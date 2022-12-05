ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Eddie Jones: England coach waits to learn fate amid reports he will be sacked

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oqcx6_0jYLPELQ00

Eddie Jones looks set to discover on Tuesday whether he will continue in his role as England head coach, with speculation mounting that he will be sacked after presiding over the national team’s worst year since 2008.

Jones is fighting for his future after presiding over a disappointing 2023, consisting of six defeats, a draw and five wins – and ending with a comprehensive loss to South Africa on 26 November.

The Rugby Football Union’s review of a dismal Autumn Nations Series is understood to have concluded, with the RFU board now ready to ratify its decision.

That will be followed by a public announcement revealing whether the 62-year-old Australian will continue until the World Cup, which takes place in September-October, after which his reign – which began in 2015 – is contracted to end.

If he does not remain in the role, then the RFU will need to appoint a successor, with Leicester head coach and former England forwards specialist Steve Borthwick the front-runner.

New Zealander Warren Gatland had also been linked with the post, but committed to a second term as Wales head coach on Monday following Wayne Pivac’s departure from that job.

The review panel has regularly presented to the board during its investigation into what went wrong during an autumn that opened with defeat by Argentina, produced a solitary victory over Japan and a draw with New Zealand, and signed off with an abject collapse against the Springboks.

With the World Cup in France looming, England have left it late to potentially change their coach, yet the RFU may feel it has no alternative but to act.

And that could open the door for 43-year-old Cumbrian Borthwick, who skippered England during a 57-cap England career.

He was appointed Leicester boss in 2020, and has overseen a startling transformation in the Tigers’ fortunes, highlighted by a Gallagher Premiership title triumph last season.

The RFU has been contacted for comment by the PA news agency.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

We want to keep the World Cup party going for England fans, says Kalvin Phillips

Kalvin Phillips says England want to keep the World Cup party going as he urged fans to be the “12th man” during the quarter-final clash against France.The England midfielder said footage of supporters celebrating back home has given the players a lift and made them determined to keep making people happy.He was also full of praise for the thousands of supporters who have travelled to Qatar and urged those able to make the trip to be in the stands on Saturday evening."The support has been amazing." ❤️@Kalvinphillips on the importance of our #ThreeLions fans at home and in Qatar... pic.twitter.com/I91gdg7Dp7—...
The Independent

Kieran Trippier warns England of threat posed by ‘fantastic’ Antoine Griezmann

England have to find a way to halt France star Kylian Mbappe but Kieran Trippier has underlined the importance of also foiling former neighbour and team-mate Antoine Griezmann.The reigning World Cup champions provide a tough obstacle for Gareth Southgate’s men to overcome at Al Bayt Stadium in Saturday evening’s quarter-final.Given it is an even-looking clash that could be decided on a moment of magic, much of the pre-match talk has surrounded the importance of shackling Golden Boot leader Mbappe in Al Khor.But France’s squad is awash with talent and Trippier has highlighted the threat of his former Atletico Madrid team-mate...
The Independent

Let Me Entertain You: Robbie Williams plays World Cup gig for England squad

Robbie Williams has kept the England squad entertained as they gear up for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final with France.The Port Vale fan sang songs for Gareth Southgate’s players and chatted with them at their Al Wakra base in Qatar.Williams, whose hits include Let Me Entertain You and Angels, was in the country to perform at the Doha Golf Club on Thursday.The 48-year-old, who made his name as a member of Take That, last month defended his decision to play in the Gulf state amid criticism of its record on human rights.England and Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips told reporters: “Robbie...
The Independent

Michael O’Neill rejected Championship jobs before making Northern Ireland return

Michael O’Neill has revealed he turned down opportunities to manage again in the Sky Bet Championship before deciding he could not pass up the chance to return as Northern Ireland boss.The 53-year-old has signed a five-and-a-half year deal to return to the job he left in April 2020 after becoming Stoke boss.O’Neill had been a free agent after being sacked by the Potters in August, and was the Irish FA’s number one choice once the decision was taken to dispense with Ian Baraclough in November.“There have obviously been opportunities that have come up in the Championship,” O’Neill said. “But if...
The Independent

Chelsea must wait for Women’s Champions League quarter-final spot after draw at Real Madrid

Chelsea fought back to draw 1-1 with Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium, but must wait to secure qualification for the knockout stage of the Women’s Champions League.The Blues had been looking to maintain their 100 per cent record in Group A to book their place in the last eight.However, after Sam Kerr had twice struck the woodwork, Madrid went in front when Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir scored after capitalising on a mistake from Chelsea keeper Ann-Katrin Berger.Chelsea equalised early in the second half when Guro Reiten’s penalty went in off Madrid keeper Misa Rodriguez for an own...
The Independent

Cold weather payments triggered by Arctic blast as lows near minus 10C expected

People on the lowest incomes in hundreds of affected postcode districts will receive a £25 cold weather payment due to the freezing conditions.The Government payments have been triggered for eligible households in areas where the average temperature has been recorded as, or is forecast to be, 0C or below over seven consecutive days.The Met Office has warned that temperatures “falling close to minus 10C” could be recorded in rural parts of the UK on Thursday.The bank top-up of £25 will be in eligible people’s bank account within 14 days of the trigger, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.People...
The Independent

The Independent

967K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy