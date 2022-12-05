ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

Reactor
2d ago

Guess there will not be much building in the future in Burlington. Glad I don't live in Burlington. These politicians are out of their ever loving minds. I can't believe the residents of Burlington put up with them.

DLeeM
2d ago

So now the price for a new BHS just went up 50 million. Hope you Burlington fools are ready for huge property tax increases

VTDigger

What’s best for the forest? Possible plan to clear-cut old trees in Green Mountains sparks debate.

The U.S. Forest Service hasn’t yet made a formal proposal for the clear-cutting, but in preliminary documents for the project, officials suggest that between 4,720 and 10,900 acres of trees in the forest could be cut down. Read the story on VTDigger here: What’s best for the forest? Possible plan to clear-cut old trees in Green Mountains sparks debate..
CHITTENDEN, VT
WCAX

Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year but in a tight space. Now, thanks to grant money, the recovery group is moving into a new building. “Recovery centers in Vermont started during a period of real social stigma about...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. South Burlington approves zoning change that could pave the way for Tesla showroom. A zoning change in South Burlington could pave the way for electric car company Tesla to come into the city. Utility worker dies...
BARRE, VT
mynbc5.com

South Burlington considers changes to land use development regulations

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Shelburne Road is home to many car dealerships in South Burlington, and the area could soon see another one nearby at the site of the old Hannaford. The South Burlington City Council is holding a public hearing Monday to discuss a possible amendment to the city's land development regulations which would allow the city to modify zoning rules to open up additional areas where cars can be sold.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Emergency work on Rt. 117 in Jericho expected to end Thursday

JERICHO, Vt. (WCAX) - VTrans expects to finish up emergency construction on a flood-prone road in Jericho on Thursday. People have been concerned that Mill Brook at the intersection of Barber Farm Road and Route 117 was going to overflow and take out the road. Officials say the problem came...
JERICHO, VT
WCAX

Survey asks South Burlington students about emotional health

Work on Mill Brook expected to end today on Rt. 117. VTrans is expecting to finish up construction on a long-standing worrisome area in Jericho. North Country veterans honor and remember U.S. service members. Updated: 14 hours ago. North Country veterans honor and remember U.S. service members.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington renews trooper contract to protect downtown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Burlington Police continue to search for leads in a fatal stabbing downtown -- the fifth murder this year -- the Queen City says it will continue to rely on Vermont State troopers to bolster local police coverage over the holidays. The contract between the city...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Truck crashes through Essex Junction store window

The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times. Updated: 4 hours ago. Vermont lawmakers will head back to the Statehouse in just...
ESSEX, VT
WCAX

Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Though the state dropped many cannabis-related criminal convictions in 2021, some people are still trying to clear their records. Attorney and co-owner of Gram Central, Amanda Kitchen, says hosting monthly expungement clinics is in line with their social justice mission. Criminal convictions of any kind can be life-altering. Kitchen says if there’s any chance to get people a fresh start, they want to help.
MONTPELIER, VT
mountaintimes.info

Inclusion organization rejects Killington version

Killington Select Board members signed and submitted a version of the Vermont Declaration of Inclusion to its sponsoring organization on Nov. 14. The Mountain Times asked Al Wakefield, co-founder of VTdeclarationofinclusion.org, his reaction to the submission at the time. “The Declaration is intended to be a conspicuous, cogent and explicit...
KILLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Williston Tech Company Polly Lays Off 17 People in Vermont

Williston-based Polly, a digital auto insurance marketplace for car dealers, has laid off 15 percent of its 255 employees,. including 17 workers in Vermont. Tough times in the auto industry and in the economy overall are to blame, said Ben Jastatt, the company’s senior director of communications. “The COVID...
WILLISTON, VT
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Coldest Place in Vermont

New England is a unique area in the northeastern United States, but it’s often known specifically for one thing: being cold! Vermont is one of the states that make up New England and is therefore known as one of the coldest states in the entire country. Today, we will see if that reputation holds up when we discover the coldest place in Vermont. Let’s get started!
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors

The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times.
PLATTSBURGH, NY

