WTVC
Man charged with criminal homicide for deadly stabbing in East Brainerd, says HCSO
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — UPDATE:. A man is facing charges for a deadly stabbing that happened on Safari Drive in East Brainerd Wednesday, HCSO says. When deputies arrived, HCSO says the suspect involved in the incident ran out of the back of the home into the woods to evade law enforcement.
WDEF
Deputies arrest suspect after search at East Brainerd fatal stabbing
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports a fatal stabbing Wednesday evening in East Brainerd. Deputies responded to a neighborhood on Safari Drive around 5PM. Officers found a dead victim inside, but are not releasing further details at this point. They say a suspect...
eastridgenewsonline.com
One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd
One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
WDEF
Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe
FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
WTVCFOX
Convicted felon arrested in Collegedale, drugs found in home, sheriff says
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — A convicted felon faces several charges after authorities say they found him with a handgun and narcotics during a traffic stop. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) says deputies arrested 35-year-old Victor Castaneda on December 1st. HCSO says they got a tip that Castaneda was in...
WDEF
Man charged with coming to rural Alabama to buy vehicles with fake money
POWELL, Alabama (WDEF) – Police have arrested a man in Kentucky on charges that he bought vehicles in Alabama with fake money. Christopher Gregory was taken into custody in Kentucky and charged with drug and forgery counts. Police in Powell, Alabama say Gregory scammed residents in DeKalb County buy...
WTVC
Chattanooga mother stares down daughter's accused killer in first court appearance Tuesday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The man charged in the death of a Chattanooga woman last month will remain in custody a few more days before a judge determines his bond. Jason Chen appeared in Hamilton County Criminal Court early Tuesday morning, but his attorney requested a delay until Friday at 12 p.m. for his bond hearing.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Police Briefs for December 6
The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016587- 5321 Spriggs Street- Harassment- The reporting party advised she is being harassed on a texting app. She advised yesterday when she opened the app, she had a message from an unknown party stating, “send $3,000 or you will be killed.” The victim advised she contacted a previous person she had talked to via the app. He was able to confirm that his ex-wife was messaging her. She was only able to provide police with the suspect’s name and phone number.
WSMV
Sheriff: Warren County deputy fired after crash, DUI charge
McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Warren County deputy was arrested and fired after he was involved in a DUI crash. On Saturday, Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash on Highland Road in the Rock Island community in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr....
WAAY-TV
3 arrested after traffic stop leads to recovery of stolen firearm
A traffic stop and arrest in Sylvania last week led to two more arrests and the recovery of multiple stolen firearms and chainsaws, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office. Deputies stopped Justin Wade Bass, 26, of Henagar on Nov. 29 in Sylvania and arrested him on felony warrants, the...
WDEF
3 arrested over guns and chainsaws recovered on Sand Mountain
FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A Sheriff says that a traffic stop on Sand Mountain ended with the recovery of stolen guns and chainsaws. The stop happened last week in the Sylvania community. 26 year old Justin Wade Bass from Henagar was arrested on felony warrants. The DeKalb County...
WTVCFOX
Driver trapped after leaf-blowing truck overturns in Hixson Thursday
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The driver of a private leaf-blowing truck is recovering after an accident left him pinned to his steering wheel Thursday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. A release says at about 10 a.m., the truck struck a pole and then overturned on its side in...
WTVC
One dead, one hurt after shooting in Turtletown
TURTLETOWN, Tenn. — One person is dead and another recovering after a shooting in Turtletown last Thursday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at a home on 122 Garden Walk Boulevard. Dispatchers got a 911 call saying two people had been shot.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Hamilton (Hamilton, TN)
According to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, a fatal crash was reported in Hamilton. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in the 7900 block of Hale Road in Middle Valley.
wrganews.com
19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home
A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
WTVC
Polk County man arrested for stealing a backhoe, says affidavit
POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A Polk County man was arrested for stealing a Backhoe, an affidavit reveals. In September, the affidavit says Polk County Sheriff deputies spoke to Robert Ledford who told them his Teramite T-7 Backhoe had been stolen from his property at 1437 Boanerges Church Road:. The...
WSMV
McMinnville school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say
MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A McMinnville school secretary was arrested last month after detectives found she stole two elementary students’ pandemic food benefit cards to buy groceries. On Nov. 18, a parent filed a report with the McMinnville Police Department regarding someone fraudulently using her son’s pandemic electronic...
Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle
A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN THROWS ROCKS THROUGH CAR WINDOW AT JUSTICE CENTER
Were dispatched to the Cumberland County Justice Center in reference to a possible vandalism. Prior to officers arrival dispatch informed units that the vehicle with the suspect in it had left the area and was heading towards Lantana Road. Through update officers were able to observe the vehicle in the area of Stanley Street and Storie Avenue at which time they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants one of them the suspect Ms. Laurie Ostic.
WDEF
Can you help solve the mystery on who killed Benny Locke
BENTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a two year old murder. It was two years ago this week that the family of Benny Locke reported him missing. He was last seen on December 4th, 2020. His...
