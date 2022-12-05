ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
13abc.com

UTMC department chair under investigation

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the University of Toledo Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university said Wednesday. According to a statement, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo. He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec....
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

BGHS student arrested for false threat Tuesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green High School student was arrested on Tuesday after making a false threat against the school. Francis Scruci, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent says on Tuesday morning, an unsigned note that read “I planted a bomb” was found in a high school classroom. A student gave the note to a teacher.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo union shopping trip supports local kids in need

TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, hundreds of people come out to show support for the kids serve by Lucas County Children Services as part of WTOL 11's Gift of Joy toy drive downtown gift drop. Among them are union members from the city of Toledo's fleet operations and department of transportation.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing central Toledo 16-year-old found without incident

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Martinez has been found, according to a family member. He was located without incident. Zion Martinez, 16, was reported missing from his central Toledo home Tuesday afternoon, Toledo police said. Martinez was last seen wearing a beige coat, black sweatpants with dinosaurs on them and...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Utah man indicted in fatal 2021 I-475/I-75 crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted 36-year-old Hakim Niazi of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday for a fatal 2021 crash that left one man dead. Niazi is charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the incident. According to court documents, on Oct. 15, 2021 at approximately 4:13 p.m., Niazi was operating a semi tractor on I-75, merging on to I-475 east of the ProMedica Parkway exit in west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

BG Police Division investigating reported rape

Bowling Green Police Division is investigating a reported rape that occurred on Oct. 27. A woman came to the police station on Sunday to report that she had been watching TV with a man she knows in his apartment on East Wooster Street. She said she fell asleep and woke up to him raping her.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

Sides make final trial preparations for former council members

TOLEDO, Ohio — Four former Toledo city council members were in court Tuesday as their attorneys and the United States Department of Justice prepare for their January trial on corruption charges. The then-sitting council members Gary Johnson, Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes and Tyrone Riley were arrested in 2020 and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo community, Denny Amrhein's family remember longtime car dealer

TOLEDO, Ohio — Denny Amrhein, a beloved and familiar face to many Toledoans and northwest Ohioans in the market for a car, died in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2. Amrhein started his career as a car dealer at the former Papenhagen Oldsmobile on West Central Avenue in Toledo, where he became one of the highest-selling Oldsmobile dealers in the country during his 12-year tenure.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local woman proves you’re never too old to be a bell ringer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve probably seen The Salvation Army’s red kettles throughout town. A lot of people in this community volunteer their time to ring the bell and collect money to help those in need, and this year, there’s a new volunteer who is quite an inspiration.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo police searching for two missing teens

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday. Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road. According to a police...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy