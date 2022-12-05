Robert Truman Reed of Shippensburg, PA, formerly of Dornsife, PA, peacefully passed away on December 4, 2022. He was 95 years old. Robert was born on March 26, 1927 to Hannah (Zartman) and William Adam Reed, both of Dornsife. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife,...

SHIPPENSBURG, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO