ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

White nationalist Nick Fuentes reportedly hurls drink at Hollywood In-N-Out customers

By Marc Sternfield, Nexstar Media Wire
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUBtW_0jYLP5U800

(KTLA) – Nick Fuentes , a white supremacist leader who recently dined with former President Donald Trump, was caught on camera hurling a drink at customers at a Hollywood In-N-Out Burger over the weekend.

Fuentes had apparently been confronted by diners and, according to TMZ , initially pretended to be someone else. The customers tossed small paper cups filled with ketchup at Fuentes on their way out the door.

The video shows Fuentes throwing his drink in their direction, splattering customers standing next to him who did not appear to be involved.

McCarthy condemns Nick Fuentes but says Trump ‘didn’t know who he was’

Police were not called to the scene and Fuentes left a short time later, TMZ reported.

Fuentes later took to Telegram to discuss the incident , according to Insider, saying that there was a “food fight at in n out” and adding, “nobody was harmed.”

Fuentes was a Boston University student when he attended a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that erupted in violence in 2017. He became an internet personality who used his platform to spread white supremacist and antisemitic views. Fuentes leads a far-right extremist movement called “America First,” with supporters known as “Groypers.”

Two weeks ago, Fuentes attended a dinner with rapper Kanye West (aka “Ye”) who has also espoused antisemitic conspiracy theories, at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate.

Trump has said he was not aware of Fuentes’ white supremacist views before he hosted him.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

Police stop truck hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine worth $13M on I-70; driver arrested

INDIANAPOLIS – Police arrested a semi truck driver accused of hauling nearly 300 pounds of cocaine through central Indiana. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, IMPD Interdiction Detectives received reliable information that a large amount of narcotics would pass through Marion County on Nov. 30. Detectives located the truck on I-70 at mile marker […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Warrick County deputy booked on rape charges

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEHT) – A Warrick County deputy was booked in Vanderburgh County on two rape charges Tuesday night. The Warrick County Sheriff’s office tells us the Evansville Police Department reached out and said a felony arrest warrant was issued for Deputy Jarred Vance Stuckey. According to an affidavit, Stuckey met with the victim […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Wreck on State Road 64 leaves two dead

DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WEHT) – Indiana State Police (ISP) confirms that two people have died, and two people were injured in a crash on Highway 64 in Dubois County between St. Anthony and Birdseye. A school official has identified the mother who died in the wreck as Julie Schnell. Her deceased daughter’s name has not […]
DUBOIS COUNTY, IN
HollywoodLife

Police Called To Senator Ted Cruz’s Home & He Asks For ‘Privacy’ Amidst ‘Family Matter’

The Houston police and fire department were dispatched to Texas senator Ted Cruz’s home on the evening of Dec. 6. The officers were responding to a call about a 14-year-old with “self-inflicted stab wounds” on their arms, the Houston Police Department confirmed to ABC affiliate KTRK. However, police did not reveal the identity of the teenager, who was taken to the hospital, and did not confirm whether she was a member of the Cruz family.
HOUSTON, TX
Salon

“I never said what I said”: Trump ripped for trying to deny his own call to “terminate” Constitution

Former President Donald Trump gets ready to speak during a Save America rally on October 1, 2022 in Warren, Michigan. (Emily Elconin/Getty Images) After former President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social platform to proclaim that the U.S. should "terminate" the Constitution, he followed up on Monday with a new rant denying that he had ever said any such thing — even though he did, publicly, for all to see.
MARYLAND STATE
TheWrap

‘The View': Joy Behar Bets Herschel Walker Is ‘Relieved’ to Lose: ‘These White Guys’ Were ‘Using Him’ and ‘He Knew It’ (Video)

”Somewhere in this guy’s head, he must be thinking these white guys, you know, Lindsey, and the other one, are like, pushing him around,“ Behar said. Herschel Walker lost his bid as Georgia senator on Tuesday by razor-thin margins, but “The View” host Joy Behar is pretty sure he’s happy about that. On Wednesday morning’s show, Behar guessed that Walker “knew” that the Republican party was “using him.”
GEORGIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville woman racks up 59 felony charges in fraud case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is facing dozens of charges after police accuse her of being involved in a fraud scheme. On September 15, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after discovering around 23 fraudulent checks had been drawn from their bank account. Police say these checks, which had been […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

White House: Griner release was ‘difficult decision’ for Biden

President Biden made a difficult and painful decision to accept Russian terms for a one-for-one exchange to release American basketball star Brittney Griner, a senior administration official said Thursday, saying the Russians rejected U.S. efforts to also release imprisoned American Paul Whelan.  “This was not a situation where we had a choice of which American […]
WEHT/WTVW

Local partnership teams up for ‘Free Little Pantry’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Feed Evansville and a local Girl Scout troop are partnering together to provide a new option within the Tri-State’s food system. Girl Scout Troop 398 joined in with the organization to build a “Free Little Pantry”. Organizers say these are similar to neighborhood libraries, but instead of books, they are filled […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Motel drug bust lands two Owensboro felons in jail

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Two convicted felons were arrested at an Owensboro motel early Tuesday morning during a drug bust. Shortly after 3 a.m. on December 6, Daviess County Sheriff’s Office deputies and the Kentucky State Police conducted a search warrant of a room at the Cadillac Motel. According to the sheriff’s office, law enforcement […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Two hurt after crash near Daviess-Hancock County line

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Dispatch confirms there has been a wreck near the Daviess-Hancock County line. We’re told the accident happened on Highway 60 east, westbound. Owensboro/Daviess County Central Dispatch says the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office, Daviess County Fire Departments are currently working an accident involving a Fed-Ex truck and a Semi tractor trailer. […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WNBA star freed in US-Russia prisoner swap

WASHINGTON (AP) — Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, American officials said. The swap, at a time of heightened tensions over Ukraine, achieved a top goal for President Joe Biden, but carried a heavy price — and left behind an […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville felon pleads guilty after halfway house escape

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man will be spending a year in federal prison after authorities say he escaped from a halfway house. Brett Clark, 40, was sentenced to 12 months after pleading guilty to escaping from federal custody. Court documents show that Clark was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison followed by […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man, woman killed in 2 separate Anderson homicides

ANDERSON, Ind. — Anderson police are investigating two separate homicides that occurred within a half hour of each other on Tuesday. A man and woman have been killed with two suspects already in custody. Despite both occurring on the city’s west side, the Anderson Police Department said both homicides are “non-related and completely separate incidents.” […]
ANDERSON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Texas governor bans use of TikTok in state agencies

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Wednesday instructed state agencies to ban employee use of TikTok, joining a growing list of GOP governors taking action against the Chinese-owned social media app as national security concerns grow over the platform. Abbott ordered all state agencies to immediately ban the use of TikTok on government-issued devices, citing […]
TEXAS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

New laws going into effect in Illinois in 2023

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Although much attention has been given to implementation of the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail in Illinois on January 1st, 2023, there are a number of other laws residents will have to obey going into effect. SAFE-T Act The Safety, Accountability, Fairness, and Equity-Today Act, which was introduced by the […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

38K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy