointments

The Woodlands Township Board of Directors held a Regular Board Meeting on December 7, 2022, at 6 p.m., at the office of The Woodlands Township. Before leading the invocation, Dr. Ed Robb, Founding Pastor and current Pastor Emeritus of The Woodlands Methodist Church, asked all to bow their heads and give gratitude for the life of Michael Richmond who passed away on December 5, 2022. Dr. Robb noted that Michael Richmond was the Founding Chairman of Town Center Improvement District which was the predecessor organization that gave birth to The Woodlands Township.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
virtualbx.com

New Construction – Cross Creek Ranch Fire Station – Fort Bend County ESD No. 4

Work includes the new construction of a single-story structure, approximately 9,715 SF, which will house fire department personnel by providing office, living, sleeping, work, and vehicle storage areas. Work also includes earthwork, landscaping; concrete foundations, slabs, paving; concrete masonry walls, partitions and masonry veneer; miscellaneous carpentry and architectural woodwork; roofing and insulation; hollow metal work; plastic finished wood doors; finish hardware; glazing; porcelain tile, lay-in ceilings, and painting; toilet accessories, fire extinguishers, and signage; plumbing, HVAC; electrical work; structural components, columns, beams, supports, etc.; demolition work.
FORT BEND COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Pearland, Friendswood see population and income increases in latest community survey

Pearland and Friendswood both saw increases in employment rates since 2016, while the state saw a slight decrease. (Andy Yanez/Community Impact Newspaper) The U.S. Census Bureau released its 2021 American Community Survey data results, which break down a wide variety of topics in communities across the country, including population, income, employment and housing statistics. Here is a breakdown of how the Pearland and Friendswood communities looked in 2021 compared to five years prior.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jersey Village residents share feedback, hear updates on potential baseball stadium

Jersey Village City Hall hosted a town hall Dec. 5 regarding the city's Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2. (Danica Lloyd/Community Impact) Jersey Village Mayor Bobby Warren fielded dozens of questions from residents Dec. 5 at a town hall meeting on the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 2—the future site of a new City Hall building and mixed-use development slated to offer retail, restaurant, housing and entertainment options at Jones Road south of Hwy. 290.
HOUSTON, TX
mocomotive.com

The Cannon begins Montgomery County expansion, opens Fish Creek workspace

Houston startup hub The Cannon is beginning its expansion into Montgomery County with the opening of new workspace in the Woodforest area Dec. 5. The 8,100-square-foot space is within The Park at Fish Creek retail center, at 618 Fish Creek Thoroughfare in Montgomery. Neither Jon Lambert, CEO of the Cannon, nor Ronnie Matthews, who owns the retail center, disclosed the financial details of the lease.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
houstonpublicmedia.org

EPA finds the cleanup of the Jones Road Superfund in Northwest Harris County “not protective” of human health

The EPA has found the remediation for a hazardous waste site in Northwest Harris County to be inadequate and not protective of human health and the environment. The Jones Road Superfund Site in Cypress is a former dry cleaners that left behind toxic chemicals when it shut down in 2002. Instead of properly disposing of the dry cleaning solvents during its 20 years of operation, the owners are believed to have put them in the facility's septic system, causing them to contaminate the soil and groundwater, according to the EPA.
mocomotive.com

Conroe ISD student population could reach 100,000 in 10 years

A new demographic study shows the Conroe Independent School District could see its student population reach 100,000 in 10 years and would need 25 new schools to accommodate the growth. Original Article: https://www.yourconroenews.com/neighborhood/moco/news/article/Conroe-ISD-student-population-could-reach-100-000-17632424.php.
Community Impact Houston

Bubbly Paws estimates early 2023 opening for new Kingwood location

The pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option. (Courtesy Pexels) Bubbly Paws is estimating its new location in Kingwood to open in the first quarter of 2023. Located at 30129 Rock Creek Drive, Ste. 650, the pet salon will offer a self-service dog washing option as well as a full-service dog grooming option, which includes a bath, blow drying, brushing, a haircut, a nail trim, ear cleaning and tooth brushing. Additionally, Bubbly Paws will offer a variety of bandanas and pet shampoos. www.bubblypaws.com.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Harris County operating with slimmer budgets for law enforcement, flood control, hospital district after tax rate standoff

Commissioners Jack Cagle and Tom Ramsey are pictured at the Nov. 15 meeting of Commissioners Court. (Rachel Carlton/Community Impact) Headed into 2023, the new 4-1 Democratic majority on Harris County Commissioners Court will conduct county operations with a tighter budget than initially proposed after the two current Republican commissioners sat out tax rate votes, forcing the county to adopt four no-new-revenue tax rates.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/

