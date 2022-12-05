ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Needmore, PA

Mary Ann Gordon obituary 1963~2022

Mary Ann Gordon, 59, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 4, 2022 as a a result of an auto accident in Little Cove, PA. She was born on May 30, 1963 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Sonny and Patricia (Hockenberry) Parsons. Mary had worked as a CNA in various nursing homes...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Doris C Armstrong obituary 1934~2022

Doris C Armstrong, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 1, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on February 15, 1934 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Ralph and Annie (Gift) Haugh. Doris graduated from Waynesboro High School Class of 1951. She retired from the Chambersburg School District where she had...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Louis Eugene Pourron obituary 1928~2022

Louis Eugene Pourron, Jr., age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Celebration Villa Living Facility in Shippensburg. Louis was born on December 14, 1928 in Johnstown, PA, as the son of the late Louis E. Pourron, Sr. and Idella L. (Korman) Pourron. Louis is survived...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Janet M Keener obituary 1936~2022

Janet M Keener, age 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Menno Haven Retirement Center. Born in Shippensburg, PA on December 15, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Alice Frey Horst. Mrs. Keener was a homemaker during her working years....
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Joe A Furry obituary 1927~2022

Joe A Furry, age 85, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Chambersburg. He was born January 8, 1937 in Scotland, PA to the late Edward and Bessy (Gontz) Furry. He was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Professional Services have...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
Jeanne E VanScyoc obituary 1930~2022

Jeanne E VanScyoc, 92, formerly of Pleasant Hall, late of Newburg, departed this life on the evening of Saturday, December 3, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on March 28, 1930, in Lineboro, Carroll County, MD, the daughter of the late LeRoy F. and Lottie K. (Krebs) Miller.
NEWBURG, PA
William Post obituary 1948~2022

William Post, age 74 of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2002 at his residence. He was born October 18, 1948 in Boston, MA, to the late Ellsworth E. and Dorothy A. (Arnett) Post. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. Professional Services...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
Lucinda M “Cindy” Maciejewski 1954~2022

Lucinda M “Cindy” Maciejewski (Jamison), 68, of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 22, 1954 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Wilda (Brown) Mills and the late Merle Jamison. She graduated from South Hagerstown High School in 1973....
KENOSHA, WI
Peter Sheruda obituary 1929~2022

Peter Sheruda, 93 of Waynesboro, PA and formerly of Aston, Pa. passed away November 30, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born in Dickson City, PA in 1929, and was one of 12 siblings. He resided in Blakely, PA until his enlistment in the United States Army and the...
WAYNESBORO, PA
