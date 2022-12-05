Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Glenn R Love obituary 1932~2022
Glenn R Love, 90, a lifelong resident of East Waterford, entered into rest, Dec. 7, 2022, in Geisinger Lewistown Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, Ivamae (Kirk) Love. Born July 22, 1932, in Chambersburg, he was the only child of the late George Washington and...
Janet M Keener obituary 1936~2022
Janet M Keener, age 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Menno Haven Retirement Center. Born in Shippensburg, PA on December 15, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Alice Frey Horst. Mrs. Keener was a homemaker during her working years....
Esther V Kissinger obituary 1928~2022
Esther V Kissinger (Mackey), 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Shook Home where she had resided the past four years. Born August 17, 1928 in Upper Strasburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Jessie (Newman) Mackey. Esther was employed as...
Agnes V “Ginger” Shriver 1939~2022
Mrs. Agnes V “Ginger” Shriver (Merchant), 82, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home. Ginger blessed all of us with her infectious laugh and kind heart and is now rejoicing in heaven with our savior, Jesus. She was an avid collector of antiques,...
Kimberly R Martin-Shope 1959~2022
Kimberly R Martin-Shope, 63, lifelong resident of Shippensburg, departed this life on the morning of Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at her home. She was born on March 11, 1959, in Chambersburg, daughter of the late Alvin “Ike” and Goldie E. (Zimmerman) Martin. Kim was a 1977 graduate of...
Robert Truman Reed obituary 1927~2022
Robert Truman Reed of Shippensburg, PA, formerly of Dornsife, PA, peacefully passed away on December 4, 2022. He was 95 years old. Robert was born on March 26, 1927 to Hannah (Zartman) and William Adam Reed, both of Dornsife. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife,...
Jesus Manuel Gonzalez-Rodriguez 1948~2022
Jesus Manuel Gonzalez-Rodriguez, age 74, of Shippensburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on May 1, 1948 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, as the son of the late Jesus Gonzalez-Rohena and Ignacia Rodriguez Del Valle. Jesus was a member of Mt. Rock Church in...
Donald Lee “Don” Keiter obituary 1946~2022
Donald Lee “Don” Keiter, 76, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 26, 1946 in Carlisle, a son of the late Donald F. and Marie E. (Rhoades) Keiter. Don was a 1966 graduate of the Big...
William Post obituary 1948~2022
William Post, age 74 of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2002 at his residence. He was born October 18, 1948 in Boston, MA, to the late Ellsworth E. and Dorothy A. (Arnett) Post. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. Professional Services...
Dakota William Rowles obituary 1996~2022
Dakota William Rowles, 26, of Needmore, PA, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022. He was born Wednesday, August 21, 1996 in Chambersburg, PA. Dakota was a son of Brian W. Carbaugh, Sr. of Jacobus, PA and Rita E. Rowles of Needmore, PA and step mother, Stephanie Carbaugh and step father, David Barley.
Jeanne E VanScyoc obituary 1930~2022
Jeanne E VanScyoc, 92, formerly of Pleasant Hall, late of Newburg, departed this life on the evening of Saturday, December 3, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on March 28, 1930, in Lineboro, Carroll County, MD, the daughter of the late LeRoy F. and Lottie K. (Krebs) Miller.
Joe A Furry obituary 1927~2022
Joe A Furry, age 85, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Chambersburg. He was born January 8, 1937 in Scotland, PA to the late Edward and Bessy (Gontz) Furry. He was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Professional Services have...
Lane Thrush, CVBA Business Person of the Year
The Cumberland Valley Business Alliance (CVBA) recently announced Lane Thrush, owner of i360 Property Management and realtor at Keller Williams Keystone Realty as the 2022 Business Person of the Year during its Annual Meeting on December 6 sponsored by WellSpan Health. Thrush was chosen as the recipient for his exceptional...
Mindelle “Mindy” L Naylor 1966~2022
Mindelle “Mindy” L Naylor, age 56, of Dillsburg, passed away Thursday, December 1, 2022 at her home surrounded by family and close friends. She was born September 5, 1966 in Gettysburg, PA to Darlene M. Cooley of Biglerville and the late Ralph N. Bobo. Mindy was a Class...
Florence V Piper obituary 1926~2022
Florence V Piper (Hockenberry), 96, of Mechanicsburg, formally of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022 at the Church of God Home, Carlisle. She was born on September 22, 1926 in Juniata County, a daughter of the late Mervin and Edna (Beaston) Hockenberry. Florence attended Christian Life...
Peter Sheruda obituary 1929~2022
Peter Sheruda, 93 of Waynesboro, PA and formerly of Aston, Pa. passed away November 30, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born in Dickson City, PA in 1929, and was one of 12 siblings. He resided in Blakely, PA until his enlistment in the United States Army and the...
Oscar Elwood Dickey Sr. obituary 1939~2022
Oscar Elwood Dickey Sr., of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Fulton County Medical Center. Born July 23, 1939 in Big Pool, Maryland, he was a son of the late Howard Lee and Lauressa Mae Pierce Dickey. Oscar married Elizabeth Betty Daywalt on December 22, 1985.
Local college launches show choir
If you’ve seen the Fox Network’s long-running show “Glee,” you’ll know that a show choir performs energetic live music, song, and dance routines before live audiences. With the launch of Wilson College’s new show choir program, regional and local audiences will soon have a chance to see professional-grade performances like this in person. “The enthusiastic, energetic singing, high energy dance, and consummate performance skills featured in “Glee” are a good reflection of what show choir is all about,” said Dillon Beede, Wilson’s new director of choirs and chair of music. “It’s the combination of the art of entertainment, healthy vocal production, dancing, and showmanship. It’s meant to be a high-energy and fun spectacle, and that’s what show choir will bring to Wilson College.”
Catherine Hazel Shields obituary 1930~2022
Catherine Hazel Shields (Brindle), age 92, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Born in Chambersburg on November 4, 1930, she was one of 13 children of the late Wilber Charles Brindle and Ruth Ellen Davis Brindle. Catherine was a member of the “Greatest Generation” a child of the depression....
John R Heinbaugh Sr. obituary 1943~2022
John R Heinbaugh Sr., 79, of Fort Loudon, PA died November 29, 2022. Born May 14, 1943 in Chambersburg, PA he was a son of the late Hiram L. and Bertha C. (Armstrong) Heinbaugh. John was a graduate of James Buchanan High School, Mercersburg, PA. As a young man he...
Franklin County Free Press
Chambersburg, PA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Franklin County Free Press is your local independent online news source, free to read.https://fcfreepresspa.com/
Comments / 0