WCAX
Survey asks South Burlington students about emotional health
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social and emotional well-being is a priority for Vermont’s teachers as students recover from the pandemic, and students in South Burlington are answering questions about it in a survey. The connection survey was introduced by new Tuttle Middle School Principal Scott Sivo after he...
Barre residential recovery center set to open next month
Foundation House will provide housing for six women and their children, while offering sober living and recovery services.
VTDigger
Health equity grants awarded in the NEK
Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) and its community partners awarded $307,300 in grant funds to ten projects working to address health equity and improve the lives of residents in the Northeast Kingdom. The projects build capacity to combat systemic inequities and ensure everyone has a fair and just opportunity to...
WCAX
SUNY Plattsburgh investing in student mental health services
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh is investing tens of thousands of dollars into student mental health services, using money from the CARES Act. The demand for mental health services on college campuses has been increasing since 2009, according to American Psychological Association. It’s a trend the fallout of COVID-19 has expedited.
WCAX
UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. Vermonters can now walk into any one of four clinics near Middlebury and seven clinics in the Burlington area and the...
mynbc5.com
Burlington has a tool to help combat the needle crisis throughout the city
BURLINGTON, Vt. — Since the pandemic, data shows drug misuse has increased nationwide, and local advocates say the same can be said in our region. Community members in Burlington have voiced concerns about the parts of drug use that get left behind for the public to deal with. Ted...
vermontbiz.com
Vermont Foodbank receives $10,000 grant from Dunkin’ foundation
Pictured left to right at the Vermont Foodbank in Barre are volunteers Doug Kievit-Kylar and Steve Kappel, foodbank Chief Executive Officer John Sayles, volunteer Tim Wheelock, volunteer Renee Kievit-Kylar, and Dunkin’ Franchisee Damartin Quadros. Quadros presented the foodbank with a ceremonial grant check for $10,000 from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Credit: Dunkin’. Courtesy photo.
WCAX
Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year but in a tight space. Now, thanks to grant money, the recovery group is moving into a new building. “Recovery centers in Vermont started during a period of real social stigma about...
Demolition of Old Burlington High School Will Start in January
Demolition of the old Burlington High School and the abatement of toxic chemicals in its building materials and soil is slated to begin next month, school district officials said on Tuesday. The work is the first step in the district's multiyear plan to build a new, 250,000-square-foot high school and...
Expensive Housing Is Limiting Who Gets to Live Where in Vermont — and Clouds the State's Future
Jericho, population 5,100, doesn't look like an exclusive place. Along the undulating country roads that connect its triangle of small villages, visitors are more likely to encounter chicken coops, windblown barns or hand-painted Black Lives Matter signs than outward displays of privilege. Selectboard chair Catherine McMains, who has lived there...
WCAX
Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Though the state dropped many cannabis-related criminal convictions in 2021, some people are still trying to clear their records. Attorney and co-owner of Gram Central, Amanda Kitchen, says hosting monthly expungement clinics is in line with their social justice mission. Criminal convictions of any kind can be life-altering. Kitchen says if there’s any chance to get people a fresh start, they want to help.
UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages
This fall semester, nearly 450 University of Vermont students have been billed for the destruction of property in residence halls “unlike anything we’ve seen before,” vice provost for student affairs Erica Caloiero said during an October 26. video message to UVM families. Since the beginning of the...
WCAX
New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre
Vermont’s harsh winters can be tough on everyone, including animals in the wild. South Burlington approves zoning change that could pave the way for Tesla showroom. A zoning change in South Burlington could pave the way for electric car company Tesla to come into the city. Utility worker dies...
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership
The electric car maker had asked the city government to rezone the former Hannaford site off Shelburne Road so it could build a showroom and service center there. Read the story on VTDigger here: South Burlington rezones land for proposed Tesla dealership.
mynbc5.com
South Burlington considers changes to land use development regulations
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Shelburne Road is home to many car dealerships in South Burlington, and the area could soon see another one nearby at the site of the old Hannaford. The South Burlington City Council is holding a public hearing Monday to discuss a possible amendment to the city's land development regulations which would allow the city to modify zoning rules to open up additional areas where cars can be sold.
Vermont Foodbank Project Supports Farmers in Producing African Corn and Halal Chicken
A steady stream of people flowed into the first-floor community room in Burlington's O.N.E. Community Center on the afternoon of November 17. Many women wore headscarves and long, colorful skirts; one had a baby tied snugly on her back. Convivial chatter in several languages filled the air. Andrea Solazzo, director...
A Barre 'Rock Star' Helps Donate 36 Sleeping Bags to Those Without Shelter
In October, Beth Mueller attended an event about homelessness in the Barre area. Service providers told attendees they were worried about winter, when pandemic-strained social service groups would contend with an unprecedented number of people in need. Despite shelters and the state-run hotel program, many of them would end up sleeping in the cold.
WCAX
Burlington renews trooper contract to protect downtown
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Burlington Police continue to search for leads in a fatal stabbing downtown -- the fifth murder this year -- the Queen City says it will continue to rely on Vermont State troopers to bolster local police coverage over the holidays. The contract between the city...
WCAX
Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors
The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. A truck crashed through the window of a store in Essex Junction on Wednesday. Following flood of pandemic cash, Vt. lawmakers face more austere times.
