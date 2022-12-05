ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

How Higher Inflation Could Mean More Returns This Holiday Season

By Stephen Garner
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMfzk_0jYLOwzd00

With inflation hitting a 40-year high and retailers concerned about mounting costs squeezing margins, rising return rates could also put a damper on holiday cheer this year.

According to a new survey by Phelps United, 52% of respondents said they expected to return at least one gift received via an online merchant this holiday season. Among this group, 47% said they expected to return at least three gifts, with nearly 1 in 5 (19%) saying they planned to return at least five gifts and 6% planning to return more than 10 gifts, the e-commerce company found.

Phelps United also found that with returns so ubiquitous, consumers are more likely to scrutinize the return policies of online merchants they do business with. More than three-fourths (76%) of respondents said they review the return policies of e-commerce stores before sending a gift. Most said they would be more likely to shop at an online retailer in the future if it provided free shipping on returns (82%), a flexible window of 30 days or more for returns (58%), and a hassle-free or no-questions-asked return policy (52%).

“Americans expect to return gifts they receive via online retailers today,” said Phelps United president Adam Shaffer. “It’s become such an intrinsic part of the holiday shopping experience that when retailers decide to tighten their policies , they risk leaving a negative impression—a bad aftertaste that may impact long-term brand perceptions.”

This negative impression was also found in a recent survey by ParcelLab. The logistics company found that 62% of consumers stated that they are unlikely to reengage or shop again with a retailer or brand that had a poor/inconvenient returns process, with 37% saying returns that include shipping fees as part of the returns process might lead them to want to shop less with a retailer or brand.

In a separate survey by PayPal, nearly 50% of consumers say they’ll be returning holiday gifts this year, with 86% of consumers saying they make a point to check a retailer’s return policy before they even make a purchase.

Economic pressures are driving up returns, PayPal reported. Nearly 1 in 4 have been returning a greater percentage of their online purchases as a result of inflation and other economic pressures that are impacting their financial health. This number skews even higher for those under the age of 45.

PayPal also found that in-person returns are the preferred return option, with 54% of consumers prefer in-person drop off at either the retailer’s store or third-party stores. This ranks high above home pickup, even when home pickup is free. Mail-in returns are a thing of the past, PayPal found, with 79% of consumers try to avoid mail-in returns whenever possible, and this number skews higher for those under 30 (83%).

This data follows the National Retail Federation’s yearly returns survey with data science company Appriss Retail, which found for every $1 billion in sales, the average retailer incurs $166 million in returns. The survey, which came out earlier this year, also found that for every $100 in returned merchandise accepted, retailers lose $10.30 to return fraud.

NRF found that the categories with the highest return rates were similar to 2020 metrics: auto parts (19.4%), apparel (12.2%) and home improvement and housewares (tied at 11.5%).

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Lululemon Shares Fall After Outlining Weaker Guidance for Holiday Season in Q4

Lululemon shares fell on Thursday afternoon, despite reporting results for Q3 that topped estimates. Shares of the Vancouver, British Columbia-based athleisure brand were down as much as 9% after hours after the company outlined a weak outlook for its fourth quarter. Lululemon now projects Q4 net revenue to be between $2.605 billion and $2.655 billion, and Q4 diluted earnings per share are expected to be between $4.20 and $4.30 for the quarter. The lower-than-expected outlook for the holiday season comes as consumers across the board feel the impact of inflation on their wallet. While Lululemon typically caters to higher-income shoppers that have...
Footwear News

Brittney Griner Freed After Prisoner Swap With Russian ‘Merchant of Death’ Arms Dealer Viktor Bout

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been freed in a prisoner exchange with Russia. According to multiple reports, the Biden administration negotiated a trade for Griner’s release, which took place in the United Arab Emirates, in exchange for “Merchant of Death” Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. President Joe Biden tweeted about Griner’s release this morning. “Moments ago I spoke to Brittney Griner. She is safe. She is on a plane. She is on her way home,” the tweet read. Multiple reports have stated the swap did not include Paul Whelan, a former U.S. Marine who is serving a 16-year prison sentence in a Russian penal...
Footwear News

