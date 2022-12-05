Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State ChampionshipsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term RentalsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Dallas creates new trails; Plano gives a Silver Line update
The inspiration for the 12 Street Station is the movement of air and the future, according to Dallas Area Rapid Transit. (Rendering courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) On the Dec. 9 episode of "The DFW Breakdown," Community Impact reporter Jackson King discusses Dallas’ effort to clean up more than 1,300 alleyways throughout the city, including a pilot program to turn some disused alleys into neighborhood trails. Later on, reporter Michael Crouchley brings an update on Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line project as Plano moves into a new phase of planning for two stations.
Flower Mound named safest place in Texas, GoodHire report shows
Flower Mound was named the safest place in Texas in a GoodHire report. (Community Impact file photo) Flower Mound was named the safest place in Texas in a GoodHire report. In the report, GoodHire compared FBI data on property, violent and society crime in cities in each state, according to a Flower Mound news release.
Medical City Frisco opens $91M patient tower
Medical City Frisco's new patient tower will begin accepting patients Dec. 13. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Medical City Frisco’s new patient tower, located at 5500 Frisco Square Blvd., is readying to accept patients after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Dec. 9. The $91 million project features 118,500 square feet of space,...
Q&A: Ask senior living experts
Cathi Coridan is a real estate agent who specializes in the transition to senior living. (Courtesy Cathi Coridan) Seniors are left with a big decision as they get older regarding where they should live. Local experts discuss how to find the right fit for each person and their needs. Cathi...
ClearSight to offer LASIK, other vision improvement procedures in Plano
ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.
Developers break ground on 87-unit mixed-income development Kiva East in Dallas
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Kiva East development. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) As people continue to move to Dallas, the city and developers are looking to create more places to live, while helping long-time residents continue to call their neighborhoods home. And they’re hoping a new project in East Dallas will do just that.
Dallas County looks to add online translation services
Dallas County is planning to add new translation services to its website. (Courtesy Justin Terveen) Upcoming technology upgrades to Dallas County’s website could help more residents find streamlined access to services and documents. At a Dec. 6 meeting, the Dallas County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to approve a contract...
Alley conversion project providing major revitalization within Dallas
This alley between Gaston Avenue and Junius Street runs from North Beacon Street to Parkmont Street. (Jackson King/Community Impact) Dallas officials have spent the last year working to clean up and rebuild a variety of alleyways throughout the city. The entire alley project, which includes cleaning and clearing 1,365 alleys...
North Texas Food Bank faces rising costs as it celebrates 40 years
Volunteers at the North Texas Food Bank warehouse help prepare thousands of food boxes each year. It has locations throughout Dallas-Fort Worth. (Photos courtesy North Texas Food Bank) People in need can pick up grocery items to feed their families from food pantries throughout the region—from Corsicana to Denison—and odds...
Nonprofit Call a Ride of Southlake's efforts are fueled by volunteers
Norma Cruz (right) is dropped off at the Southlake Senior Center for her flower-arranging class by longtime driver and CARS Board Member Patti Brayton. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Erik Phelps, executive director of Call a Ride of Southlake, or CARS, said the nonprofit organization was formed in 1999 when a group...
The Finch Grill & Raw Bar brings modern American food to Mockingbird Station in Dallas
The Finch Grill & Raw Bar offers modern American food, in addition to a selection of oysters. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) The Finch Grill & Raw Bar held its grand opening on Nov. 21 at 5307 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 150, in Mockingbird Station, according to its website. The upscale restaurant offers modern American food, in addition to a selection of oysters. Created by Dallas-based hospitality group Milkshake Concepts, the restaurant features an all-day menu, brunch menu and happy hour menu. According to its website, The Finch Grill & Raw Bar is planning to open additional locations in Grand Prairie and Nashville. 469-893-0990. www.thefinchrestaurant.com.
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen ends seven-year run in Lakewood
Unleavened Fresh Kitchen closed its Lakewood location. (Courtesy Kevin Marple) After seven years of business, Unleavened Fresh Kitchen closed at 1900 Abrams Parkway in Lakewood, according to a social media post Dec. 7. Focused on healthy foods, Unleavened’s menu featured salads, wraps and bowls in addition to an all-day breakfast menu. Unleavened previously had other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the Lakewood location being the last in business, per its website.
Frisco to enter development agreement with Frisco Station
Frisco City Council approved a development agreement with the developers behind Frisco Station during its Dec. 6 meeting. (Courtesy Frisco Station) Frisco City Council approved a development agreement with the developers behind Frisco Station, a mixed-use development located west of Dallas Parkway, during its Dec. 6 meeting. The agreement establishes...
Frisco eatery Tender Smokehouse finds success in simplicity
El Jefe ($15) comes with brisket, pulled pork, sausage and barbecue beans served between slices of Texas toast and topped with a spare rib. This menu item is pictured with pineapple coleslaw ($3). (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Dante Ramirez opened Tender Smokehouse in downtown Celina in 2017, he could have...
Christensen Immigration Attorneys offering legal services in Coppell
Christensen Immigration Attorneys’ Coppell office opened in November. (Courtesy Brian Jackson/Adobe Stock) Christensen Immigration Attorneys relocated to Coppell on Dec. 1. The office is located at 452 SH 121, Ste. 100. Christensen Immigration Attorneys’ immigration practices areas include family immigration, deportation defense, naturalization, worker visas and asylum defense. 972-497-1017. www.immigrationlawyerdallastx.com.
H-E-B leads planned changes to Tarrant County grocery landscape
H-E-B will build a store in Fort Worth in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) H-E-B’s expansion into Tarrant County is shaking up the offerings for the area as grocers work to adapt to the challenges of changing shopping habits and attracting employees in a post-pandemic market. On Oct. 26, H-E-B...
Westlake council approves concept plan for expansion of Deloitte University
A proposed map location shows where phases 1 and 2 of Deloitte University will be at in Westlake. (Courtesy town of Westlake) The Westlake Town Council approved a concept plan that will significantly expand Deloitte University’s campus by making improvements in Phase 1 while adding a second phase. While...
Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano
The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
Grapevine’s Tout Goods offers men’s apparel, accessories
The men’s boutique features casual apparel, shoes, candles and more. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Tout Goods opened Sept. 15 in Grapevine at 601 S. Main St., Ste. 105, according to owner Jeanette Antolin. She said the store is a men’s boutique that offers casual wear, shoes, accessories and more.
New Frost Bank Financial Center in west Frisco to open in December
The Frisco location will have a similar building layout and design to the rendering provided. (Courtesy Frost Bank) A new Frost Bank located at 7101 Warren Parkway in Frisco is slated to open Dec. 27, according to a company spokesperson. The Frisco-Warren Parkway Financial Center is part of Frost Bank’s expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth area with 29 new locations. The Frisco location will be a stand-alone building that features a drive-thru and will offer services for banking, investments and insurance, according to its website. 214-515-4900. https://locations.frostbank.com/frisco/7101-warren-parkway.
