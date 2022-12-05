ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ozark, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Home destroyed by fire in Sarcoxie

SARCOXIE, Mo. — About 5 a.m. reports of a fire in on the 200 block of 8th Street alerted Jasper County E-911. Sarcoxie Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy Ambulance, and Jasper County Sheriff’s Deputies responded. Carthage Fire toned as mutual aid. Fire reported to have started at the rear of the home. On arrival active flames and smoke visible....
SARCOXIE, MO
KOLR10 News

Pedestrian versus semi-truck accident on Kearney closes traffic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An injury accident closed all lanes of Kearney Street on Dec. 8. Police were dispatched to the intersection of Kearney and Roosevelt Avenue for the report of a pedestrian versus semi-truck accident. According to Cris Swaters with the Springfield Police Department, a man was underneath a semi-truck when it began moving. The […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Shoplifter injures greeter at a Springfield Walmart

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Walmart greeter suffered minor injuries after attempting to stop a shoplifter. It happened Tuesday at 9:15 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter on East Independence. The Springfield Police Department says the greeter tried stopping a shoplifter from leaving and was pushed out of the way. Police...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Heer's Department Store building of 1915 was saved and repurposed into loft apartments

Heer's building in 2010 before the renovation, Springfield, Missouri.Photo byAbeEzekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 2002, when the Heer's Department Store building was nominated to be listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP), the building was vacant. The building was constructed in 1915. and the architectural firm was Opel & Torbitt. It was the largest commercial building in this area.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
Lawrence County Record

Suspects in McDonald’s robbery now behind bars

Two people who were suspected of being involved in the robbery of the McDonald’s in Aurora on Tuesday, Nov. 29, were arrested less than 24 hours later and are being held in the Lawrence County Jail. Ryan Hall, 22, of Aurora is charged with first-degree robbery, armed criminal action...
AURORA, MO
Laclede Record

Christmas on Commercial this Friday

Christmas on Commercial will feature a first for the Lebanon community during its annual celebration downtown this Friday, Dec. 9. “This is our first ever lighted UTV parade and we are very excited,” said Stashia Porter, Promotion Event Coordinator for the City of Lebanon. “We think that there will be a great turnout of folks ready to watch the parade and we’re hoping to have plenty of lighted UTV’s for them to look at.” For more on this story see the LCR.
LEBANON, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Major crash closes I-44 at Springfield, Mo.

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — MoDOT is reporting a major crash has closed I-44 west near the 71 mile marker on Tuesday morning about 5:40 a.m. Westbound lanes are being diverted off I-44 at Chestnut Expressway, 72 mile marker. Google Maps Screenshot during crash event. The closure is estimated at 5-6 hour clean-up. We are working to determine details of the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate drive-by shooting in south central Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on Battlefield Road in south central Springfield. Officers say the victim was shot while in his car by the suspect in another car. The shooting happened on Battlefield between Fremont and National. The victim was grazed by...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
kttn.com

Man from California indicted for transporting 165 pounds of methamphetamine into Missouri

A Cucamonga, California, man was indicted by a federal grand jury after a state trooper found 165 pounds of methamphetamine in his vehicle. Rafael Solis, 30, was charged in an indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield with one count of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. The indictment replaces a federal criminal complaint that was filed against Solis on Nov. 30, 2022, which charged him with the same offense.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Christmas Crostinis

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - How about a golden, crisp Christmas crostini?. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Brush bread slices with olive oil and season with garlic salt. Bake in a 350-degree oven until golden and crispy. Using a hand mixer or a blender, combine the feta and the heavy cream and blend or mix until smooth. Spread each toasted bread slice with whipped feta and then top with chopped cranberries and pistachios.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Art Hains Update: Family says road to recovery slowly improving but challenging

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s one of the most perplexing and unsettling health stories the Ozarks has dealt with in 2022. Well-known and much-loved broadcaster Art Hains, the pre-and-postgame host on the Chiefs Radio Network and long-time Voice of the Missouri State Bears, was seemingly healthy when he traveled down to Fayetteville on September 17 to cover the Bears football game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. But by the time he headed home, he was losing the feeling in his legs, and within the next couple of days, his family was told that he would not survive.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Springfield Police Department find missing child

UPDATE: SPD says “Mia” F. Kendrix has been safely located. SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating an endangered missing person. Tamiah “Mia” F. Kendrix, 10, is a five-foot-tall, 120-pound girl with black hair and brown eyes. Kendrix was last seen today at 4 p.m., wearing a black Adidas […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
greenecountycommonwealth.com

Republic Kiwanis hosts humdinger parade

Main Street, Republic filled with Christmas spirit. Despite a chill in the air, Republic area residents showed up in droves to enjoy this year's Republic Kiwanis Christmas parade last Saturday, Dec. 3. "The Kiwanis club was thrilled with the turnout," said Kiwanis president and event organizer Justin Hart. "Main Street...
REPUBLIC, MO