Catherine-Zeta Jones Channels the ’70s in Disco-Ready Jumpsuit & Hidden Heels for Disney+’s ‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ Premiere

Catherine Zeta-Jones attended Disney+’s “National Treasure: Edge of History” premiere at El Capitan theatre yesterday in Los Angeles. The star sparkled from head to toe in an Elie Saab look. Zeta-Jones’ ensemble consisted of a flared jumpsuit made out of a deep burgundy iridescent sequined fabric, featuring a daring plunging neckline and cutout detailing. The sparkling garment was layered overtop a black bodysuit that gave the “The Mask of Zorro” actress extra coverage. Complete with a bell-bottom style hem and an eye-catching sheen, the designer outfit was paired with diamond-encrusted rings and dazzling hoops to match. Each sparkling accessory she sported was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Mariah Carey Exudes Glamour in Diamonds & 5-Inch Heels at Moet & Chandon’s Holiday Celebration

Mariah Carey cemented her status as a holiday season icon during Moët & Chandon’s holiday event in New York City. The Grammy Award-winning musician commanded the stage in a surprise performance at Lincoln Center, performing hit songs including “We Belong Together” — and, of course, “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” For the special moment, she donned a sweeping black silk gown with thin gleaming chain strap accents. The chic piece was accessorized with sparkling diamond jewelry, courtesy of Chopard: a chandelier pendant necklace, chandelier earrings and several thin bracelets. While outside, Carey also layered up with a matching coat draped...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s by Virgil Abloh, Serena Williams Off-Whites + More Hit the Auction Block For Christie’s ‘The Greats’ Sale

The FN Shoe of the Year may be one of the hardest sneakers to find, but the coveted Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 by Virgil Abloh is up for grabs right now. A selection of the coveted sneaker collab is part of “The Greats” sale happening now at Christie’s New York during its biannual Luxury Week series. The grouping of nine — sold as individual pairs — includes an all-gold style embossed with the “LV” monogram, with an estimate of $15,000 – $20,000, and a silver, blue and green monogram style with an estimate of $7,500 and $8,500, along...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Puts Cozy Finish on Athleisure Attire With Oversized Hoodie & Louis Vuitton Shearling Mules

Lori Harvey keeps leveling up her street style with fashionable footwear. Case in point: her latest look. The model was spotted leaving a pilates class in West Hollywood, Calif., on Dec. 7. Harvey gave her athleisure attire a cozy finish for the outing. The SKN by LH founder wore a gray Essentials pullover hoodie with black Gymshark vital seamless 2.0 leggings. Sticking to a causal vibe, Harvey covered her blunt cut bob with a Gymshark sharkhead cap. She continued to accessorize with Celine cat-eye sunglasses and a Bottega Veneta mini Jodie bag in the color suede thunder. Harvey completed her look with black...
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Soars in 6-Inch Purple Heels With Pink Minidress at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Heidi Klum brought a burst of color to The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala this morning. Arriving at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles for the occasion, the “Making the Cut” host posed in a dynamic suiting-inspired outfit. Her ensemble featured a light pink blazer-like minidress with sharp lapels, sans sleeves. The piece was layered over a matching bustier crop top for a dynamic appearance, and complemented by a gold pendant necklace and layered rings. When it came to footwear, Klum strapped into a set of Valentino’s towering platform pumps. Her grape-hued set of $1,200 Tan-Go heels included thick platform soles...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Machine Gun Kelly Buckles Into Dr. Martens x Rick Owens Boots & Frayed Jumpsuit on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Machine Gun Kelly re-affirmed his allegiance to grunge style while appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” For the late-night show’s latest episode, Kelly left the studio in Los Angeles with Megan Fox on Wednesday night, wearing a khaki jumpsuit. Styled by his longtime stylist Adam Ballheim, Kelly’s ensemble featured the singular piece in a collared silhouette with 3/4-length sleeves, a button-up front and two breast pockets — as well as legs ending in flared below-the-knee shorts. A black leather belt studded with...
Footwear News

