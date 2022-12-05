The cast and crew on HBO’s His Dark Materials knew it was going to end at some point. The fantasy series is based on a trilogy of books by Philip Pullman, with each season roughly corresponding to a particular novel. After a slight hiatus due in part to the pandemic — season 2 wrapped up in 2020 — the third season, which follows the events of the final novel The Amber Spyglass, premieres this evening on HBO. And for Amir Wilson, who plays Will on the show, heading into work on the finale came with mixed emotions. “I had come to terms with that,” he says. “When this ended it was going to be the end. But it’s sad to say goodbye.”

