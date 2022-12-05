Read full article on original website
erienewsnow.com
Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie
If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
wnynewsnow.com
Model Railroad Display Helps Celebrate Holidays & History
SPARTANSBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — It’s an early December tradition in the Crawford County community of Spartansburg. Ron and Connie Sitterley show off their model trains as part of the town’s holiday celebration called ‘Christmas in Spartansburg.’ The event was held over the weekend and draws people from miles around.
eriereader.com
Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis
Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
Homeless people continue to seek shelter inside abandoned buildings in Jamestown
As leaders in Jamestown work to set up more shelters for the growing homeless population, City Council voted to cut funding to an agency working to help those experiencing homelessness
Update on previously closed downtown Dollar General
A downtown Erie store is looking to reopen after several weeks of being closed. Workers at the Dollar General store on State street are being told to return to work on Thursday. A call to corporate was not returned on Tuesday and workers tell us the company would only say that the store was closed […]
erienewsnow.com
Second Harvest Food Bank Hosts Produce Express Distribution in Meadville
As a widow on fixed income, Doris Newcomer relies on food assistance. "The economy is so bad nowadays and (there's) not a lot of money to go around," said Newcomer. "There isn't a whole lot of money to work with, and I get food stamps." Newcomer isn't alone. She's one...
Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group
DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis
In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
eriereader.com
Surfing the Lake Erie Waves
While most locals stop or scale back their visits to Presque Isle State Park during the winter months, there are some who can't wait for the bitter temperatures and high waves the winter season brings. You've likely heard of the popularity of ice fishing, but there's another winter sport that is bringing in those who dare to brave the icy waters and frigid wind chills.
erienewsnow.com
Night at the Shelter Fundraiser for Erie Humane Society to Return in February
The Erie Humane Society announced the return of its Night at the Shelter Fundraiser. The 3rd Night at the Shelter fundraiser is scheduled for February 3rd, 2023. The Erie Humane Society said in a Facebook post, they are still searching for 6 more volunteers. Volunteers will spend the night in...
Erie leaders react to North Carolina power outage incident
The damage done in North Carolina has re-energized concerns about infrastructure, including the power grid. However, local officials appear confident in their safeguards. Even through the fog, the challenge can be seen. Substations all over the country can become targets for someone who wants to create chaos. “We do monitor intelligence channels and receive intelligence […]
yourerie
McKean home damaged in overnight fire
Lawmakers seek wildlife, National Park protections …. Members of Congress held a hearing on overcrowding at national parks around the country, a problem impacting both visitors and the parks. Erie County Board of Elections recertifies results …. Erie County Board of Elections recertifies results after additional votes found. Pennsylvania GOP...
yourerie
Local dog saves family from house fire in April
City of Erie looking for feedback on historic preservation. City of Erie looking for feedback on historic preservation. It’s not ‘just’ the flu, non-profit emphasizes the …. It's not 'just' the flu, non-profit emphasizes the importance of vaccines. Final day of regulated deer hunt at Presque Isle...
Rudy Daniels, man in Methodist Tower mural, passes away
Rudy Daniels, the man depicted on the eight-story mural on Methodist Towers in Erie, has passed away at the age of 74. Daniels was a resident at Methodist Towers. In 2019, organizers and the artist who created the mural selected Daniels as the subject. Patrick Fischer, executive director of Erie Arts and Culture, said the […]
explore venango
Child Development Centers CEO Receives National Recognition for Leadership
ERIE, Pa. – Rina Irwin, Chief Executive Officer at Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC), recently received a nationwide recognition for her leadership. At the 11th Annual What’s Right in Education Conference in Pensacola, Florida, Irwin was presented with a 2022 Difference Maker Award by Studer Education. Since its inception in 2018, less than 10 leaders have received this national recognition and distinguished award.
chqgov.com
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF MENTAL HYGIENE ALERTS THE COMMUNITY OF INTERRUPTION IN SERVICE OF THE 24/7 CHAUTAUQUA CRISIS LINE
MAYVILLE, N.Y.: The Chautauqua County 24/7 Crisis Services line has experienced an interruption in service. Those undergoing a crisis or know someone who is, are encouraged to dial 988 to reach for help. 988 is the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline and is manned 24 hours a day, seven days...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Meet CHQ Barn: A Rustic Venue with a Breathtaking View of the Chautauqua Lake Region
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. The story of how this barn came to be a wedding venue is a fairytale itself. Once upon a time, it was a dairy farm. Then it was a working...
explore venango
Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
Local homeowner’s Christmas lights strike similarity to ‘Clark Griswold level’
Correction: The house is located on Amherst Road. Driving down Amherst Road in Erie you might be star-struck by a familiar-looking house. Every holiday season for the past seven years, Fred Wienecke has been decorating his home, located at 4526 Amherst Rd., to look like the Clark Griswold house in the movie “Christmas Vacation”. Folks […]
