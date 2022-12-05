ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

Rumors Claim Cristiano Ronaldo Signed $525 Million USD 2.5-Year Deal With Al-Nassr FC

Ahead of Portugal’s Round of 16 game against Switzerland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, reports noting a potential contract signing by Cristiano Ronaldo have surfaced. Building on unconfirmed information from José Félix Díaz of Marca, the 37-year-old soccer icon is believed to have signed with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr Football Club.
The Associated Press

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was a solitary figure as he walked off the field following a World Cup match in which he was not the center of attention. He’d come off the bench in a 6-1 victory over Switzerland on Tuesday that moved Portugal into the quarterfinals. Ronaldo’s 21-year-old replacement scored a hat trick in the win — a performance sure to raise questions over Ronaldo’s future with his national team. Ronaldo congratulated Gonçalo Ramos at midfield at the end of the game, then walked toward the Portugal section of fans and briefly clapped in their direction. But as the rest of the squad had their moment of fan appreciation, Ronaldo left his teammates behind and walked off alone through the tunnel.
The Associated Press

Son exits World Cup without showing his best for South Korea

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — As Brazil’s big-time player made his return to the World Cup in Qatar, the superstar of South Korean soccer made his exit. Son Heung-min is his country’s Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and, yes, Neymar, all wrapped up into one. Yet, as Neymar recovered from an ankle injury to score in Brazil’s 4-1 win over South Korea in the round of 16 on Monday, Son’s latest chance to light up the sport’s biggest stage came and went.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Portugal defeats Switzerland, 6-1

The 2022 FIFA World Cup continued Tuesday on FOX, with Portugal defeating Switzerland 6-1 at Qatar's Lusail Stadium in the tournament's last match of the round of 16. Portugal advances to play Morocco in the quarterfinals, which on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are the top plays!. Ronaldo on the bench.
The Associated Press

Neymar scores for Brazil in return from injury at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — There were no signs of the limp or the swollen ankle that had sidelined Neymar at the World Cup. There was a goal, though. Neymar scored from the penalty spot in the 13th minute to help Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 and advance to the quarterfinals for the eighth straight World Cup. The forward’s 76th goal moved him one shy of Pelé’s all-time scoring record for Brazil’s national team. Vinícius Júnior, Richarlison and Lucas Paquetá also scored for Brazil at Stadium 974.
Daily Mail

Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!

Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
The Associated Press

Saudis in off-field win before Japan, Koreans exit World Cup

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Hours before Japan and South Korea endured painful second-round exits from the World Cup in Qatar, continental soccer rival Saudi Arabia had plenty to celebrate. The All India Football Federation’s decision to pull out of the race to host the 2027 Asian Cup, announced...
Yardbarker

Goncalo Ramos Scores First Hat-Trick Of 2022 World Cup

All the spotlight was on Cristiano Ronaldo due to Fernando Santos' decision to bench him after he started all of the group stages games for Portugal. However after the game the headlines were all about Goncalo Ramos who was Ronaldo's replacement as he got the first hat-trick of the 2022 World Cup as Portugal put on a scintillating display to prove Erik Ten Haag right.
Sporting News

Netherlands vs Argentina World Cup lineup, starting 11 for quarterfinal match at Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi and Argentina look primed for a run to the World Cup final, but they'll have to earn it, as they get ready to face the Netherlands in the quarterfinal round. Victory for the South American nation would potentially set up a mouth-watering semifinal clash with continental rivals Brazil, pending the result of their clash with Croatia.

