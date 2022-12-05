Boost learning experiences: AddNovum introduces a platform to learn interesting things and share new knowledge with the world.

Read full article on original website
Rowlo Media Founders Josh Savinson and Sam Vennings, Who Are Behind Well-known Brands Such as Wuffes, Have Set up a New Company, Alongside Catalyst Global Co-founder, George Gazzard
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 8, 2022 / Rowlo Media founders Josh Savinson and Sam Venning, who are behind brands such as Wuffes, have set up a new company, ‘Third Phase Group', alongside Catalyst Global co-founder, George Gazzard. The focus will be on scaling D2C brands for empowered talent.
Michelle Bell Is Helping Businesses Optimize And Automate Their Workflows And Create Sustainable Income
As a stay-at-home mom who has created an incredibly successful business on her own, Michelle Bell is passionate about helping small businesses and coaches launch their own profitable businesses, just like she has done. From small brands to large companies, Michelle utilizes her expert consulting skills to help businesses optimize...
Visionary Filmmakers Beat Major Studios To Metaverse With First Production Office In Crypto-based Decentraland
Professional film directors & producers Diamond Monique Washington and Shadow Dragu-Mihai, represented by exclusive licensing company Legio XIII Imprimatur Inc. are establishing the first professional film studios presence in the "metaverse" far ahead of major studios, and ahead of Meta (formerly Facebook). The move reaches out to a global audience in what is a completely new entertainment territory.
Ada Lovelace's skills with language, music and needlepoint contributed to her pioneering work in computing
Ada Lovelace, known as the first computer programmer, was born on Dec. 10, 1815, more than a century before digital electronic computers were developed. Lovelace has been hailed as a model for girls in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). A dozen biographies for young audiences were published for the 200th anniversary of her birth in 2015. And in 2018, The New York Times added hers as one of the first “missing obituaries” of women at the rise of the #MeToo movement. But Lovelace – properly Ada King, Countess of Lovelace after her marriage – drew on many different fields...
Thalia Konnari is sharing the best interior design ideas
Best “Home Sweet Home” Interior Design Ideas for Inspiration. There’s a reason a dream house is called a “home is where the heart is”. It can turn into a disaster if we don’t take good care of it. That’s why the house must be designed in such ways to provide comfort and security.
New Book Helps Readers Identify the Most Important Relationships in Their Life and Be Intentional with Their Time
Minneapolis - December 6th, 2022 - Mark Lacek, serial entrepreneur and “The Loyalty Guy” of Minneapolis has just released his debut book, So, Who’s In Your Circle?: You Know Over 600 People. Find Your 25 Friends Who Matter Most, and the My-Circle of 25 App. Both encourage one to be more deliberate about who the people are in their lives. Lacek has created a model based on five Circles and a process by which one determines in which one’s friends reside.
Over 1,000 U.S. Journalists Sound Off in Second Landmark PR Media Report Published by Global Results Communications
Survey reveals the pressures of an industry increasingly morphing to digital are intensifying. Global Results Communications (GRC) – an award-winning, full-service public relations powerhouse dedicated to high-tech and its corresponding verticals – today published the findings of its second annual PR Media Report spotlighting journalists’ attitudes toward public relations and the challenges of an industry in transition. In this year’s follow-up, 1,015 members of the U.S. media answered questions covering the same spectrum of industry-relevant topics as last year, including what they appreciate most from public relations professionals.
DTEX Systems Launches Enhanced Global Partner Program to Meet Increasing Worldwide Demand for Human-Centric Insider Threat Intelligence and Security Solutions
Comprehensive program provides special pricing, marketing resources, and sales support for partners to multiply endpoint revenues at higher margins. DTEX Systems, the Workforce Cyber Intelligence & Security Company, today announced the launch of the DTEX Systems Global Partner Program. The program enables referral partners, value-added resellers, consultants, and managed security services providers (MSSPs) with special pricing, marketing resources, and sales support to increase insider risk revenue and margins through endpoint upsell opportunities.
Altimetrik Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List in Business Services
Prestigious award honors companies that have made an extraordinary impact on their fields and society. Altimetrik, a global pure-play digital business and digital transformation company, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s 2022 Best in Business list in the Business Services category. The award honors companies that use their influence to improve the world around them — whether it’s through innovative products or services, working to make their industry more sustainable, supporting underserved communities, or championing social causes.
Two Young Entrepreneurs Michael Tucker and Caleb Allen Are Empowering Thousands To Achieve Excellence Across The World, Going Into 2023
In 2019, Michael Tucker and Caleb Allen (business partners and life-long friends) started to see the need for true leadership in the business world. In a space full of ego and pride, they realized that genuine influence was a scarce commodity in the entrepreneur space. So, Tucker and Allen decided...
