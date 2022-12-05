If you’ve seen the Fox Network’s long-running show “Glee,” you’ll know that a show choir performs energetic live music, song, and dance routines before live audiences. With the launch of Wilson College’s new show choir program, regional and local audiences will soon have a chance to see professional-grade performances like this in person. “The enthusiastic, energetic singing, high energy dance, and consummate performance skills featured in “Glee” are a good reflection of what show choir is all about,” said Dillon Beede, Wilson’s new director of choirs and chair of music. “It’s the combination of the art of entertainment, healthy vocal production, dancing, and showmanship. It’s meant to be a high-energy and fun spectacle, and that’s what show choir will bring to Wilson College.”

