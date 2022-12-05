ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Savannah port terminal to get $410M upgrade amid big growth

By The Associated Press, By RUSS BYNUM
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GywJw_0jYLOuEB00

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — The Port of Savannah plans a $410 million overhaul of one of its sprawling terminals to make room for loading and unloading larger ships while focusing its business almost exclusively on cargo shipped in containers.

The Georgia Ports Authority’s governing board approved the project Monday under a plan to expand Savannah’s capacity for cargo containers by more than 50% by 2025.

“We’re taking the Georgia ports from a Southeast gateway to a global gateway,” said Griff Lynch, executive director of the authority, which has seen over a decade of explosive growth at the state-owned seaports in Savannah and Brunswick.

It means major changes for Savannah’s 200-acre (81-hectare) Ocean Terminal, which currently handles most of Georgia’s breakbulk cargo such as lumber, paper and steel. Those operations will move during the next year to the Port of Brunswick about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Savannah.

Ocean Terminal will be converted to handling cargo in containers — large metal boxes used to move goods from consumer electronics to frozen chicken by ship, train or truck. The terminal’s berths will be upgraded with room to service two large ships simultaneously using eight new ship-to-shore cranes, at an additional cost of $163 million.

The changes come as U.S. seaports including Savannah, the nation’s fourth-busiest container port, have spent more than a year scrambling to keep up with a surge in imports that left ships piled up offshore waiting to dock. Mass traffic jams off the West Coast caused shippers to divert cargo to Savannah and other ports along the East and Gulf Coasts.

That resulted in Savannah handing a record 5.8 million container units of imports and exports across its docks in the 2022 fiscal year that ended June 30. That volume was just shy of Savannah’s current capacity of 6 million container units.

The influx of cargo has begun to subside amid inflation and a shift to increased consumer spending on travel and services as opposed to retail goods. Still, Savannah’s port saw its two busiest months ever in August and October. And it still had 19 ships waiting offshore Monday morning. Lynch said he expects continued growth, just at a slower pace, as the backlog subsides.

The port authority’s plan to add capacity for an additional 3 million container units by 2025 would give Savannah more breathing room when the next cargo crush arrives. As Ocean Terminal undergoes its transformation, a newly expanded cargo berth will open next summer at Savannah’s main container terminal.

“This is going to get us back to more of a normal schedule as far as capacity, where we try to stay at about 80% so we’ve got room for growth,” said Joel Wooten, the port authority’s board chairman. “It’s going to help the state of Georgia and the whole Southeast.”

Lynch said private terminal operators will still move some breakbulk cargo through the Savannah port, which will also continue to handle military equipment shipped overseas and back as needed by Army units at neighboring Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

The expanded Ocean Terminal berths will be built in phases, with the first opening in 2025 and the second in 2026, Lynch said. He said converting an existing terminal to handle large container ships will be more efficient than building a brand new one, which would take up to five years.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotelbusiness.com

BIG completes sale of SC Holiday Inn Express & Suites

Banyan Investment Group (BIG), a hotel investment company that acquires and asset manages hotels in the U.S., has completed the sale of the 112-room Holiday Inn Express & Suites Bluffton @ Hilton Head Area in Bluffton, SC, to Trishul Hospitality for an undisclosed price. The transaction generated a 24% IRR and a 3.3x equity multiple.
BLUFFTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Chatham County, 8 cities fail to reach agreement on LOST

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Chatham County and the eight cities located in the county failed to reach an agreement on the Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) deal again on Wednesday. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson claimed Chatham County walked away from a deal that would rake in $102 million in additional tax revenue for the county. […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Georgia

Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Georgia and you love eating a nice burger form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Georgia that serve absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Bad soil causes deck on Hutchinson Island to collapse

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A study is revealing what caused a deck next to the Savannah Convention Center to collapse. It’s important to note the damage happened the same day an earthquake was recorded near Metter. We’re learning from Chatham County engineers it was bad soil that caused...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Home for the Holidays winners announced

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of the annual Home for the Holidays contest have been selected. The big prize is getting to see their service member for the holidays!. Four of the five winners accepted their free flights home from the Savannah Airport Commission Vice Chairman Shirley James. Members from the Air Force, Coast Guard, Navy, and Army were selected this season.
SAVANNAH, GA
hiltonheadmonthly.com

Hilton Head Hires: DECEMBER 2022

Christopher Spires of Bluffton has been appointed to Meals on Wheels, Bluffton-Hilton Head’s Board of Directors. He brings more than 25 years of financial-planning experience. Spires will work to develop and implement an investment policy statement to align the agency’s investments and goals. 3. J. BANKS DESIGN GROUP...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
wtoc.com

Making shrimp and lobster enchiladas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re never far from the water in Savannah - and most of the Coastal Empire - so we’re always looking for interesting seafood dishes. Chef Shahin Afsharian, from Plant Riverside District, is back in the kitchen with us this morning to take shrimp and lobster in a new direction.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

I-95 Northbound at Port Wentworth shut down following crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - I-95 Northbound at the Port Wentworth exit has been shut down after a multi-car crash. According to Chatham Emergency Services, two cars flipped and multiple people had to be pulled from the cars. LifeStar flew victims to the hospital. No word yet on the condition of...
PORT WENTWORTH, GA
Aviation International News

Sheltair Opens New Savannah Hangar

Sheltair has completed construction and opened an additional 30,000-sq-ft hangar at its Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport (KSAV) FBO. The $5.5 million project began this May and features 28-foot-high doors to accommodate the latest ultra-long-range business jets. The second 30,000 sq ft-plus hangar the company has added over two years at KSAV, it will provide shelter for both based and transient aircraft and brings the complex to 151,000 sq ft of aircraft storage space.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Christmas on the River happening this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Musical performances, shopping a lighted parade, and free parking, will highlight a three-day holiday celebration on River Street this weekend. The Savannah Waterfront Association will hold its 30th Annual Christmas on the River event Friday through Sunday. Executive director Julie Ford Musselman joined us with a...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah city council plans to discuss what’s next for the space under Truman Bridge and how to spend next year’s budget

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - On Thursday, Savannah City Council is set to take a vote on how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city. Back in October a fire broke out under the Truman bridge. Since then the city has has cleaned up the debris and put up an 8-foot temporary fence. On Thursday the city will talk about next steps. Which include how to pay for the invoices submitted to the city.
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Claxton Christmas Jamboree this Saturday

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - There will be lots of holiday cheer in Evans County this weekend because the Annual Givers of Evans County Community Christmas Jamboree is happening and they are inviting you and the family to come out and enjoy gifts, food, and so much more. Here to bring...
CLAXTON, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

57K+
Followers
16K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy