Fans Told Looper Which House Of The Dragon Couple They Really Can't Stand - Exclusive Survey
HBO's "House of the Dragon" might as well exist as a study on complicated relationships. This could be due to the nature of Westeros royalty since love is rarely a priority in this fantastic and brutal land. Even when one does choose love over duty, tragedy usually follows — just look at poor Rob Stark (Richard Madden) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) in the original "Game of Thrones." On the flip side of that, marriages arranged purely on political means can also be erratic and unstable. However, some do result in a happy union.
How Shireen Baratheon Spoils The Plot Of House Of The Dragon In Game Of Thrones
"Game of Thrones" is still the most popular show in HBO's stable even a few years after airing its final episode back in 2019 (via Variety). The series follows a growing group of double-dealing royals as they vie for power in the regions of Westeros and Essos, even as a supernatural threat seems poised to wipe them all from the face of the earth.
House Of The Dragon's Steve Toussaint Teases That Revenge Will Be On Lord Corlys' Mind In Season 2
As anyone who watched the ending of "House of the Dragon" Season 1 can guess, Westeros is on the cusp of war. After Princess Rhaenyra (Emma D'arcy) sent Luke (Elliot Grihault), her secondborn, on a diplomatic visit to Storm's End, the young boy engaged in an aerial battle with the sociopathic Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell), only to wind up in the gaping jaws of Aemond's dragon. Naturally, the events sent Rhaenyra into an immediate fury that suggested imminent revenge. Enter: The Dance of the Dragons, the dramatic centerpiece of the series' source material, "Fire & Blood."
Country Singer Jana Kramer Joins The Cast Of Chicago Fire
It looks like Jana Kramer will be part of the "Chicago Fire" team, at least in some way. The country singer, whose songs "I Got the Boy" and "Why Ya Wanna" both entered Billboard's Country Airplay Top Ten, posted as much on her Instagram on December 1. The post shows three photos of her in costume, posing with Taylor Kinney, who plays Lieutenant Kelly Severide on the beloved NBC "One Chicago" universe drama.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Final TV Performance
If Kirstie Alley's death at 71 seemed sudden, it may be because the actress remained busy and performing up until only seven months before her passing. Alley's most recent projects had been television series like "Scream Queens" and "Flaked" and movies such as "Accidental Love" and "You Can't Take My Daughter." Her final television appearance, though, came in April 2022 on "The Masked Singer."
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Following Explosive Fall Finale, Chicago Fire Showrunners Talk The Aftermath Of Stella's Fateful Decision And Surprise Character Return
As Chicago Fire heads into hiatus until 2023, the showrunners had some answers about what happens after Stella made a big call and somebody unexpected turned up.
Big Sky Fans Finally Got The Intimate Jenny And Beau Scene They've Been Waiting For In The Winter Finale
To say that the "Big Sky" character Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) has not had the best of luck in her love life would be quite an understatement. In Season 1, she not only struggled to deal with the fact that her estranged husband, Cody (Ryan Phillippe), was seeing his co-worker Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), but then she had to deal with her grief upon his disappearance and death. Season 2 saw her moving on, and beginning a physical relationship with Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green). But as she tried to connect with him on a deeper level, she realized he was not only emotionally unavailable but seeking revenge for a woman he obviously still loved.
Big Sky Fans Can't Stop Talking About The Paige And Buck Twist Ending In Season 3 Episode 10
One of the oldest wells that television producers have gone to over the decades has been literature, and the same is true of ABC's crime-drama "Big Sky." Based on "The Highway" series of books by C.J. Box (via Distractify), the show follows ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) and private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) as they set out to solve cases and do the right thing for those involved in Lewis and Clark County.
Yellowstone's Luke Grimes And Kelsey Asbille Gush Over Their Wonderful Partnership On The Show - Exclusive
On "Yellowstone," Luke Grimes and Kelsey Asbille play husband and wife Kayce and Monica Dutton, who have experienced a lot of ups and downs over the past five seasons. From Kayce's ongoing internal struggle over whether the Dutton family legacy is more important than his wife's Tribal Nation to losing a newborn baby at the beginning of Season 5, the couple always seems to be in a state of flux. Still, the pair are deeply in love.
How Much Did The Cast Of Friends Get Paid?
For 10 seasons, from 1994 to 2004, the NBC sitcom "Friends" followed the lives of six friends living in New York City and navigating their 20s and, later, 30s. The iconic set of characters is, of course, made up of former rich girl Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), perfectionist chef Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), eccentric masseuse Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), lovable actor Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), sarcastic Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and paleontologist Ross Geller (David Schwimmer).