Shania Twain Gets Fiery in Red Cowgirl Chaps & Sparkling Bodysuit As She Receives Music Icon Award at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Shania Twain received the Music Icon Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The Canadian country singer wowed the crowd with a powerful outfit change onstage. Twain performed a medley of her biggest hits, like “That Don’t Impress Me Much,” with her latest single “Waking Up Dreaming.” First, the singer hit the stage in a fiery outfit. She wore a shiny red trench coat atop a cowboy-inspired one-piece designed with a corseted bodice and PVC paneling by Diesel, featuring classic cowgirl chaps. For her second look, Twain took off the trench coat revealing diamond fringe bottoms that...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Catherine Zeta-Jones Models Fiery Red Skirt & Clear Heels for ‘Live With Kelly And Ryan’

Catherine Zeta-Jones made her way to the studio in New York yesterday to film “Live with Kelly and Ryan.” The star made a red-centric style statement with unique clear wedges to match. On top, the “National Treasure: Edge of History” actress opted for a black tank which she wore tucked into a fiery red leather high-waisted skirt feat a leg climbing side slit, secured in place with a row of buttons. Overtop it all, Zeta-Jones styled a sharp-looking black cape. The Welsh actress shaded her features with simple black sunglasses and wore her highlighted hair down and parted in the middle. Zeta-Jones...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Gives Dramatic Ruffled Look Edgy Details With Latex Gloves & Pointy Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022 for ‘Kardashians’ Reality Show Award

Kris Jenner gave her monochromatic style an upgrade at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The momager and matriarch of Kardashian-Jenner family appeared onstage at the Barker Hangar with her daughter Khloe Kardashian to accept The Reality Show of 2022 award for their hit Hulu series “The Kardashians.” The television personality wore a blazer with coordinating pleated trousers. Jenner’s overcoat fell delicately off one shoulder and included dramatic ruffled detailing along the bust line. The garment also had side slant pockets and buttons at the center. To further elevate the moment, Jenner accessorized with black latex gloves and oversized...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Why Crocs Was One of 2022’s Fastest Growing Brands

Crocs was the second fastest growing brand this year across all U.S. adults, according to new data from Morning Consult. In the business intelligence company’s latest “Fastest Growing Brands” list, which measures growth in purchasing consideration over 2022, Crocs was also a fast-growing brand for each generation except for Gen Z — and that’s just because the shoes are already so popular with young adults, Morning Consult said. Morning Consult’s Fastest Growing Brands rankings are determined by measuring growth in the share of consumers who said they would consider purchasing from a brand over the course of the year. Morning Consult Brand...
Footwear News

Viola Davis is Leather-Wrapped in Matching Jumpsuit & Pumps for Octavia Spencer’s Walk of Fame Ceremony

Viola Davis was sharply suited for Octavia Spencer’s Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony today. The special occasion also served as a reunion for the two co-stars of 2011’s “The Help” and 2014’s “Get on Up” — who have been friends for over 20 years. For the occasion, Davis wore a sharp black leather jumpsuit. The Oscar-winning actress‘ ensemble featured a long-legged silhouette with a buttoned front and sharp collar, given a bohemian spin from a knotted attached belt. Her single-piece outfit was sharply layered with a long black coat in a double-breasted blazer-like style. Pink octagonal Swarovski crystal hoop earrings completed...
Footwear News

Maren Morris Goes Red for ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Special in Fuzzy Mesh Dress & Hidden Heels

Maren Morris was festively dressed for CMA’s “Country Christmas” special, which airs tonight at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. The show returns for its 13th year with some of country music’s most beloved artists coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics in Nashville. The “Chasing After You” singer wore a red knit gown with a plunging neckline and a mesh base for the occasion. Morris accessorized with a pair of sparkling hoops and an assortment of silver-toned rings. Morris consistently worked with Dani Michelle to create her glamorous looks. Michelle’s client roster also includes Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, and Kourtney...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Kristin Davis Blossoms in Floral Skirt & White Pumps for ‘And Just Like That…’ Season 2

