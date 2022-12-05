ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lamoille County, VT

WCAX

Survey asks South Burlington students about emotional health

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Social and emotional well-being is a priority for Vermont’s teachers as students recover from the pandemic, and students in South Burlington are answering questions about it in a survey. The connection survey was introduced by new Tuttle Middle School Principal Scott Sivo after he...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
VTDigger

Health equity grants awarded in the NEK

Northern Counties Health Care (NCHC) and its community partners awarded $307,300 in grant funds to ten projects working to address health equity and improve the lives of residents in the Northeast Kingdom. The projects build capacity to combat systemic inequities and ensure everyone has a fair and just opportunity to...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
WCAX

SUNY Plattsburgh investing in student mental health services

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - SUNY Plattsburgh is investing tens of thousands of dollars into student mental health services, using money from the CARES Act. The demand for mental health services on college campuses has been increasing since 2009, according to American Psychological Association. It’s a trend the fallout of COVID-19 has expedited.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

UVM Health Network launches collaborative care model

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM Health Network has implemented a new plan model to transform primary care practices into a one-stop-shop that integrates physical and mental health treatment. Vermonters can now walk into any one of four clinics near Middlebury and seven clinics in the Burlington area and the...
BURLINGTON, VT
vermontbiz.com

Vermont Foodbank receives $10,000 grant from Dunkin’ foundation

Pictured left to right at the Vermont Foodbank in Barre are volunteers Doug Kievit-Kylar and Steve Kappel, foodbank Chief Executive Officer John Sayles, volunteer Tim Wheelock, volunteer Renee Kievit-Kylar, and Dunkin’ Franchisee Damartin Quadros. Quadros presented the foodbank with a ceremonial grant check for $10,000 from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. Credit: Dunkin’. Courtesy photo.
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services

BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year but in a tight space. Now, thanks to grant money, the recovery group is moving into a new building. “Recovery centers in Vermont started during a period of real social stigma about...
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Montpelier cannabis shop holding monthly expungement clinics

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Though the state dropped many cannabis-related criminal convictions in 2021, some people are still trying to clear their records. Attorney and co-owner of Gram Central, Amanda Kitchen, says hosting monthly expungement clinics is in line with their social justice mission. Criminal convictions of any kind can be life-altering. Kitchen says if there’s any chance to get people a fresh start, they want to help.
MONTPELIER, VT
sevendaysvt

UVM Students Charged for 'Extreme' Dorm Damages

This fall semester, nearly 450 University of Vermont students have been billed for the destruction of property in residence halls “unlike anything we’ve seen before,” vice provost for student affairs Erica Caloiero said during an October 26. video message to UVM families. Since the beginning of the...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New residence for women in recovery opens in Barre

BARRE, VT
BARRE, VT
WCAX

Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont’s Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

South Burlington considers changes to land use development regulations

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. — Shelburne Road is home to many car dealerships in South Burlington, and the area could soon see another one nearby at the site of the old Hannaford. The South Burlington City Council is holding a public hearing Monday to discuss a possible amendment to the city's land development regulations which would allow the city to modify zoning rules to open up additional areas where cars can be sold.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Burlington renews trooper contract to protect downtown

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Burlington Police continue to search for leads in a fatal stabbing downtown -- the fifth murder this year -- the Queen City says it will continue to rely on Vermont State troopers to bolster local police coverage over the holidays. The contract between the city...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Plattsburgh hospital brings back masking rule for visitors

PLATTSBURGH, NY
PLATTSBURGH, NY