Boy Meets World Stars Discuss Whether A Shawn And Topanga Romance Was Ever In The Works
"Huh, I wonder how many people the idea of Cory and Topanga has ruined?" Topanga (Danielle Fishel) asks this question in the "Girl Meets World" episode "Girl Meets Smackle" after her son learns the hard lesson that not everyone gets to meet the love of their life at an extremely young age the way Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga did in the classic sitcom "Boy Meets World." Sure enough, Buzzfeed wrote a whole list on the subject, listing all of the ways that Cory and Topanga gave people unrealistic expectations about relationships.
The Running Camcorder Gag On It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia You May Not Have Noticed
"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is one of TV's longest-lasting comedy shows, which leaves a lot of room for recurring gags. In fact, "Sunny" made history by being the longest-running live-action sitcom in television history. Over the course of 15 seasons, the show, which began running in 2005, follows the adventures and schemes of Mac, Dee, Dennis, Charlie, Frank, and some of Philadelphia's most colorful characters.
The Santa Clauses Fans Are Over The Moon For Bernard's Return In Episode 5
Tim Allen's prolific run on the television series "Home Improvement" arguably played the largest part in launching the comedic actor's meteoric career, but it was his 1994 appearance as jolly-old Saint Nicholas in "The Santa Clause" that endeared him to a ho-ho-host of fans, particularly during the holiday season. The popularity of the three-film "Santa Clause" series even prompted Disney+ to revive the franchise with a new streaming show, "The Santa Clauses." Unfortunately, at least through the first four episodes, the beloved character of Bernard the Elf (David Krumholtz) was missing in action.
Why Thorfinn From Ghosts Looks So Familiar
There are a variety of different living spirits on supernaturally-driven shows like "Ghosts," yet Thorfinn is probably the oldest of them on the CBS sitcom. An ancient Viking, Thorfinn was on an expedition to North America nearly 1,000 years ago when, after getting abandoned by his crew, he was killed by a lightning strike. Like the other ghosts now stuck at Woodstone Manor, the passionate warrior now hopes to reach the afterlife and finally rest in peace. In the meantime, he haunts the mansion along with several other spirits, including Flower (Sheila Carrasco), who he develops feelings for, jazz singer Alberta (Danielle Pinnock), and a pair of living residents, Samantha (Rose McIver) and Jay Arondekar (Utkarsh Ambudkar).
"Harry & Meghan": The 6 biggest takeaways from the first part of Netflix's docuseries
More than a year after their bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are once again opening up about why they decided to part ways with the British royal family, this time in a tell-all series. Aptly titled "Harry & Meghan,"...
Mike Flanagan Wasn't Surprised Netflix Canceled The Midnight Club
"The Midnight Club" has officially told its final scary story. Despite the show premiering its first season on Netflix in October 2022 and quickly making history in a terrifying way, the mystery-horror series was cancelled by Netflix just two months later (via Variety). In the end, those first 10 episodes would be the only content audiences would get to see from the series.
The Complex Process Millie Bobby Brown Went Through To Get Her Stranger Things Season 4 Look
"Stranger Things" has become a cultural juggernaut for Netflix. The science-fiction series is among the streamer's most successful shows ever, and coming off the dark twists of its popular fourth season, which actually broke Netflix, buzz behind the Duffer Brothers' series couldn't be any bigger (via Parrot Analytics). Of course, much of the popularity behind the show comes as a result of its charismatic and likable cast.
Luke Grimes Has The Whole Crew Of Yellowstone Laughing Between Takes
"Yellowstone" has emerged as easily one of the most popular shows of the last decade (via Parrot Analytics). Since it premiered back in 2018, the series has garnered such a passionate and consistent fanbase over the course of its 5 seasons that it has launched several spin-offs like "1883," "1883: The Bass Reeves Story," "1923," and "6666," all of which take place in the same historical fiction world of the mainline show.
Reasonable Doubt's Emayatzy Corinealdi Was Shocked By A Lot Of Jax's Decisions In The Show
When it comes to crime and legal dramas on television, there are a plethora of options for viewers to choose from. It's of little surprise that Hulu decided to get in on the action, so to speak, with "Reasonable Doubt," one of its latest original shows. "Reasonable Doubt" focuses on Jacqueline "Jax" Stewart (Emayatzy Corinealdi), an extremely successful defense attorney who works at a high-class law firm in Los Angeles. The first season received pretty solid reviews, especially for a show treading some very familiar ground. It currently sits at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, with a lot of the praise going toward its soap opera-like fun and Shonda Rhimes-like structure.
