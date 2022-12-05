COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.

