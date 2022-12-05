Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in TennesseeTravel MavenTennessee State
Have You Received Your Flu Vaccine This Season - Tennesseans Among Most SickJohn M. DabbsTennessee State
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Related
MEDIC Regional Blood Center 'urgently' asking for O Negative, O Positive donations
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The MEDIC Regional Blood Center is critically low on O Negative and O Positive blood, according to a MEDIC press release. The center is asking people with O Negative or O Positive blood to donate. "We have seen a pretty big increase this week in demand...
Tennessee Tribune
Greyhound Passenger Dies in Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, TN — A Christmas Story: The Night The Bus Stopped in Knoxville: Everyone beneath the sound of my voice, come with me….we are taking a trip into the future….all around you are people sitting in seats side by side…they are soldiers, young parents, grandparents, Abuelas, YAYAs, BIBIs, TIAs, immigrants, refugees….some are traveling for sanctuary, others…going home to surprise their loved ones…some will stop in Knoxville, others will travel through.
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
vasttourist.com
25 Best & Fun Things to do in Morristown TN (Tennessee)
Are you searching for the best and most fun things to do on your visit to Morristown TN? Then you are on the right page. Morristown is a regional center for business, recreation, education, and healthcare services, located in the upper part of East Tennessee. Visiting Morristown’s museums, theaters, and parks are just some of the many outdoor things you can do with your family or friends while on vacation.
Pearl Harbor relic from USS Arizona now in Bearden Middle School
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Bearden Middle School welcomed city and county leaders for Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Wednesday. The school is now one of more than 150 organizations to have a piece of American history. That piece is a part of the USS Arizona — a famous battleship hit by Japanese planes during the attack at Pearl Harbor.
'Might be a hopeful sign going into 2023' | Maryville College professor talks Brittney Griner prisoner swap
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Russia freed WNBA player Brittney Griner on Thursday as part of a prisoner exchange. The U.S. released a Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout, and was pushing for the release of another American — Paul Whelan, a former Marine and businessman. "In terms of future deals,...
'Listening to Learn' | UT Extension receives grant to assess high school finance classes
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee requires successful completion of a stand-alone personal finance course for high school graduation. The requirement has been in place for Tennessee’s graduating high school students for nearly a decade, and now a team with the Department of Family and Consumer Sciences at the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture is embarking on a rigorous two-year study examining critically important characteristics of financial education as it happens in the classroom.
Customers travel Nashville to ask for state help over spotty water service on English Mountain
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Comptroller's Office took the first step toward ousting the members of the East Sevier County Utility District's board on Thursday. The Comptroller's Utility Management Review Board voted to contest the ESCUD board, because of complaints of spotty water service by its customers, mismanagement of funds and illegal payments to board members.
WBIR
Strangers' journey from Florida to Knoxville in van after canceled flight gets millions of views online
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Alanah Story was in Orlando, Florida when she decided to do a roundoff back handspring with her cousin. “Because of that, I had a really bad concussion that's like still bugging me today," she said. The next day they went to the airport with her mom...
TSSAA clears way for high school athletes to capitalize on NIL deals
The organization that oversees Tennessee high school sports cleared the way Thursday morning for young athletes to get paid for endorsement deals. The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association's Legislative Council met in Murfreesboro to review various proposed bylaw changes. Joining a growing trend across the country, it agreed to amend...
KCS seeks change on new state third-grade retention law, mother of student shares concerns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Board of Education met Wednesday to vote on a resolution asking the state legislature to reconsider a new law that could hold third graders back if they don't perform well on state tests. The resolution passed. The state law says that if a...
Health leaders say XBB COVID-19 subvariant is not causing severe illness, though it resists vaccines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The World Health Organization announced a new subvariant that has been found in 35 countries, including in the U.S. The XBB subvariant had a global prevalence of 1.3% as of October 27, according to the WHO. A Knoxville woman and certified nurse's assistant, Jeannie Shipe, said...
KCS considers hiring outside company to clean schools due to lack of custodians
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Leaders at Knox County Schools said they are having trouble finding custodians to clean schools, and are thinking about hiring an outside company to clean up after-hours as a result. They said 16 schools were at less than 60% of the staffing they need to operate...
Who lived in the Smokies before the national park was established?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — In the latest edition of Smoky Mountain Minute, one volunteer with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park has devoted more than a decade of research to document stories about the families that lived in the park before it was created. Frank March joined WATE 6 On Your Side to share some […]
Churches in Knoxville, Tenn. are experimenting with ways to draw young people back
American Christianity is in the midst of an identity crisis. Attendance, especially among millennials and Gen Z, is in steep decline. They say traditional church services don't speak to their lives. And in response, religious leaders are scrambling to stay relevant. NPR's John Burnett reports on three churches in Knoxville, Tenn., that are experimenting with new ways to offer meaning in people's lives.
iheart.com
'Invisible' Home For Sale In Tennessee
When searching for the perfect house to make a home, many perspective buyers look for an abode with unique features, like an in-ground swimming pool in a large backyard or a secret room hidden away behind a bookcase. One home for sale in Tennessee is a standout thanks to its completely unique exterior that makes it look nearly invisible to anyone passing by.
wvlt.tv
Married couple starts an authentic Cuban bakery in Knoxville
West High's Lamar Brown named Tennessee Titans Coach of the Year. Brown led West to a Class 5A State Championship and an undefeated season. Over the last few weeks, several volcanoes have erupted across the world. Mauna Loa in Hawaii was on. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation investigators obtained incriminating videos,...
KCS votes on third-grade retention law resolution, mental health counselors and playgrounds during meeting
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Leaders with Knox County Schools met to discuss and vote on a packed agenda Wednesday evening. The agenda included a resolution that would formally ask the legislature to reconsider a new state law that could hold third-grade students back if they don't meet expectations on a state English test.
wvlt.tv
Watts Bar Nuclear Emergency Preparation
Wanted child sex offender living less than a mile from Knoxville elementary school arrested. A wanted sex offender was arrested by multiple agencies Wednesday after living 0.2 miles from Beaumont Magnet Academy. Updated: 6 hours ago. Police asked for the public’s assistance in locating Olivia Elmore, who was reported missing...
Cyclists dressed in festive gear to roll through Knoxville on Saturday for Tour de Lights 2022
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's largest holiday traditions will kick off from Suttree Landing Park on Saturday, filling the city's streets with bicyclists dressed in shining holiday gear. The Tour de Lights usually brings out several cyclists to roll through the city streets, showing off their decorated bikes...
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0