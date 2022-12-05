Read full article on original website
newschannel20.com
Springfield fire displaced 5 residents and 2 cats
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — After a structure fire on Wednesday, five people and two cats were displaced from their residences. The Springfield fire department responded to the 1900 block of N. 6th Street at 5:03 p.m. The first crews on the scene reported smoke showing through the house. We're...
WAND TV
5 people, 2 cats escape Springfield house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Five people and two cats were displaced after a Springfield house fire Wednesday night. The Springfield Fire Department was called to the 1900 block of N. 6th St. around 5 p.m. Fire was found in the kitchen and put out. Fire advanced to the attic through...
newschannel20.com
Trash can and dumpster set on fire at District 186 schools
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A trash can and a dumpster were set on fire Thursday morning at Springfield Public Schools District 186 property. The Springfield Police & Fire Departments are investigating the incidents that occurred overnight at 1:05 a.m. and 1:54 a.m. A routine building inspection Thursday morning revealed...
newschannel20.com
Multiple catalytic converters stolen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department about multiple catalytic converter theft. The Springfield Police Department took a report from the 600 block of N 6th St. for 7 catalytic converters stolen, a report from the 2500 block of Prairie Crossing Dr. for 3 catalytic converters stolen and an additional report from the 2900 block of Rochester Road for 1 catalytic converter stolen.
newschannel20.com
New apartments will be built in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A downtown Springfield building will be transformed into apartments. The building is located at 526 E Adams Street next to the Old State Capitol Building. A developer from Michale Von Behren Builders will be turning the second and third floors into apartments,. There will be...
newschannel20.com
Northern Illinois man missing and endangered
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police is activating an Endangered Missing Person Advisory. The Morris Police Department says Samuel J Jenkins, 42 was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3:00 p.m. on December 1st, 2022. Jenkins is described as 6 feet 1 inches, weighing...
Sangamon County State’s Attorney releases independent review of investigation into former Springfield police officer
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Sangamon County State’s Attorney Dan Wright released an independent review of his office’s handling of an investigation into a former Springfield police officer. In April, Aaron Nichols was accused of posting racist, homophobic and anti-semitic comments on social media and was placed on administrative leave with no pay. He later resigned from […]
newschannel20.com
5th street structure fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a structure fire on 5th street on Monday. The first crew on the scene reported heavy fire in the attic. “We had an alarm at 11:11 today for a residential structure fire, said Mike Abbott, Division Chief of Operations...
WAND TV
Decatur's downtown parks to close overnight
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Decatur's two city-owned, downtown parks will be closing from midnight to 6 a.m. once the city has installed new signs that show the change in hours. The Decatur City Council approved this change during Monday's meeting. The council is attempting to reduce vandalism, defacement, dumping of trash and debris and additional issues that it says regularly occur overnight.
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights two separate fires simultaneously
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to two Code 2 fires at the same time today. Code 2 fires require a more aggressive response. According to a post on the official Facebook Springfield Illinois Fire Department page, "Two additional engines, an additional truck and additional battalion chiefs, safety officers, and staff chiefs are dispatched for a Code 2 fire."
wmay.com
Springfield Projects Will Impact Drivers In Days And Weeks To Come
Several projects will be impacting Springfield drivers in the coming week. Starting Monday, Monroe Street is being reduced to one lane at between Spring and Second Street, and the traffic signal at Spring and Monroe is being turned off. The changes are to accommodate ongoing construction work at the Capitol Complex, and will continue through next September.
WAND TV
Riverton man arrested in connection with multiple burglaries across Menard and Sangamon Counties
MENARD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND)- A suspect was arrested on Monday in Riverton, Il, for their alleged involvement in a string of burglaries across multiple counties. According to the Menard County Sheriff's Office, on November 15,2022, at approximately 1:47 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a reported burglary in progress at Parkside Tavern in rural Petersburg.
WAND TV
Arrest made in stabbing death of Lovington man
MOULTRIE, Ill. (WAND) - An arrest has been made in the stabbing death of a Lovington man. According to the Illinois State Police, Matthew E. Nation was arrested for stabbing Michael Peck, 54, to death on Sept. 27 on S. Logan Street in Lovington. According to Illinois State Police, Nation...
newschannel20.com
Memorial Health seeing increase in flu
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Memorial Health is reporting a dramatic increase in influenza cases at its five area hospitals in Decatur, Lincoln, Jacksonville, Springfield, and Taylorville. The hospitals collectively have seen 104 patients hospitalized with influenza, compared to four at this time last year. “This year’s strains of influenza...
newschannel20.com
Lincoln Library is looking to get a bookmobile
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Lincoln Library is interested in adopting a bookmobile. The bookmobile would have items from books, DVDs, and hotspots for residents to use. The Lincoln Library has been hosting pop-up libraries in different areas of Springfield for a few months now. The new bookmobile would...
Effingham Radio
Illinois State Police to Conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols as Part of the Click it or Ticket Campaign
Illinois State Police (ISP) District 10 Commander, Captain Bryan Pruitt, announces the ISP will conduct Special Traffic Enforcement Patrols (sTEP) in Macon County during December. These sTEPs allow the ISP to focus on these fatal four violations which contribute the greatest to traffic crashes and fatalities:. Driving Under the Influence...
newschannel20.com
Ameren Illinois collects 21,000 pounds of food for food pantries
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A friendly competition among Ameren Illinois workers turned into much-needed replenishment of supplies for food pantries in central and southern Illinois, including Sojourn Shelter and Services in Springfield. Ameren Illinois co-workers in 40 locations collected more than 21,000 pounds of food and Ameren Illinois donated...
newschannel20.com
ISP: Central Illinois man arrested for first degree murder
LOVINGTON, Ill. (WICS) — A Moultrie County man has been arrested and is facing charges of first-degree murder, police say. We're told on September 26, the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in Lovington, IL, where they located a 54-year-old male victim with multiple stab wounds.
newschannel20.com
Illness spike causes Meredosia-Chambersburg schools to close
MEREDOSIA, Ill. (KHQA) — The rising number of students and staff falling ill at Meredosia-Chambersburg CUSD 11 has prompted the district to close the schools on Tuesday. At this time, 48% of the student body is absent and 25% of the staff is absent, the district said in an update to the school community.
