Altimetrik Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services
Prestigious award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their fields and society. Altimetrik, a global pure-play digital business and digital transformation company, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The award honors companies that use their influence to improve the world around them — whether it’s through innovative products or services, working to make their industry more sustainable, supporting underserved communities, or championing social causes.
CannabisNewsBreaks – India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Applauds Milestone Development for Medical Cannabis Industry
India Globalization Capital (NYSE American: IGC) applauds the signing of the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, which was signed into law by President Biden on Friday Dec. 2, 2022. The legislation establishes a new registration process for conducting research on marijuana and for manufacturing marijuana products for research purposes and drug development. “The study and development of cannabis for its potential therapeutic benefits is at the center of our work at IGC-Pharma,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC. “For many years, onerous federal barriers have made it difficult to efficiently source and study cannabis for pharmaceutical applications. We believe the establishment of this new law, which hastens the research application process and also ensures adequate supplies of marijuana for clinical studies, is a milestone development for the medical cannabis industry at large and a very positive development for our company.”
Budderfly Expands Energy Sustainability Partnership with O’Charley’s and 99 Restaurants
Budderfly to provide Energy Efficiency as a Service for more than 175 restaurant locations and its corporate support center, delivering more than $20 million in value and a 30 percent reduction in energy consumption. Budderfly, the premier sustainability partner for businesses with repeatable footprints, today announced a significant expansion of...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT) on Behalf of Investors
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces an investigation of Daktronics, Inc. (“Daktronics” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: DAKT) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.
Ryan Named One of the 2022 Best Workplaces™ in Ontario by Great Place to Work®
Ryan, a leading global tax services and software provider, has recently been named one of the Best Workplaces™ in Ontario by Great Place to Work® for the third consecutive year. The Firm has office locations across Ontario in Guelph, Mississauga, and Ottawa. “Earning a spot on the list...
Opal Capital Launches, Bringing a Modern Approach to Dividend Investing
Investment management firm will strive to utilize a focused, benchmark-agnostic approach to dividend investing, designed to deliver stable income-producing solutions for clients. Opal Capital, LLC (“Opal”), an investment management company that specializes in equity income solutions, today announces its formal launch. With a modern, focused approach, Opal Capital will seek...
Hyfe Listed on 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List Recognizing the Most Promising Digital Health Companies
150 winners selected out of 13,000 private companies;. Hyfe recognized for contributions in screening, monitoring and diagnostics technologies. Hyfe, Inc., the global leader in AI-powered cough detection, tracking and classification, has been named to the 2022 Digital Health 150, a listing of the most promising companies transforming the future of health care with digital technology. More than 13,000 private companies were considered for the list.
Regions Bank Announces Creation of Franchise Lending Team
Led by 36-year industry veteran Peter Salas, initiative expands Regions’ specialized banking capabilities for small businesses. Regions Bank on Wednesday announced the creation of a Franchise Lending team led by industry veteran Peter Salas. A key part of Regions’ services designed to support small-business growth, Salas and his team are focused on helping drive business sustainability and expansion through their specialization in franchise concepts.
GENERAC INVESTOR ALERT: January 30, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) investors who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Generac common stock (NYSE: GNRC) between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Generac. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is January 30, 2023.
American Water Appoints Two New Independent Members to the Board of Directors
American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE: AWK) announced today that Laurie P. Havanec and Michael L. Marberry have been appointed independent members of the company's board of directors, effective Dec. 7, 2022. "American Water is pleased to have Laurie and Michael join our board of directors," said Karl Kurz, Board...
Immunocore presents ovarian cancer expansion data for ImmTAC® candidate IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4
Immunocore presents ovarian cancer expansion data for ImmTAC® candidate IMC-C103C targeting MAGE-A4 Phase 1 trial enrolled all comers, with vast majority of patients having zero or very low. MAGE-A4 expression. IMC-C103C has a manageable safety profile and demonstrated signals of clinical activity. The RECIST response rate was low in...
Case against Colo. shooter dropped for lack of cooperation
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — The Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooter had charges dropped in a 2021 bomb threat case after the family members he terrorized in the incident refused to cooperate, the district attorney said Thursday. El Paso County District Attorney Michael Allen also said that Anderson Lee Aldrich tried to reclaim guns that were seized after the threat, but authorities did not return the weapons. Allen spoke hours after a judge unsealed the case that included allegations Aldrich threatened to kill relatives and to become the “next mass killer” more than a year before the nightclub attack that killed five people. The suspect’s mother and grandparents derailed that earlier case by evading prosecutors’ efforts to serve them with a subpoena, leading to a dismissal of the charges after defense attorneys said speedy trial rules were at risk, Allen said.