Hyfe Listed on 2022 CB Insights Digital Health 150 List Recognizing the Most Promising Digital Health Companies
150 winners selected out of 13,000 private companies;. Hyfe recognized for contributions in screening, monitoring and diagnostics technologies. Hyfe, Inc., the global leader in AI-powered cough detection, tracking and classification, has been named to the 2022 Digital Health 150, a listing of the most promising companies transforming the future of health care with digital technology. More than 13,000 private companies were considered for the list.
Sara Hamou explains why Women CEO are different
5 Reasons Women CEOs are Different in their Leadership. Nowadays, many companies recognize the importance of diversity and gender equality in terms of women being the first person in a company. Women will excel when given the opportunity to shine. Therefore, what are the main reasons women CEOs are different?
New Free Insulation Grant Opportunities For A Wider Range of UK Households
12/07/2022, London, UK // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Free Insulation Grants, the top resource for insulation grants in the UK, is pleased to invite households to see if they can share in new grant funding to insulate their homes. This online resource centre for insulation grants has been helping UK citizens get free insulation grants to improve the energy efficiency of their homes and reduce their energy bills. The latest buzz from the industry is about the new scheme called “ECO Plus” which will be launched in early 2023. This scheme is backed by £1 billion funding to assist “middle-income families” improve their homes’ efficiency. The grant will help up to 70,000 households in the UK. Earlier this month, Guardian, Sky News, BBC, Reuters, and other major broadcasting channels aired the news about the new upcoming scheme.
Global Horticulture Lighting Market Report 2022: Strong Government Support for Controlled-Environment Agriculture (CEA) Practices and Adoption of SSL Technology Drives Growth - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Horticulture Lighting Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Technology (Fluorescent, HID and LED), Application (Greenhouses, Vertical Farms, Indoor Farms), Cultivation, Lighting Type, Offering, Installation and Region - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global horticulture lighting market is projected to grow from USD...
Ishtar Gate company for E-payment (Bluepay) releases a FinTech super app in Iraq and the Middle East
December 8, 2022 - Bluepay announced its latest technology release providing its users the ability to trade US listed stocks through its mobile app, an unprecedented technology solution built and provided locally. This move followed other Fintech provided services such as the multicurrency solution that unlocked a new horizon of opportunities in the Iraqi market.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance P.S.C.
AM Best has upgraded the Financial Strength Rating to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of Dubai National Insurance & Reinsurance P.S.C. (DNI) (United Arab Emirates). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) has been revised to stable from positive.
Oteko Launches Youth Oriented Development Program
Oteko Russia has launched the third stage of Taman’s Talented Youth Support Program, which is aimed at giving young residents of the region to express their creative talents in writing. The company, founded by Michel Litvak billionaire, will be giving out valuable prizes to the participants of the contest, with the winners to be announced on the TvoyVoiceTaman.rf website in the near future.
5G Chipset Market 2023 Share, Size, Industry Analysis, Growth, Segmentation by IC Type, Operational Frequency, Product, Application, End User and Forecasts by 2029
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- 5G Chipset Market Scope & Overview. The global market for 5G chipsets was valued at around $1.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to grow at a healthy rate of more than 49.2% in the forecast period of 2020-2027. A 5G chipset, also known as dataflow control systems, is a type of electronic components used in integrated circuits production. A 5G Chipset is a critical component in 5G devices, such as smartphones, laptops, routers, and telco base stations that support 5G. As a chipset is involved in managing the flow of information passing through a computer to ensure the correct operation of a computer. This 5G chipset module allows users of these devices to have a better experience and also provides an increased access to next-generation networks.
Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market: Increased Demand for Sustainable and Fermentation-derived Ingredients to Drive Growth Potential - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Growth Opportunities for Global Specialty Active Ingredients in the Personal Care and Cosmetics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. As consumer demand for personal care and cosmetic products continues to increase, the need for specialty active ingredients also rises. Globally, consumers have become more concerned about both their health and the environment, which drives demand for natural, clean-label, and sustainable ingredients. This research assesses the growth opportunities for highly specialized active ingredients in the global personal care and cosmetics sector.
Bespoke Partners Welcomes Chief Marketing Officer
Bespoke Partners, a leading provider of retained executive search and leadership advisory services for private equity backed software companies, announced today that Adam Boone has joined the firm as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221208005983/en/. Boone brings to Bespoke more than 25...
