ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas creates new trails; Plano gives a Silver Line update

The inspiration for the 12 Street Station is the movement of air and the future, according to Dallas Area Rapid Transit. (Rendering courtesy Dallas Area Rapid Transit) On the Dec. 9 episode of "The DFW Breakdown," Community Impact reporter Jackson King discusses Dallas’ effort to clean up more than 1,300 alleyways throughout the city, including a pilot program to turn some disused alleys into neighborhood trails. Later on, reporter Michael Crouchley brings an update on Dallas Area Rapid Transit’s Silver Line project as Plano moves into a new phase of planning for two stations.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Medical City Frisco opens $91M patient tower

Medical City Frisco's new patient tower will begin accepting patients Dec. 13. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Medical City Frisco’s new patient tower, located at 5500 Frisco Square Blvd., is readying to accept patients after a ribbon-cutting ceremony held Dec. 9. The $91 million project features 118,500 square feet of space,...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Q&A: Ask senior living experts

Cathi Coridan is a real estate agent who specializes in the transition to senior living. (Courtesy Cathi Coridan) Seniors are left with a big decision as they get older regarding where they should live. Local experts discuss how to find the right fit for each person and their needs. Cathi...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

ClearSight to offer LASIK, other vision improvement procedures in Plano

ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new Plano office in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) ClearSight LASIK is set to open a new facility in Plano next year. The medical office will be located at 5280 Towne Square Drive. An official opening date has not been set for the Plano location, but construction is scheduled to finish May 31, according to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. ClearSight will offer LASIK procedures and other alternative procedures for vision improvement. ClearSight has one location in Oklahoma. www.clearsight.com.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Developers break ground on 87-unit mixed-income development Kiva East in Dallas

Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson speaks at a groundbreaking ceremony for the Kiva East development. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) As people continue to move to Dallas, the city and developers are looking to create more places to live, while helping long-time residents continue to call their neighborhoods home. And they’re hoping a new project in East Dallas will do just that.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

The Finch Grill & Raw Bar brings modern American food to Mockingbird Station in Dallas

The Finch Grill & Raw Bar offers modern American food, in addition to a selection of oysters. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) The Finch Grill & Raw Bar held its grand opening on Nov. 21 at 5307 E. Mockingbird Lane, Ste. 150, in Mockingbird Station, according to its website. The upscale restaurant offers modern American food, in addition to a selection of oysters. Created by Dallas-based hospitality group Milkshake Concepts, the restaurant features an all-day menu, brunch menu and happy hour menu. According to its website, The Finch Grill & Raw Bar is planning to open additional locations in Grand Prairie and Nashville. 469-893-0990. www.thefinchrestaurant.com.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen ends seven-year run in Lakewood

Unleavened Fresh Kitchen closed its Lakewood location. (Courtesy Kevin Marple) After seven years of business, Unleavened Fresh Kitchen closed at 1900 Abrams Parkway in Lakewood, according to a social media post Dec. 7. Focused on healthy foods, Unleavened’s menu featured salads, wraps and bowls in addition to an all-day breakfast menu. Unleavened previously had other locations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, with the Lakewood location being the last in business, per its website.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Christensen Immigration Attorneys offering legal services in Coppell

Christensen Immigration Attorneys’ Coppell office opened in November. (Courtesy Brian Jackson/Adobe Stock) Christensen Immigration Attorneys relocated to Coppell on Dec. 1. The office is located at 452 SH 121, Ste. 100. Christensen Immigration Attorneys’ immigration practices areas include family immigration, deportation defense, naturalization, worker visas and asylum defense. 972-497-1017. www.immigrationlawyerdallastx.com.
COPPELL, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Walmart expands, updates departments at Coit Road location in Plano

The Walmart Supercenter in Plano expanded its grocery pickup options along with several other renovations. (Courtesy Walmart) Walmart’s newly remodeled store in Plano held a ribbon cutting on Dec. 2, according to a press release from the company. The store is located at 6000 Coit Road. The Walmart Supercenter’s remodel included the addition of online pickup, updated signage, expanded dairy and fashion departments, and newly updated electronics and sporting goods departments. 972-599-1650. www.walmart.com/store/3482-plano-tx.
PLANO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frost Bank Financial Center in west Frisco to open in December

The Frisco location will have a similar building layout and design to the rendering provided. (Courtesy Frost Bank) A new Frost Bank located at 7101 Warren Parkway in Frisco is slated to open Dec. 27, according to a company spokesperson. The Frisco-Warren Parkway Financial Center is part of Frost Bank’s expansion across the Dallas-Fort Worth area with 29 new locations. The Frisco location will be a stand-alone building that features a drive-thru and will offer services for banking, investments and insurance, according to its website. 214-515-4900. https://locations.frostbank.com/frisco/7101-warren-parkway.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/

Comments / 0

Community Policy