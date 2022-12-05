Read full article on original website
Woonsocket Call
Visionary Filmmakers Beat Major Studios To Metaverse With First Production Office In Crypto-based Decentraland
Professional film directors & producers Diamond Monique Washington and Shadow Dragu-Mihai, represented by exclusive licensing company Legio XIII Imprimatur Inc. are establishing the first professional film studios presence in the "metaverse" far ahead of major studios, and ahead of Meta (formerly Facebook). The move reaches out to a global audience in what is a completely new entertainment territory.
Namogoo and Ometria Launch a New Partnership to Deliver Real-Time Personalization for Context-Zero Visitors
HERZLIYA, Israel - December 8, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Namogoo, the world's first Digital Journey Continuity platform, announced today a new partnership with Ometria, a leading customer data and marketing platform. The new partnership and integration will enable Ometria's global customers to access and use Namogoo's unique, commerce-oriented data points and segments, as well as their intent prediction engine, to create personalized marketing experiences at every touchpoint, all in real-time.
5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size & Share Report 2022 : Reach at US$ 434.56 Bn and Grow at Healthy CAGR 129.62% During Forecast Period 2022-2028
“According to SNS insider, the 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) Market Size was valued at US$ 1.29 Bn in 2021, and is projected to reach US$ 434.56 Bn by 2028, with a growing CAGR of 129.62% during the Forecast Period 2022-2028.”. Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- 5G Fixed...
Electronic Toll Collection Market 2023 Size, Industry Analysis, Growth, Segmentation by Type, Technology, Application, End User, and Regional Forecasts by 2029
London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/07/2022 -- Electronic Toll Collection Market Scope & Overview. The Global Electronic Toll Collection Market is estimated to be worth around USD 6.9 billion in 2020 and is predicted to experience a significant growth rate of more than 8.00% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2029. Electronic toll collection (ETC) is an automated process that charges vehicles for utilizing toll roads, HOV lanes, toll bridges and toll tunnels. This is a quicker alternative to toll booths, where the drivers must stop and make the payment in cash or using a card. The government's efforts to promote digitalization and the increasing highway construction are expected to drive the adoption of Electronic Toll Collection during the forecast period. According to the National Conference, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has arranged for investments and other stakeholders to carry out infrastructure projects worth Rs 7 lakh crores in the next two to three years. Moreover, with the increasing usage of the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the demand for Electronic Toll Collection (ETC) is expected to increase the market growth during the estimated period from 2023 to 2029. Nonetheless, compatibility issues are hindering the development of the market over the expected time frame.
How to Play Casino without Gamstop
12/07/2022, London, UK // PRODIGY: Feature Story //. Betbeard is the best non gamstop casino, it offers a wide range of games, live dealer tables and great bonus packages. Self-excluded players can enjoy the best online gambling experience without any restrictions. Betbeard has a simple registration process and you can start playing immediately after deposit. UK players love Betbeard's welcome bonuses and free spins for every deposit.
Air travel drama: Tall passenger who didn't buy additional legroom is chewed out on flight
Reddit users weighed in with support for a man who says he told a tall passenger on board a flight that he should have bought additional legroom from the airline due to his size.
Hillicon Valley — Feds seeks to block Microsoft’s big merger
Microsoft’s $69 billion acquisition of gaming company Activision Blizzard hit another roadblock Thursday, with the Democrats on the Federal Trade Commission suing to block the deal. Meanwhile, the Department of Justice filed a brief to the Supreme Court warning against the justices using an “overly broad” interpretation of Section 230 in a case involving…
Klay Music Token (KMT) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - December 7, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Klay Music Token (KMT) on December 5, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the KMT/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. To view an enhanced version of this...
Activision Blizzard Releases YTD 2022 Representation Data
Activision Blizzard released its 2022 representation data summary, building on the company’s goal to become the most welcoming, inclusive company in the industry. While this report provides a summary view, our Business Units regularly provide a deeper dive into this data, as well as additional context, for employees. Last...
The Worldwide Home Office Furniture Industry is Expected to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Home Office Furniture Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global home office furniture market reached a value of US$ 3.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5.5 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.45% during 2021-2027.
Ivo Malinkovski advise on wine labels and packaging
Ivo explains on how to decide on wine labels and packaging. Whilst choosing elements for a wine label, deciding on the proper facestock will show a powerfully conveyed logo vision, and the finest overall performance of the intended surroundings will be more attractive for the customization choices. The label is not just a logo, but it can describe the value contained in it so that customers don't easily forget it. So, how to choose the best wine labels and packaging?
Sarcos Robotics and Changi Airport Group Execute Demonstration of an Outdoor-Based Baggage Handling Robotics System
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (“Sarcos”) (NASDAQ: STRC and STRCW), a leader in the design, development, and manufacture of advanced robotic systems that redefine human possibilities, and Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced the inaugural demonstration of a jointly developed outdoor-based autonomous baggage loading system prototype. In collaboration with...
Frndly TV Surpasses 700,000 Subscribers
Frndly TV, the leading affordable live TV provider for the whole family, today announced the service has topped the 700,000 subscriber mark. “This is another banner day in the growth of Frndly TV,” said Bassil El-Khatib, Co-founder and Chief Marketing Officer of Frndly TV. “We have focused on providing the best live TV service available at the most affordable price. We have more than tripled our channel offering and have done so with only a single $1 price increase since our launch.”
Outlook on the Textile and Apparel Market in India to 2027 - Featuring Welspun, Alok Industries, Raymond Limited and Bombay Dyeing Among Others - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Indian Textile and Apparel Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The Indian textile and apparel market reached a value of US$ 151.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 344.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% during 2022-2027.
PTCI Increases Revenue 25 Percent Thanks to World-Class Campaigns Built With Calix Marketing Cloud
PTCI builds highly-targeted marketing campaigns with Calix Marketing Cloud that help create better experiences for their subscribers—from grandparents to gamers—reaching seniors through an outbound calling campaign on service upgrades that increased average revenue per user (ARPU) by 25 percent and driving avid gaming subscribers to a tournament event with an email campaign that delivered open rates more than twice the industry average.
