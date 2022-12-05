ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Comments / 1

Related
Vail Daily

More than ‘just a job:’ Eagle County companies combat the talent deficit with high school apprenticeships ￼

Step into the Alpine Bank branches in Eagle and Avon with questions about your finances, and you will be met with the polished customer service and learned advice of 19-year-old tellers Andrea Ramos and Marlene Rios. Pick up stone at the Gallegos Corporation stone yard in Gypsum and your transaction will be processed by 19-year-old Luis Avila with administrative support from his 17-year-old coworker Ev Zaruba.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Roberts: Finding common ground to solve problems

To the voters of Colorado’s 8th State Senate District: Thank you. Last month, tens of thousands of voters across Central and Northwest Colorado filled out their ballots with our state’s future in mind, and I am honored to have earned your trust to serve as your next state senator.
EAGLE COUNTY, CO
Vail Daily

Town of Eagle seeking assistant town manager

The town of Eagle is seeking a new assistant town manager, one that oversees various operations and is in place to strategically address areas the town wishes to improve. Much of the position entails consistent communication and collaboration within the council and the town departments. “(The job involves) serving as...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Peterson: Working harder than ever to make it

It’s the common refrain in every ski town: To live here, you either have three homes or three jobs. For the latter, living the dream in the mountains has never been easy. What was true 60 years ago for Vail’s original pioneers remains true today. Unless you come...
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Another 12 inches expected on some Colorado peaks

According to the National Weather Service, another 12 inches of snow (or more) is expected to land on some Colorado peaks. Expected snowfall between 5 AM on Wednesday and 5 PM on Thursday is forecasted to hit southwestern peaks the hardest, as well as those in the west (near Grand Junction) and those in the Aspen and Glenwood Springs area. A small cluster of mountains north of Glenwood Springs may get up to 18 inches in the 'most likely' snowfall scenario. ...
COLORADO STATE
Vail Daily

Sue and Dan Godec named 2022 Vail Valley Volunteers of the Year

The Vail Valley is fortunate to have an extremely active nonprofit community. At its core is an extraordinary spirit of volunteerism. Of the valley’s thousands of volunteers, perhaps none give more, or give more widely, than longtime residents Sue and Dan Godec. In honor of their steadfast and selfless...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

‘Integral’ Eagle Town Council position opens

A new seat is being added to the Eagle Town Council — and candidates-to-be can apply now. The assistant town manager position will be one that oversees various operations and is in place to strategically address areas the town wishes to improve. The person in the position, who will...
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Ugly Sweater Fun Run returns to Vail Dec. 10

On Saturday, the Vail Recreation District will host its Ugly Sweater Fun Run, a morning jaunt through Vail that supports The Community Market and local toy drives. All toys will go to local families in Eagle County. Fun for the entire family, the 2022 Ugly Sweater Fun Run is a...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Obituary: MILTON DARRELL WHITE

Blessedly, at long last, we can gather to celebrate the life of Milton Darrell White, born August 14, 1936 to Milton Baird and Ima Faye Acuff White in Clovis, NM, moved with his family to a farm near Limon, CO in 1947. He graduated from Limon in 1954 then attended Abilene Christian College and York College.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
4K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

 https://www.swiftcom.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy