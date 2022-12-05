ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ooltewah, TN

eastridgenewsonline.com

One Dead After Stabbing in East Brainerd

One man is in custody after a stabbing lead to the death of an individual in East Brainerd. According to a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office press release, on Wednesday evening at about 5 p.m. personnel responded to the 7800 block of Safari Drive on a reported stabbing. An unidentified person was found dead.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Suspect arrested in Fatal Hit and Run in Fort Oglethorpe

FORT OGLETHORPE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Georgia State Patrol announces the arrest of a suspect in a fatal hit and run last week in Fort Oglethorpe. 51 year old Franklin Coyne was killed when a pickup rear-ended him on his motorcycle on Battlefield Parkway last Tuesday night. Georgia State...
FORT OGLETHORPE, GA
WDEF

Man charged with coming to rural Alabama to buy vehicles with fake money

POWELL, Alabama (WDEF) – Police have arrested a man in Kentucky on charges that he bought vehicles in Alabama with fake money. Christopher Gregory was taken into custody in Kentucky and charged with drug and forgery counts. Police in Powell, Alabama say Gregory scammed residents in DeKalb County buy...
POWELL, AL
eastridgenewsonline.com

Police Briefs for December 6

The following information is courtesy of the East Ridge Police Department. 22-016587- 5321 Spriggs Street- Harassment- The reporting party advised she is being harassed on a texting app. She advised yesterday when she opened the app, she had a message from an unknown party stating, “send $3,000 or you will be killed.” The victim advised she contacted a previous person she had talked to via the app. He was able to confirm that his ex-wife was messaging her. She was only able to provide police with the suspect’s name and phone number.
EAST RIDGE, TN
WSMV

Sheriff: Warren County deputy fired after crash, DUI charge

McMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Warren County deputy was arrested and fired after he was involved in a DUI crash. On Saturday, Deputy Cory Lynn Cannon was involved in an off-duty, single-vehicle crash on Highland Road in the Rock Island community in Warren County. Warren County Sheriff Jackie Matheny Jr....
WARREN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

3 arrested over guns and chainsaws recovered on Sand Mountain

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – A Sheriff says that a traffic stop on Sand Mountain ended with the recovery of stolen guns and chainsaws. The stop happened last week in the Sylvania community. 26 year old Justin Wade Bass from Henagar was arrested on felony warrants. The DeKalb County...
SYLVANIA, AL
WTVC

One dead, one hurt after shooting in Turtletown

TURTLETOWN, Tenn. — One person is dead and another recovering after a shooting in Turtletown last Thursday. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened at about 3 p.m. at a home on 122 Garden Walk Boulevard. Dispatchers got a 911 call saying two people had been shot.
TURTLETOWN, TN
wrganews.com

19-year-old arrested for shooting at an occupied home

A 19-year-old Rome man was arrested by the Floyd County Police Department after he shot at a home. According to Floyd County Jail Records, Ashton Jase Duvall of a Northwood Drive address allegedly fired a gun into an occupied residence on Second Street with the intention to cause serious harm to a victim. Duvall is being charged with reckless conduct, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and aggravated assault.
ROME, GA
WTVC

Polk County man arrested for stealing a backhoe, says affidavit

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. — A Polk County man was arrested for stealing a Backhoe, an affidavit reveals. In September, the affidavit says Polk County Sheriff deputies spoke to Robert Ledford who told them his Teramite T-7 Backhoe had been stolen from his property at 1437 Boanerges Church Road:. The...
POLK COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Marion County Deputy Arrested in Monteagle

A Marion County Sheriff’s Office sergeant has been arrested and charged with DUI. Marion County Sheriff Bo Burnette confirmed that Monteagle Police arrested Sergeant Chris Ladd Sunday night. As officers tried to stop the vehicle, the report says the driver “evaded and turned off the vehicle lights.” The driver...
MARION COUNTY, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN THROWS ROCKS THROUGH CAR WINDOW AT JUSTICE CENTER

Were dispatched to the Cumberland County Justice Center in reference to a possible vandalism. Prior to officers arrival dispatch informed units that the vehicle with the suspect in it had left the area and was heading towards Lantana Road. Through update officers were able to observe the vehicle in the area of Stanley Street and Storie Avenue at which time they initiated a traffic stop and made contact with the occupants one of them the suspect Ms. Laurie Ostic.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WDEF

Can you help solve the mystery on who killed Benny Locke

BENTON, Tennessee (WDEF) – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to solve a two year old murder. It was two years ago this week that the family of Benny Locke reported him missing. He was last seen on December 4th, 2020. His...
POLK COUNTY, TN

