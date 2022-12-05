ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monetta, SC

WRDW-TV

Aiken County crews respond to car crash

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
laurenscountyadvertiser.net

Laurens man killed in early morning crash

An early morning accident in Gray Court claimed the life of a Laurens man Wednesday. According to Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Rushton Dantavis Williams, 32, was killed in the head-on collision just before 6:30 a.m. Rushton said the accident occurred on Highway 14 at Old Laurens Road and involved...
LAURENS, SC
WRDW-TV

Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After injuring a driver in a shooting more than a year ago, the suspect was arrested this week, according to authorities. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend fired two shots at her, her 2-year-old child, and the driver as they were waiting at a traffic signal near the residence.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
coladaily.com

Tractor-trailer hauling livestock crashes on I-20

A tractor-trailer hauling livestock crashed through a wooded median on Interstate 20 at mile marker 45 Wednesday afternoon. According to the County of Lexington, one driver has sustained minor injuries and is being transported to a local hospital. Details are limited and no addition details have been provided about the condition of the livestock.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County

GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
BURKE COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

Four-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Monetta

MONETTA, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a four-year-old Monetta child hit by a vehicle. According to the Coroner's Office, at 11:40 Sunday morning, the child and their siblings were walking home on Columbia Highway North near Academy Street. Officials say the child tried to cross Columbia Highway and was struck by a northbound Chevrolet SUV.
MONETTA, SC
News19 WLTX

SC man gets life in prison for killing woman in front of her 5-year-old child

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WJBF

North Augusta woman wanted in Florida hit-and-run arrested

BROWARD COUNTY, Fl. (WJBF) – The North Augusta woman who was wanted by the Miramar Police Department has been arrested. According to the Miramar Police Department, Janae Shanice Lewis is in custody at the Paul Rein Detention Facility. According to authorities, Lewis was the registered driver of a vehicle that was involved in the deadly […]
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
wfxg.com

Multiple vehicle accident reported near exit 190 on I-20 in Grovetown

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: As of 7:50 a.m. GDOT reports one of the lanes on I-20 eastbound is back open. One remains closed as authorities investigate. UPDATE: As of 6:50 a.m. GDOT is reporting all eastbound lanes of I-20 eastbound at SR 388/Lewiston Road are closed as they investigate the accident.
GROVETOWN, GA
WBTW News13

1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that […]
SMOAKS, SC
WRDW-TV

41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested

SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and put a 37-year-old behind bars, authorities said Tuesday. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call Monday night on the 1200 block of Tom Bargeron Road. Upon deputies’ arrival, they...
SARDIS, GA

