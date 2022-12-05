Read full article on original website
Esther V Kissinger obituary 1928~2022
Esther V Kissinger (Mackey), 94, of Chambersburg, PA passed away Monday, December 5, 2022 in the Shook Home where she had resided the past four years. Born August 17, 1928 in Upper Strasburg, PA she was the daughter of the late Harrison and Jessie (Newman) Mackey. Esther was employed as...
Mary Ann Gordon obituary 1963~2022
Mary Ann Gordon, 59, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 4, 2022 as a a result of an auto accident in Little Cove, PA. She was born on May 30, 1963 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Sonny and Patricia (Hockenberry) Parsons. Mary had worked as a CNA in various nursing homes...
Jesus Manuel Gonzalez-Rodriguez 1948~2022
Jesus Manuel Gonzalez-Rodriguez, age 74, of Shippensburg, passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. He was born on May 1, 1948 in Carolina, Puerto Rico, as the son of the late Jesus Gonzalez-Rohena and Ignacia Rodriguez Del Valle. Jesus was a member of Mt. Rock Church in...
Doris C Armstrong obituary 1934~2022
Doris C Armstrong, 88, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 1, 2022 at Chambersburg Hospital. She was born on February 15, 1934 in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania to Ralph and Annie (Gift) Haugh. Doris graduated from Waynesboro High School Class of 1951. She retired from the Chambersburg School District where she had...
Louis Eugene Pourron obituary 1928~2022
Louis Eugene Pourron, Jr., age 93, of Shippensburg, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Celebration Villa Living Facility in Shippensburg. Louis was born on December 14, 1928 in Johnstown, PA, as the son of the late Louis E. Pourron, Sr. and Idella L. (Korman) Pourron. Louis is survived...
Agnes V “Ginger” Shriver 1939~2022
Mrs. Agnes V “Ginger” Shriver (Merchant), 82, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her home. Ginger blessed all of us with her infectious laugh and kind heart and is now rejoicing in heaven with our savior, Jesus. She was an avid collector of antiques,...
Janet M Keener obituary 1936~2022
Janet M Keener, age 85, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022, at Menno Haven Retirement Center. Born in Shippensburg, PA on December 15, 1936, she was the daughter of the late John W. and Alice Frey Horst. Mrs. Keener was a homemaker during her working years....
Donald Lee “Don” Keiter obituary 1946~2022
Donald Lee “Don” Keiter, 76, of Shippensburg, passed away the morning of Monday, December 5, 2022 at his home. He was born on March 26, 1946 in Carlisle, a son of the late Donald F. and Marie E. (Rhoades) Keiter. Don was a 1966 graduate of the Big...
Wayne H Benedict obituary 1935~2022
Wayne H Benedict, 87, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Tuesday morning, December 6, 2022 at his home. Born April 18, 1935 in Chambersburg, he was a son of the late Glenn and Pearl Helman Benedict. Early in his life Wayne drove a truck for Dairy Maid and he later retired...
Robert Truman Reed obituary 1927~2022
Robert Truman Reed of Shippensburg, PA, formerly of Dornsife, PA, peacefully passed away on December 4, 2022. He was 95 years old. Robert was born on March 26, 1927 to Hannah (Zartman) and William Adam Reed, both of Dornsife. He is survived by the love of his life, his wife,...
Joe A Furry obituary 1927~2022
Joe A Furry, age 85, of Chambersburg, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation in Chambersburg. He was born January 8, 1937 in Scotland, PA to the late Edward and Bessy (Gontz) Furry. He was a veteran of the U.S. Airforce. Professional Services have...
Jeanne E VanScyoc obituary 1930~2022
Jeanne E VanScyoc, 92, formerly of Pleasant Hall, late of Newburg, departed this life on the evening of Saturday, December 3, 2022, at UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle Hospital. She was born on March 28, 1930, in Lineboro, Carroll County, MD, the daughter of the late LeRoy F. and Lottie K. (Krebs) Miller.
William Post obituary 1948~2022
William Post, age 74 of Shippensburg, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2002 at his residence. He was born October 18, 1948 in Boston, MA, to the late Ellsworth E. and Dorothy A. (Arnett) Post. He was a Veteran of the US Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. Professional Services...
Robert L “Bob” Proctor obituary 1936~2022
Robert L “Bob” Proctor, age 86 of Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born November 16, 1936, in West Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mabel McGlauflin Proctor. Bob was a 1958 graduate of Lehigh University.
Charles William “Bill” Lynch 1948~2022
Charles William “Bill” Lynch, Sr., 74, of Chambersburg, PA, passed away Sunday morning, December 4, 2022 at the Chambersburg Hospital. Born April 30, 1948 in Shippensburg, he was a son of the late Elmer Cleveland and Bessie Elizabeth Helm Lynch. Mr. Lynch retired from the former E.E. Mills...
Catherine Hazel Shields obituary 1930~2022
Catherine Hazel Shields (Brindle), age 92, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022. Born in Chambersburg on November 4, 1930, she was one of 13 children of the late Wilber Charles Brindle and Ruth Ellen Davis Brindle. Catherine was a member of the “Greatest Generation” a child of the depression....
Lucinda M “Cindy” Maciejewski 1954~2022
Lucinda M “Cindy” Maciejewski (Jamison), 68, of Kenosha, WI passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. Born March 22, 1954 in Chambersburg, PA, she was the daughter of Wilda (Brown) Mills and the late Merle Jamison. She graduated from South Hagerstown High School in 1973....
Peter Sheruda obituary 1929~2022
Peter Sheruda, 93 of Waynesboro, PA and formerly of Aston, Pa. passed away November 30, 2022 in the Chambersburg Hospital. He was born in Dickson City, PA in 1929, and was one of 12 siblings. He resided in Blakely, PA until his enlistment in the United States Army and the...
Iris Charlotte Masters obituary 1942~2022
Iris Charlotte Masters, age 80, of Fayetteville, PA went to be with her heavenly father on Saturday afternoon December 3, 2022. She was born on July 8, 1942 to Erwin Meyhoefer and Mina Kloepfer in Brooklyn New York. She was the sister to Helmuth Meyhoefer, Eric Meyhoefer, William Meyhoefer and...
Oscar Elwood Dickey Sr. obituary 1939~2022
Oscar Elwood Dickey Sr., of Mercersburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at the Fulton County Medical Center. Born July 23, 1939 in Big Pool, Maryland, he was a son of the late Howard Lee and Lauressa Mae Pierce Dickey. Oscar married Elizabeth Betty Daywalt on December 22, 1985.
