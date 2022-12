Portugal’s coach, Fernando Santos, has revealed he had a “frank conversation” with Cristiano Ronaldo to explain why he was dropping him. Ronaldo was on the bench for the 6-1 last-16 win over Switzerland, coming on in the closing stages as Portugal secured a quarter-final on Saturday against Morocco. Santos said he told Ronaldo the news on the day of the game, and admitted the record goalscorer in men’s international football took some convincing.

