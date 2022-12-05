ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambersburg, PA

Glenn R Love obituary 1932~2022

Glenn R Love, 90, a lifelong resident of East Waterford, entered into rest, Dec. 7, 2022, in Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ivamae (Kirk) Love. Born July 22, 1932, in Chambersburg, he was the only child of the late George Washington and...
EAST WATERFORD, PA
Janet M Keener obituary 1936~2022

Janet M Keener, age 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Menno Haven Retirement Center. Born in Shippensburg, PA on December 15, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Alice Frey Horst. Mrs. Keener was a homemaker during her working years....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Kimberly R Martin-Shope 1959~2022

Kimberly R Martin-Shope, 63, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Chambersburg, daughter of the late Alvin “Ike” and Goldie E. (Zimmerman) Martin. Kim was a 1977 graduate of...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
William Post obituary 1948~2022

William Post, age 74 of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2002 at his residence. He was born October 18, 1948 in Boston, MA, to the late Ellsworth E. and Dorothy A. (Arnett) Post. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. Professional Services...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Dakota William Rowles obituary 1996~2022

Dakota William Rowles, 26, of Needmore, PA, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born Wednesday, August 21, 1996 in Chambersburg, PA. Dakota was a son of Brian W. Carbaugh, Sr. of Jacobus, PA and Rita E. Rowles of Needmore, PA and step mother, Stephanie Carbaugh and step father, David Barley.
NEEDMORE, PA
Jeanne E VanScyoc obituary 1930~2022

Jeanne E VanScyoc, 92, formerly of Pleasant Hall, late of Newburg, departed this life on the evening of Saturday, December 3, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on March 28, 1930, in Lineboro, Carroll County, MD, the daughter of the late LeRoy F. and Lottie K. (Krebs) Miller.
NEWBURG, PA
Joe A Furry obituary 1927~2022

Joe A Furry, age 85, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Chambersburg. He was born January 8, 1937 in Scotland, PA to the late Edward and Bessy (Gontz) Furry. He was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Professional Services have...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Florence V Piper obituary 1926~2022

Florence V Piper (Hockenberry), 96, of Mechanicsburg, formally of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Church of God Home, Carlisle. She was born on September 22, 1926 in Juniata County, a daughter of the late Mervin and Edna (Beaston) Hockenberry. Florence attended Christian Life...
MECHANICSBURG, PA
Peter Sheruda obituary 1929~2022

Peter Sheruda, 93 of Waynesboro, PA and formerly of Aston, Pa. passed away November 30, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born in Dickson City, PA in 1929, and was one of 12 siblings. He resided in Blakely, PA until his enlistment in the United States Army and the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
Local college launches show choir

If you’ve seen the Fox Network’s long-running show “Glee,” you’ll know that a show choir performs energetic live music, song, and dance routines before live audiences. With the launch of Wilson College’s new show choir program, regional and local audiences will soon have a chance to see professional-grade performances like this in person. “The enthusiastic, energetic singing, high energy dance, and consummate performance skills featured in “Glee” are a good reflection of what show choir is all about,” said Dillon Beede, Wilson’s new director of choirs and chair of music. “It’s the combination of the art of entertainment, healthy vocal production, dancing, and showmanship. It’s meant to be a high-energy and fun spectacle, and that’s what show choir will bring to Wilson College.”
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
