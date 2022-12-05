Read full article on original website
Toni Collette & Husband Of 20 Years Split As He’s Pictured Kissing Another Woman
Toni Collette has confirmed that she and her husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, have split. She announced the news on Wednesday, Dec. 7 — the same day images of Dave, 44, kissing another woman on the beach in Sydney (seen here) surfaced. “It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing,” Toni, 50, and Dave announced in a joint statement shared on Toni’s Instagram page.
Lady In Red! Kelly Clarkson Shows Off PCAs Outfit After Fans Call For Her Stylist To Be Fired
Kelly Clarkson appeared to be very proud of her outfit for the 2022 People's Choice Awards. The "Underneath the Tree" vocalist shared a photo to Instagram on Tuesday, December 6, of the holiday-inspired red gown she wore to accept her award for daytime talk show of 2022, after her loyal fans demanded she fire her stylist. "Tonight's look at the @peopleschoice awards✨," Clarkson captioned the snap of herself smiling at the camera with her hair up and a statement red lip. KHLOÉ KARDASHIAN GIVES KELLY CLARKSON HER BEST ADVICE ON LEARNING HOW TO 'UNLOVE' SOMEONE AFTER A BREAKUPLuckily this time,...
BET
Irene Cara's Sad Last Days Revealed
A recent report by The New York Post revealed that Fame star Irene Cara spent her final days as a “recluse.”. Her Largo, Florida, neighbors reportedly shared that the 63-year-old singer/ songwriter was hella private and did not socialize with them– especially after COVID hit. “She was a...
Carly Pearce Gets Festive in Embellished Red Lace Dress & Matching Pointy Pumps for ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Special
Carly Pearce rang in the holiday season as she took the stage to host CMA’s “Country Christmas” on ABC. The holiday special returns for its 13th year with some of country music’s most beloved artists like Maren Morris and Steven Curtis Chapman coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics in Nashville, Tenn. The show will air on ABC on Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. EST. The “Every Little Thing” singer wore a deep red lace minidress by Zuhair Murad. The dress featured a keyhole cutout that was fastened by a red bow, embellishments all over and long sleeves...
Zoe Saldaña Opened Up About The Downsides Of Marvel's Secrecy Around Their Scripts
"I really enjoy working with filmmakers that don't underestimate my intelligence."
ABC News
Duchess Meghan says she was in 'ripped jeans' and barefoot when she first met Princess Kate
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are sharing new details about the royal family's reaction to their relationship. Meghan, a California native, says in the couple's Netflix docuseries "Harry & Meghan," that she had a casual first meeting with her future sister-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales.
ABC News
Princess Kate stuns in Lotus Flower Tiara at Buckingham Palace reception
Kate, the Princess of Wales, turned heads Tuesday night in a red gown and tiara once owned by the Queen Elizabeth the Queen Mother while attending an event at Buckingham Palace. Kate was spotted at a reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps wearing a red Jenny Packham gown, the...
