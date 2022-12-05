ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

Two adults relocated following Decatur fire

By Noah Nelson
WCIA
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Two adults were relocated following a Decatur house fire on Monday.

At approximately 11:22 a.m., crews arrived on the scene at the 900 block of E. Garfield Ave. and saw heavy fire and smoke coming from the exterior of the structure. Crews started to extinguish the fires outside before making their way into the residence to complete the extinguishment.

Additional units conducted a search for occupants, ventilated the structure, and secured the utilities.

The fire department said no one was at home at the time of the fire, and no fire personnel were hurt.

The fire remains under investigation by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

