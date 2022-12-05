ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

erienewsnow.com

Online Scavenger Hunt Sends Locals Searching for Treasure Across Erie

If you had a few hundred dollars burning a hole in your pocket, what would you do? For one r/Erie user, sending people on a city-wide scavenger hunt would be the answer. In a November 30th post, user u/ErieMoneyHunt posted about an unspecified amount of money hidden somewhere within the city limits. The user, who goes by "Mr. Money Hunts," said it was "more than $100, but less than $1000," but worth the effort for someone to find.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Hemp dispensary celebrates grand opening in Meadville

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — At this point, Black Bear Dispensary is no secret — the hemp dispensary opened its first location in 2021 in Grove City. A second location later was opened in Clarion. And on Dec. 2, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the company’s third and newest location in Meadville. “It’s been really great. Honestly, […]
MEADVILLE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Model Railroad Display Helps Celebrate Holidays & History

SPARTANSBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — It’s an early December tradition in the Crawford County community of Spartansburg. Ron and Connie Sitterley show off their model trains as part of the town’s holiday celebration called ‘Christmas in Spartansburg.’ The event was held over the weekend and draws people from miles around.
SPARTANSBURG, PA
eriereader.com

Erie at Large: Bah Humbug Brenton Davis

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is getting coal for Christmas. That's because the man, to whom much was given, has taken his biggest step toward disinvestment in the City of Erie, and the community at large, when he systematically dismissed all but one member of the County's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Commission, also known as Diverse Erie. Erie County Council established the DEI Commission in 2021 with $3.5 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds designated for "populations disproportionately impacted by the pandemic," as defined in the council ordinance that established the commission. It was a natural extension of a previous ordinance that declared racism a public health emergency in Erie County in September 2020.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Update on previously closed downtown Dollar General

A downtown Erie store is looking to reopen after several weeks of being closed. Workers at the Dollar General store on State street are being told to return to work on Thursday. A call to corporate was not returned on Tuesday and workers tell us the company would only say that the store was closed […]
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Dunkirk ice cream plant acquired by Ferrero Group

DUNKIRK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Italian company The Ferrero Group, which owns brands including Nutella, Kinder, and Tic Tac, on Wednesday announced it has acquired Wells Enterprises, maker of popular ice cream brands and owner of the Dunkirk ice cream manufacturing plant. The deal is set to close in early 2023. In addition to Dunkirk, Wells […]
DUNKIRK, NY
Syracuse.com

This small New York town is going all-in on legal cannabis

In the early 1900s, the Chadakoin River, nestled into the western corner of New York State, powered Jamestown’s mills and factories, which in turn pumped out crescent wrenches, furniture and voting machines – and positioned the city as a well-established manufacturing hub. But in the mid-20th century, the...
JAMESTOWN, NY
eriereader.com

Surfing the Lake Erie Waves

While most locals stop or scale back their visits to Presque Isle State Park during the winter months, there are some who can't wait for the bitter temperatures and high waves the winter season brings. You've likely heard of the popularity of ice fishing, but there's another winter sport that is bringing in those who dare to brave the icy waters and frigid wind chills.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie leaders react to North Carolina power outage incident

The damage done in North Carolina has re-energized concerns about infrastructure, including the power grid. However, local officials appear confident in their safeguards. Even through the fog, the challenge can be seen. Substations all over the country can become targets for someone who wants to create chaos. “We do monitor intelligence channels and receive intelligence […]
ERIE, PA
yourerie

McKean home damaged in overnight fire

Lawmakers seek wildlife, National Park protections …. Members of Congress held a hearing on overcrowding at national parks around the country, a problem impacting both visitors and the parks. Erie County Board of Elections recertifies results …. Erie County Board of Elections recertifies results after additional votes found. Pennsylvania GOP...
MCKEAN, PA
yourerie

Local dog saves family from house fire in April

City of Erie looking for feedback on historic preservation. City of Erie looking for feedback on historic preservation. It’s not ‘just’ the flu, non-profit emphasizes the …. It's not 'just' the flu, non-profit emphasizes the importance of vaccines. Final day of regulated deer hunt at Presque Isle...
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Rudy Daniels, man in Methodist Tower mural, passes away

Rudy Daniels, the man depicted on the eight-story mural on Methodist Towers in Erie, has passed away at the age of 74. Daniels was a resident at Methodist Towers. In 2019, organizers and the artist who created the mural selected Daniels as the subject. Patrick Fischer, executive director of Erie Arts and Culture, said the […]
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Child Development Centers CEO Receives National Recognition for Leadership

ERIE, Pa. – Rina Irwin, Chief Executive Officer at Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC), recently received a nationwide recognition for her leadership. At the 11th Annual What’s Right in Education Conference in Pensacola, Florida, Irwin was presented with a 2022 Difference Maker Award by Studer Education. Since its inception in 2018, less than 10 leaders have received this national recognition and distinguished award.
ERIE, PA
explore venango

Local Woman Behind Bars for Stealing Children’s Boots on Black Friday

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local woman is behind bars for allegedly stealing a pair of children’s boots on Black Friday in Cranberry Township. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Rainey Sue Brickner, of Venus, in Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey’s office on Monday, December 5.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA

