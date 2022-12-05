Read full article on original website
Tennessee named number one state for flu cases, doctors warn of ‘tripledemic’
Heading into the holidays, doctors warn of a new wave of sickness and a possible "tripledemic".
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Vanderbilt mourns loss of surgical leader Beauchamp
R. Daniel Beauchamp, MD, former chair of the Section of Surgical Sciences at Vanderbilt University Medical Center and surgeon-in-chief of Vanderbilt University Hospital, died Nov. 27 at Alive Hospice. He was 66 years old. Dr. Beauchamp, the John Clinton Foshee Distinguished Professor of Surgery, also held an appointment as professor...
CEO of Vanderbilt University Medical Center says this year’s flu vaccine is ‘particularly good’
Tennessee has remained in the top, purple tier on the CDC's flu map, and that has hospitals like Vanderbilt operating at full capacity for months.
nashvillemedicalnews.com
Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford and Tennessee Oncology Creating Hub for Outpatient Cancer Care
NASHVILLE - Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford has announced construction of a multi-story, multi-specialty medical office building that will house a new cancer center in partnership with Tennessee Oncology on the Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford campus. The $60 million dollar project is set to begin in 2023. The patient journey has...
wmot.org
Can't make rent? Check out this assistance program before it expires
(Mike Osborne) — Nashville home evictions rose sharply in the first ten months of 2022. Fair housing advocates have noted inflation is partly to blame. Mortgage and rental costs are rising quickly. In addition, eviction moratoriums put in place during the pandemic have begun to expire. WSMV quotes the...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
wpln.org
Metro Council is considering increasing accountability for dog owners and defining what makes a community cat
Last winter, two roaming dogs bit a child and attempted to go after an adult. This just so happen to be a neighbor of Southeast Councilmember Joy Styles. “And when I had called animal control, they had said that they couldn’t take the animal because the individual whose pant had been caught — he wasn’t bleeding,” she explains. Since then, she’s gotten calls from residents in different parts of town complaining and suggesting things for her to consider.
WSMV
Downtown Nashville library reopens after body lice found in building
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After being closed for some time, the main branch of the Nashville Public Library on Church Street has reopened. Staff said the location was closed on Friday because of a case of body lice. The location was closed after administrators said body lice was found on the third floor, leaving some library members scared to come back.
Nashville Parent
Animal Shelters Unite for Operation Silent Night
Adoption specials and fostering opportunities help animals find a home for the holidays Adoptable animals at Williamson County Animal Center (WCAC), Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC) in Nashville and Cheatham County Animal Control (CCAC) are hopeful that Christmas Eve will find them amongst presents by the tree. To help make sure these animals’ wishes are not only in their dreams, the three agencies are offering adoption specials through December 24 and recruiting foster families.
Gallatin salon owner receives flood of Christmas donations for foster children
Thanks to an outpouring of donations, Gallatin salon owner Jordyn Clark has enough gifts for all 150 foster children on her list and then some.
WKRN
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning. Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged …. Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday morning.
hotelnewsresource.com
Southall, Franklin, a Farm-based Resort, Opens in Tennessee
Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
WSMV
Hendersonville smoke shop employees accused of selling vapes to kids
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Four employees at several Hendersonville smoke shops were arrested Tuesday after police say they sold tobacco or vape products to minors. The Hendersonville Police Department said officers conducted compliance checks on 13 businesses in Hendersonville to ensure they were following tobacco sales laws. Police said the following employees were charged for non-compliance:
wgnsradio.com
Best 5 Coziest Small Towns in Tennessee - To Visit This Winter [New Study]
(Middle Tennessee) Have you ever been to a town and said to yourself, “This sure is a cozy place!” Chances are good that some of the places you think are nice and comfortable are the same places that others feel at home in as well. The matchmaking platform...
Judd family files notice to dismiss suit over death records
The family of country singer Naomi Judd on Monday filed a notice to voluntarily dismiss a lawsuit that sought to block journalists from accessing the police investigation records surrounding her death.
livability.com
Why Are Companies Relocating to Williamson County?
Low costs and quality of talent pool among the reasons jobs and opportunities are pouring into this Middle Tennessee county. When company executives across the country are looking for a better location for their headquarters, Williamson County stands out as the place where they invest, grow and create jobs. CEOs...
Millions of Drive-Thru Christmas Lights Welcome Visitors At This Tennessee Race Track
It is the Christmas lights season. If you're looking for a unique lighting experience you have to load up the car and take your friends or family to this Tennessee race track. Everyone has driven around neighborhoods to look at likes but what about a real-life race track? Clarksville, Tennessee is home to Clarksville Speedway and inside a 1-mile-long race track that is decked out in Christmas spirit for all to see during the holidays.
wvlt.tv
Four children found near train tracks, mother arrested
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A call to police from a mother looking for her four children led to officers discovering a home in squalor and children living in deplorable conditions in the Cayce Homes neighborhood on Wednesday. According to the arrest affidavits, 23-year-old Takeeva Brown called Metro Nashville Police around...
vinepair.com
Uncle Nearest Whiskey Sales Top $100 Million, Projected to Double in Next Year
A mere five years after its founding, Uncle Nearest is solidifying itself as one of the most successful whiskey brands on the market — and certainly one to watch in the coming year. Through Oct. 2022, Uncle Nearest reached $100 million in total sales since its founding in 2017,...
mainstreetmaury.com
Oldest living resident in Maury County celebrates 103rd birthday
Katherine Gizzi, believed to be the oldest living resident in Maury County, celebrated her 103rd birthday last Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Columbia. Those in attendance to mark her 103 years included Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt and State Representative Scott Cepicky. Gizzi, who is originally from New Jersey, was born...
