UTMC department chair under investigation
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The head of the University of Toledo Medical Center’s orthopedic surgery department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the university said Wednesday. According to a statement, Dr. Nabil Ebraheim remains employed by The University of Toledo. He was placed on paid administrative effective Dec....
Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week. Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday. According to a police report, Wilder's father...
13abc.com
BGHS student arrested for false threat Tuesday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - A Bowling Green High School student was arrested on Tuesday after making a false threat against the school. Francis Scruci, Bowling Green City Schools Superintendent says on Tuesday morning, an unsigned note that read “I planted a bomb” was found in a high school classroom. A student gave the note to a teacher.
Toledo union shopping trip supports local kids in need
TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, hundreds of people come out to show support for the kids serve by Lucas County Children Services as part of WTOL 11's Gift of Joy toy drive downtown gift drop. Among them are union members from the city of Toledo's fleet operations and department of transportation.
UPDATE: Missing central Toledo 16-year-old found without incident
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Martinez has been found, according to a family member. He was located without incident. Zion Martinez, 16, was reported missing from his central Toledo home Tuesday afternoon, Toledo police said. Martinez was last seen wearing a beige coat, black sweatpants with dinosaurs on them and...
13abc.com
Toledo pastor sentenced to probation following accusation of pulling a gun on his wife
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local pastor was convicted, Tuesday, following accusations of him pulling a gun on his wife. According to court records, charges against Reverend Charles Ross of New Prospect Baptist Church were amended to an attempt to commit an offense. The initial charges were domestic violence and aggravated menacing.
Utah man indicted in fatal 2021 I-475/I-75 crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted 36-year-old Hakim Niazi of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday for a fatal 2021 crash that left one man dead. Niazi is charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the incident. According to court documents, on Oct. 15, 2021 at approximately 4:13 p.m., Niazi was operating a semi tractor on I-75, merging on to I-475 east of the ProMedica Parkway exit in west Toledo.
Bowling Green HS student accused of making 'non-credible' bomb threat, district to press charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — A Bowling Green High School student allegedly made a non-credible bomb threat against the school on Tuesday, according to an announcement made by district superintendent Francis Scruci. In a statement, Scruci said a student gave a note to a teacher that read "I planted a...
bgindependentmedia.org
BG Police Division investigating reported rape
Bowling Green Police Division is investigating a reported rape that occurred on Oct. 27. A woman came to the police station on Sunday to report that she had been watching TV with a man she knows in his apartment on East Wooster Street. She said she fell asleep and woke up to him raping her.
Sides make final trial preparations for former council members
TOLEDO, Ohio — Four former Toledo city council members were in court Tuesday as their attorneys and the United States Department of Justice prepare for their January trial on corruption charges. The then-sitting council members Gary Johnson, Yvonne Harper, Larry Sykes and Tyrone Riley were arrested in 2020 and...
13abc.com
Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
Caseworkers pick toys special to foster children from LCCS toy room
TOLEDO, Ohio — Lucas County Children Services is currently working with about 1,000 children. Each situation is unique. Some children are still with their families, while others are in foster care. No matter the scenario, all kids deserve something special of their own. When children are removed from a...
Toledo mayor discusses failed Issue 21, 2023 budget with public Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Growing the Toledo police force, demolishing blighted buildings and fixing sidewalks are among the items on the city of Toledo's proposed budget for 2023, mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Wednesday. Kapszukiewicz presented the proposal the day prior to city council. He shared it with the public at...
Toledo community, Denny Amrhein's family remember longtime car dealer
TOLEDO, Ohio — Denny Amrhein, a beloved and familiar face to many Toledoans and northwest Ohioans in the market for a car, died in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2. Amrhein started his career as a car dealer at the former Papenhagen Oldsmobile on West Central Avenue in Toledo, where he became one of the highest-selling Oldsmobile dealers in the country during his 12-year tenure.
13abc.com
Local woman proves you’re never too old to be a bell ringer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve probably seen The Salvation Army’s red kettles throughout town. A lot of people in this community volunteer their time to ring the bell and collect money to help those in need, and this year, there’s a new volunteer who is quite an inspiration.
Toledo police searching for two missing teens
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are searching for a pair of teen boys who were reported missing Tuesday. Ke'Marion Wilder, 16, has not been seen since he left home for a party Monday about 3 p.m. Ke'Marion lives in the 5900 block of Chippewa Road. According to a police...
13abc.com
Toledo man identified in fatal accident on Dorr Street
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man has died after suffering injuries in an accident on Dorr Street Thursday morning. According to Toledo Police, around 12:01 a.m. on Dec. 8, witnesses saw James Allen Young II, 31, of Toledo, traveling north on Reynolds Road approaching Dorr Street at a high speed. When Young reached the intersection, witnesses say he failed to make the slight curve to the left.
nbc24.com
Michigan attorney general to prosecute alleged racially motivated Lambertville assault
MONROE, Mich. — The Michigan Attorney General's Office will take over the criminal court proceedings over the cases against Tracy Douglas and Dennis Landis. The altercation started with a car door being opened into another car. That quickly spiraled out of control with a fistfight between Douglas and another woman.
Support theatre education with Perrysburg HS 'It's a Wonderful Life'' dinner theatre
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — If you're in the mood for dinner, a show and a way to enjoy the spirit of the holiday season, look no further than Perrysburg High School's inaugural Spotlight Gala Dinner Theatre's production of "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." The show, which will...
Bomb squad to destroy hundreds of pounds of fireworks seized in Oregon
OREGON, Ohio — Authorities plan to destroy several hundred pounds of commercial-grade fireworks seized from an Oregon home, Toledo Police reported Tuesday. TPD and the Northwest Ohio Bomb Squad were called to assist Oregon Police with the fireworks taken earlier this year from a home in the 1600 block of Glenross Boulevard.