Kristin Davis beat the rainy day blues as Charlotte York Goldenblatt while filming “And Just Like That…” season 2 on Wednesday. On set for the show’s second season in New York City, Davis was spotted on the program’s Instagram page in a new Molly Rogers and Danny Santiago-designed ensemble: a light blue draped blouse, tucked into a black, blue and green floral-printed midi skirt. Her formal attire was layered with a deep blue raincoat and lavender umbrella for a weather-ready spin, as well as a string of pearls and a light blue leather handbag. Davis’ outfit also coordinated with onscreen bulldog Richard Burton,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Carly Pearce Gets Festive in Embellished Red Lace Dress & Matching Pointy Pumps for ‘CMA Country Christmas’ Special

Carly Pearce rang in the holiday season as she took the stage to host CMA’s “Country Christmas” on ABC. The holiday special returns for its 13th year with some of country music’s most beloved artists like Maren Morris and Steven Curtis Chapman coming together for an intimate night full of holiday classics in Nashville, Tenn. The show will air on ABC on Dec. 8 at 9 p.m. EST. The “Every Little Thing” singer wore a deep red lace minidress by Zuhair Murad. The dress featured a keyhole cutout that was fastened by a red bow, embellishments all over and long sleeves...
NASHVILLE, TN
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson Says She Couldn’t Reach Microphone at People’s Choice Awards 2022 Without Height-Boosting Heels for Daytime Talk Show Award

Kelly Clarkson stepped out in a vibrant attire at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The “American Idol” winner was joined by her daughter, Riley Rose Blackstock, as she received the award for The Daytime Talk Show of 2022 for her namesake program. The “Since You Been Gone” singer wore a red gown that featured a zig zag ruffled look. The vibrant dress was made up of a polka dot mesh material. Clarkson accessorized with a pair of diamond teardrop earrings and a thin gold linked chain. The daytime talk show host’s footwear was hidden by her ruffled...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Sadie Sink Gets Edgy in Leather Blazer, Minidress & Towering 6-Inch Heels on ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Sadie Sink cozied up, bracing for the cold weather in Los Angeles on Dec. 6 after an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” The “Stranger Things” star was spotted heading out wrapped in a leather blazer jacket and lavish sky-high heels to match. Sink edge to her ensemble in an oversized leather jacket, the outerwear sporting a shiny patent finish. Underneath, the young fashionista opted for a strapless black corset top featuring a bit of structured boning that gave the garment shape. On bottom, Sink slipped into silky black shorts with a high-waisted fit. Going the extra mile, the trend-setting star layered on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Impressively Dips Low in Dramatic Leopard Print Bodysuit & 5-Inch Platform Heels

Heidi Klum donned a wild look in a recent social media post. The German model posted to her TikTok on Thursday. In her video, she was joined by ElevatorBoys, a group of content creators based in Berlin. Klum and the Elevator Boys dropped it to a mashup of “All I Want For Christmas Is You” and “Crank That.” For their viral moment, Klum wore a strapless leopard print bodysuit with an extreme, oversized bow on the bodice that transitioned into a long train. To complete the look, she added fishnet tights to the outfit. @heidiklum All I want for Christmas is you...
Footwear News

Issa Rae Reunites With ‘Insecure’ Costar Yvonne Orji in Fringe Dress & Sandals at THR’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Issa Rae pulled out a show-stopping ensemble for The Hollywood Reporter‘s Power 100 Women in Entertainment Gala in Los Angeles on Dec. 7. The Emmy-nominated actress reunited with her “Insecure” costar Yvonne Orji on the pink carpet at the Fairmont Century Plaza. Rae, who will receive the Equity in Entertainment Award at the ceremony, looked stunning for the event, posing for photos in a lavender Hervé Léger dress from the spring 2023 collection. The sleeveless gown featured a high turtleneck, a plunging scoop neckline, a floor-length fringe skirt and a pleated hemline. To place more emphasis on her look, Rae simply accessorized...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

175K+
Followers
19K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy