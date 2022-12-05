To say that the "Big Sky" character Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick) has not had the best of luck in her love life would be quite an understatement. In Season 1, she not only struggled to deal with the fact that her estranged husband, Cody (Ryan Phillippe), was seeing his co-worker Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury), but then she had to deal with her grief upon his disappearance and death. Season 2 saw her moving on, and beginning a physical relationship with Travis Stone (Logan Marshall-Green). But as she tried to connect with him on a deeper level, she realized he was not only emotionally unavailable but seeking revenge for a woman he obviously still loved.

