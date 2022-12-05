Read full article on original website
Rumors Claim Cristiano Ronaldo Signed $525 Million USD 2.5-Year Deal With Al-Nassr FC
Ahead of Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports noting a potential contract signing by Cristiano Ronaldo have surfaced. Building on unconfirmed information from José Félix Díaz of Marca, the 37-year-old soccer icon is believed to have signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr Football Club.
Why are Croatia star Josko Gvardiol and others wearing masks at the World Cup?
Is it Batman? Is it Superman? No, it's Son Heung-min flying down the wing for South Korea. Or could it be Josko Gvardiol from Croatia?
Why Portugal benched Cristiano Ronaldo in a crucial World Cup knockout match
Ever since Cristiano Ronaldo made his World Cup debut in 2006 as a 21-year-old star from Manchester United, he had been the undisputed face of the Portugal national team. They’d go as far as Ronaldo could take them. Well, fast forward to 2022, and that’s not necessarily the case...
Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was a solitary figure as he walked off the field following a World Cup match in which he was not the center of attention. He’d come off the bench in a 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday that moved Portugal into the quarterfinals. Ronaldo’s 21-year-old replacement scored a hat trick in the win — a performance sure to raise questions over Ronaldo’s future with his national team. Ronaldo congratulated Gonçalo Ramos at midfield at the end of the game, then walked toward the Portugal section of fans and briefly clapped in their direction. But as the rest of the squad had their moment of fan appreciation, Ronaldo left his teammates behind and walked off alone through the tunnel.
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, Mbappe, Neymar and other stars set for quarter-finals
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Eight teams remain in the 2022 World Cup, all with...
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
Son exits World Cup without showing his best for South Korea
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As Brazil’s big-time player made his return to the World Cup in Qatar, the superstar of South Korean soccer made his exit. Son Heung-min is his country’s Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and, yes, Neymar, all wrapped up into one. Yet, as Neymar recovered from an ankle injury to score in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, Son’s latest chance to light up the sport’s biggest stage came and went.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1
The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup. There was a goal, though. Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to help Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight World Cup. The forward’s 76th goal moved him one shy of Pelé’s all-time scoring record for Brazil’s national team. Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored for Brazil at Stadium 974.
Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as young hopeful posing with idol Neymar when he was at Santos
ONE Brazil World Cup star looks unrecognisable as a youngster starting out at Santos. The kid is posing in a photo alongside childhood hero Neymar during their days at the Brazilian club. They both are decked out in black Santos polo shirts with an arm wrapped around each other and...
Soccer-Maradona's former home opens doors for fan fest during Argentina's World Cup games
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The new owners of a house Diego Maradona once bought for his parents in Buenos Aires have been staging events in the premises so that Argentine fans can celebrate the national team's triumphs at the World Cup in Qatar.
Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!
Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hours before Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar, continental soccer rival Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate. The All India Football Federation’s decision to pull out of the race to host the 2027 Asian Cup, announced...
Yardbarker
Goncalo Ramos Scores First Hat-Trick Of 2022 World Cup
All the spotlight was on Cristiano Ronaldo due to Fernando Santos' decision to bench him after he started all of the group stages games for Portugal. However after the game the headlines were all about Goncalo Ramos who was Ronaldo's replacement as he got the first hat-trick of the 2022 World Cup as Portugal put on a scintillating display to prove Erik Ten Haag right.
Factbox-Soccer-Argentina v Netherlands World Cup 2022: kickoff time, venue, stats and odds
Dec 7 (Reuters) - Argentina play the Netherlands at the World Cup in Lusail, Qatar on Friday. When: Friday, Dec. 9, 2200 local (1900 GMT/1400 ET) * This will be the sixth World Cup meeting between the two countries, the first being a 4-0 win for the Dutch in Gelsenkirchen in 1974 and the last two having ended goalless in Frankfurt in 2006 and Sao Paulo in 2014.
NBC Sports
Portugal Coach ‘Really Didn't Like' Cristiano Ronaldo's Reaction to Being Subbed Off
There’s a bit of drama surrounding Portugal ahead of its 2022 FIFA World Cup round of 16 match. Portugal manager Fernando Santos criticized superstar Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for his reaction to being subbed off during the team’s 2-1 loss to South Korea in the group stage finale.
Why Morocco's World Cup success is no fluke
After three hours of constant noise, the Education City Stadium was brought to library-like silence as Achraf Hakimi stood over the penalty spot.
Sporting News
Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup lineup, starting 11 for quarterfinal match at Qatar 2022
Lionel Messi and Argentina look primed for a run to the World Cup final, but they'll have to earn it, as they get ready to face the Netherlands in the quarterfinal round. Victory for the South American nation would potentially set up a mouth-watering semifinal clash with continental rivals Brazil, pending the result of their clash with Croatia.
Cameroon football chief Samuel Eto'o apologizes after 'violent altercation' at World Cup
Cameroonian Football Federation president Samuel Eto'o apologized for what he called a "violent altercation" with an individual he identified as "probably an Algerian supporter" on Twitter Tuesday.
