'You tried to ruin our Christmas, but you didn’t': Lake Worth Beach neighbors respond to 'Grinch' stealing inflatables

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Confidential Documents Discovered At Trump Storage Facility In FloridaJoseph GodwinWest Palm Beach, FL
5 Best Day Dates in Delray BeachBryce GruberDelray Beach, FL
Celebrate Christmas in Florida with the Miracle pop-up in Palm Beach GardensBest of South FloridaPalm Beach Gardens, FL
Trump Announced 2024 Presidential Bid from His Mar-A-Lago Resort in Palm Beach, Florida.News TenderPalm Beach, FL
The Blind Monk finds new home at AKA West Palm opening next monthBest of South FloridaWest Palm Beach, FL
Related
WPBF News 25
Iguana causes large-scale Lake Worth Beach power outage
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — An iguana caused a large-scale power outage in the city of Lake Worth Beach Wednesday. It happened at the 6th Avenue substation, according to the city. The iguana's tail hit the transformer, causing the power outage, the city said. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
cw34.com
Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say
LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments
Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WPBF News 25
Boynton Beach police hold first in-person holiday 'Shop with a Cop' in 2 years
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — TheBoyton Beach Police Department held its first in-person holiday "Shop with a Cop" in two years. On Tuesday morning, 30 students from three different elementary schools from around the area had the chance to go through Walmart with a $100 gift card in hand. Boynton...
WPBF News 25
Greenacres community comes together to fill Estero Fire Rescue's toy drive after Ian
GREENACRES, Fla. — Estero Fire Rescue has received a trailer filled with toys worth more than $10,000, thanks to the efforts ofGreenacres Fire Rescue and other local organizations. The donation comes after Hurricane Ian hit the area, causing significant damage and making it impossible for Estero Fire Rescue to...
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said. No injures were reported.
Man shot and killed execution-style in West Palm Beach, police say
A man was shot and killed execution-style inside a vehicle Tuesday night in West Palm Beach, police said.
Two masked men captured with large quantities of stolen mail in Lake Worth
wo people are behind bars after being captured with a load of stolen mail in Lake Worth where the two were caught red-handed stealing mail from two US Postal Service blue boxes.
Quaint holiday in paradise tradition returns to Palm City
Santa is making an appearance later Wednesday at the Palm City’s Holiday Village. There will be a miniature village of Martin County landmarks lip up with holiday lights.
Numerous inflatable holiday decorations stolen in Lake Worth Beach
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man who they said stole several inflatable holiday decorations from the South Palm Park neighborhood.
Sheriff's office points to retaliatory shootings for increase in violence
The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said that two deputies were unhurt after they were fired upon while following a vehicle in Fort Pierce on Wednesday night.
True Crime: ‘Soldier of Fortune’ gun-for-hire kills assistant city manager of West Palm Beach
Anita Spearman's killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Victim: Anita Spearman, 48, assistant city manager of West Palm Beach and a former Palm Beach Post reporter . Killers: Sean Doutre (actual killer), Richard Savage (head of hitmen ring) and Anita's husband,...
cw34.com
Bank branches team up to catch couple using fake license to cash bad check, deputy says
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Good communication between bank branches led to a big bust: two people suspected of trying to use a fake driver's license to steal thousands, and one of them may have done something similar last spring. The manager of a bank west of Boca Raton...
Noah Galle, Parents, Sued Again After Crash Leaves Six Dead in Delray Beach
LAWSUIT CLAIMS GALLE POSTED VIDEOS OF HIMSELF SPEEDING, SUFFERED PSYCHIATRIC ISSUES… Latest Lawsuit Filed By A Surviving Family Member. Cops Say Noah Galle Killed Six In January Crash. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another lawsuit was just filed against Wellington resident Noah […]
WPBF News 25
Man found shot to death inside car at West Palm Beach apartment complex
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — West Palm Beach police are investigating after a man was found dead in a car Tuesday night. It happened around 9 p.m. in North Haverhill at an apartment complex in the 5500 block area, police said. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News.
WSVN-TV
Police find body stuffed in garbage can in Miami Gardens; death investigation underway
MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Police were tipped off to a crime, which led them to find a deadly discovery inside a garbage bin. Miami Gardens Police arrived to the scene at the 20500 block of Northwest 29th Avenue after receiving an anonymous tip of an unidentified body at the rear of a residence, Wednesday morning.
‘My husband just shot 2 people’: 911 call released after Florida couple killed over ‘HOA issues’
A 911 call was released after a Florida homeowners association president and her husband were fatally shot by a neighbor over HOA issues, deputies said.
west-palm-beach-news.com
West Palm Seashore official killed in murder-for-hire plot
Editor’s note: This story first appeared in The Palm Beach Post on April 5, 1986. This story on Anita Spearman’s killing in 1985 is part of a new True Crime series by The Palm Beach Post. Gun for hire 37-year-old professional mercenary desires jobs. Vietnam veteran. Discreet and...
cw34.com
Sheriff: Man arrested for a string of multiple violent crimes including shooting in Stuart
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Fort Pierce surrendered himself after detectives said he commited a handful of violent crimes across the Treasure Coast. The Martin County Sheriff's Office was originally looking for 20-year-old Ri'ahj Lee Thomas after deputies said he shot and killed a man in an apartment in Stuart on Dec. 3.
WPBF News 25
'We love when people come in earlier': Port St. Lucie postmaster prepares for busy holiday season
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Employees at the Port St. Lucie post office were busy with customers early Tuesday afternoon. Postmaster Patrick Cowley said it's been busy. Postal Workers: Mail carriers do more than deliver mail on these hot summer days in Florida. "We love when people come in...
Comments / 1