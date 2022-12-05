Read full article on original website
Related
Woonsocket Call
Opal Capital Launches, Bringing a Modern Approach to Dividend Investing
Investment management firm will strive to utilize a focused, benchmark-agnostic approach to dividend investing, designed to deliver stable income-producing solutions for clients. Opal Capital, LLC (“Opal”), an investment management company that specializes in equity income solutions, today announces its formal launch. With a modern, focused approach, Opal Capital will seek...
Woonsocket Call
CannabisNewsBreaks – India Globalization Capital Inc. (NYSE American: IGC) Applauds Milestone Development for Medical Cannabis Industry
India Globalization Capital (NYSE American: IGC) applauds the signing of the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, which was signed into law by President Biden on Friday Dec. 2, 2022. The legislation establishes a new registration process for conducting research on marijuana and for manufacturing marijuana products for research purposes and drug development. “The study and development of cannabis for its potential therapeutic benefits is at the center of our work at IGC-Pharma,” said Ram Mukunda, CEO of IGC. “For many years, onerous federal barriers have made it difficult to efficiently source and study cannabis for pharmaceutical applications. We believe the establishment of this new law, which hastens the research application process and also ensures adequate supplies of marijuana for clinical studies, is a milestone development for the medical cannabis industry at large and a very positive development for our company.”
Woonsocket Call
GENERAC INVESTOR ALERT: January 30, 2023 Filing Deadline in Securities Class Action – Contact Lieff Cabraser
National plaintiffs law firm Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein, LLP recommends that Generac Holdings Inc. (“Generac” or the “Company”) investors who suffered losses from purchasing or otherwise acquiring Generac common stock (NYSE: GNRC) between April 29, 2021 and November 1, 2022 contact our attorneys immediately regarding pending securities fraud class action against Generac. The deadline to apply to be a lead plaintiff is January 30, 2023.
Woonsocket Call
Dash Finance Has Launched a Redesigned Strategic Options Trading Platform
The platform's proprietary algorithmic trading strategies allow traders to improve trading security. New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 8, 2022) - Dash Finance, a leading technology and execution provider, has launched its new strategic options platform. The company is a member of options clearing corporation and is regulated by organizations such as FINRA, National Futures Association, and the SEC.
Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report
Multiple law firms specializing in shareholder rights are inviting affected investors to contact them after a regulatory filing raised concerns about the finances of Brookings-based Daktronics. Shares of the company tumbled after it announced Tuesday that it was postponing its earnings report and also rescheduling a conference call about the report to 10 a.m. Central […] The post Shareholder-rights firms circling as Daktronics postpones earnings report appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families
holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
‘Shark Tank’ star Kevin O’Leary says $15M payout from FTX was wiped out in crypto firm’s collapse
“Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary said that FTX paid him $15 million to be the company’s spokesman but he lost nearly all of it when the crypto exchange went bust. In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, O’Leary said he put about $9.7 million of his spokesman check into crypto tokens with his FTX account, which has dropped to zero after the exchange collapsed last month. He had $1 million tied up in FTX equity, which also is now worthless. O’Leary said the remaining $4 million from the deal went to taxation and agent fees. “The total deal was just under $15...
Woonsocket Call
Activision Blizzard Releases YTD 2022 Representation Data
Activision Blizzard released its 2022 representation data summary, building on the company’s goal to become the most welcoming, inclusive company in the industry. While this report provides a summary view, our Business Units regularly provide a deeper dive into this data, as well as additional context, for employees. Last...
Woonsocket Call
Healthcare BPO Market 2022-2028: Upcoming Increases in Healthcare Expenditure Across Key Markets to Fuel Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Healthcare BPO Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global healthcare BPO market is anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR of 9.3% during the forecast period. Increasing pressure to minimize the healthcare cost in emerging countries are estimated to be one of the major factors that are driving the growth of the market.
Woonsocket Call
Global Blockchain Market Report 2022: Rising Venture Capital Investments in Blockchain Businesses Fuels Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Blockchain Market Size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Type, By Component, By Enterprise Size, By End-User, By Services, By Application, By Region and forecast till 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Blockchain Market was valued at USD 4.9 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to...
Woonsocket Call
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit on Behalf of NewAge, Inc. Investors – NBEV, NBEVQ
Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) (OTC: NBEVQ) between January 18, 2018 and October 18, 2022, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for NewAge investors under the federal securities laws.
Woonsocket Call
Chevron Announces 2023 Capital Expenditure Budgets
Organic capex of $14 billion; affiliate capex of $3 billion. Chevron Corporation today announced 2023 organic capital expenditure budgets of $14 billion for consolidated subsidiaries (capex) and $3 billion for equity affiliates (affiliate capex), which total near the high end of the company’s guidance range. The company’s 2023 capex...
Woonsocket Call
Watts Water Technologies Named One of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023” by Newsweek
Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS) - For the fourth consecutive year, Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: WTS), a leading global manufacturer of plumbing, heating, and water quality products and solutions, has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine. This press release features multimedia. View...
Woonsocket Call
Altimetrik Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services
Prestigious award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their fields and society. Altimetrik, a global pure-play digital business and digital transformation company, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The award honors companies that use their influence to improve the world around them — whether it’s through innovative products or services, working to make their industry more sustainable, supporting underserved communities, or championing social causes.
Woonsocket Call
Hyfe Listed on 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List Recognizing the Most Promising Digital Health Companies
150 winners selected out of 13,000 private companies;. Hyfe recognized for contributions in screening, monitoring and diagnostics technologies. Hyfe, Inc., the global leader in AI-powered cough detection, tracking and classification, has been named to the 2022 Digital Health 150, a listing of the most promising companies transforming the future of health care with digital technology. More than 13,000 private companies were considered for the list.
Woonsocket Call
Ishtar Gate company for E-payment (Bluepay) releases a FinTech super app in Iraq and the Middle East
December 8, 2022 - Bluepay announced its latest technology release providing its users the ability to trade US listed stocks through its mobile app, an unprecedented technology solution built and provided locally. This move followed other Fintech provided services such as the multicurrency solution that unlocked a new horizon of opportunities in the Iraqi market.
Woonsocket Call
Global Acrylic Acid Market Report to 2032 - Players Include BASF, Dow Chemical, Lucite International and LG Chem - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Acrylic Acid Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This market study includes the global market analysis for 2015-2021 & opportunity assessment for 2022-2032, and also delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. The analysts conducted thorough research on the historical as well as current...
Woonsocket Call
Outlook on the Textile and Apparel Market in India to 2027 - Featuring Welspun, Alok Industries, Raymond Limited and Bombay Dyeing Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Indian Textile and Apparel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Indian textile and apparel market reached a value of US$ 151.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 344.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% during 2022-2027.
Woonsocket Call
Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2027 at a 6.1% CAGR - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Automotive Energy Recovery Systems: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Automotive Energy Recovery Systems Market to Reach $33 Billion by 2027. In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Energy Recovery Systems estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year...
Woonsocket Call
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25...
Comments / 0