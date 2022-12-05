ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Megan Fox Embraces Barbiecore in Pink Bra Top & Pointy Pumps With Oversized Fuzzy Bucket Hat

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
 3 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Megan Fox went with a Barbiecore outfit while in Florida.

The “Jennifer’s Body” alum served Barbiecore inspiration on Sunday night in Miami while attending a few events. She hit Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach as well as E11even Miami with her fiance, Machine Gun Kelly. To the events, Fox wore a hot pink bra top paired with lighter pink high-waisted cargo pants.

Fox accessorized with a few layered necklaces as well as a few rings, but it wasn’t her jewelry that turned heads; it was her hat. She wore a large baby pink feather hat with her outfit. This isn’t the first time the actress has worn a hat like this. In September , she wore a similar pink fuzzy hat.

The actress completed her head-to-toe pink look with her shoes. She wore bright pink pumps from Jimmy Choo. Her Dreece pumps featured a sharp pointed toe as well as a clear strap across the foot and an ankle strap for extra support. The patent leather shoes are complete with a stiletto heel reaching over 4 inches.

When it comes to shoes, Fox’s pairs rotate from edgy and glamorous to purely comfortable. The Boohoo collaborator can regularly be spotted on the red carpet in towering stiletto and platform sandals from brands like Femme LA, Amina Muaddi and Jimmy Choo. She’s also formed a penchant for pointed-toe pumps with crystal and PVC details by Andrea Wazen, Mach & Mach and Alexander Wang in recent months. Aside from slick heels, Fox’s off-duty rotation includes a range of comfy styles, including Ugg slides, Vans sneakers and Dr. Martens boots.

Discover Fox’s boldest looks on the red carpet in the gallery.

