FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in South CarolinaPolarbearLexington, SC
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
Community Comes Together for Bountiful Harvest to Help Families for ThanksgivingPJ@SCDDSNLexington, SC
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
wach.com
Investigations continue into several unsolved fatal hit-and-runs in Midlands area
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The SC Highway Patrol says it's continuing to investigate several unsolved hit-and runs, and are seeking the public's help in solving three separate cases from the last 6 years. The earliest fatal hit-and-run happened on May 7, 2016 in Calhoun County near the 134 mile...
WRDW-TV
Aiken County crews respond to car crash
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash late Wednesday night in Aiken. Aiken Department of Public Safety says the crash happened just before midnight on Whiskey Road and Knox Avenue Southeast. It is unknown if anyone is injured or what the cause is.
WYFF4.com
Driver killed in head-on crash in Laurens County identified, troopers say
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — A driver was killed Wednesday morning in ahead-on crash in Laurens County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Laurens County Deputy Coroner Ashley Ruston identified the victim as Dantavis Williams, 32, of Laurens. The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Highway 14 and...
Head-on crash on William Few Parkway at Patriot’s Park cleared
#UPDATE | That scene is now clear. Traffic is flowing. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – First responders are on the scene of a head-on collision at Williams Few Parkway at the entrance of Patriots Park. Columbia County Dispatch says that call came in at 7:04 Thursday morning and they confirm both Fire and EMS are […]
laurenscountyadvertiser.net
WRDW-TV
Drive-by shooting suspect arrested in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After injuring a driver in a shooting more than a year ago, the suspect was arrested this week, according to authorities. The victim stated her ex-boyfriend fired two shots at her, her 2-year-old child, and the driver as they were waiting at a traffic signal near the residence.
coladaily.com
Tractor-trailer hauling livestock crashes on I-20
A tractor-trailer hauling livestock crashed through a wooded median on Interstate 20 at mile marker 45 Wednesday afternoon. According to the County of Lexington, one driver has sustained minor injuries and is being transported to a local hospital. Details are limited and no addition details have been provided about the condition of the livestock.
WRDW-TV
$10,000 reward offered for murder suspects in Burke County
GIRARD, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is now offering a $10,000 reward for suspects in a shooting that killed one person and injured several at an illegal bar in Burke County. The shooting happened early July 30 at 232 Claxton Road, and address that authorities had...
wach.com
Family of 74-year-old killed in Richland County police chase speaks out
Columbia, S.C. (WACH) — A grieving family is speaking out days after their loved one was killed. 74-year-old Earnest Kenner died last Thursday, December 2, after a suspect crashed into his car after deputies say he was speeding through a school zone and failed to stop. Just days after...
wfxg.com
Four-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Monetta
MONETTA, S.C. (WFXG) - The Aiken County Coroner's Office is investigating the death of a four-year-old Monetta child hit by a vehicle. According to the Coroner's Office, at 11:40 Sunday morning, the child and their siblings were walking home on Columbia Highway North near Academy Street. Officials say the child tried to cross Columbia Highway and was struck by a northbound Chevrolet SUV.
Man wanted for shooting in Fairfield County captured by SWAT in York County: Sheriff
Deputies, negotiators, and SWAT are in the area of Wimbleton Woods Drive and Brittany Lane in Fort Mill.
Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Augusta (Augusta, GA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Augusta. The accident happened on Interstate 20 close to Augusta Canal. The call was received at around 6:06 a.m., according to Richmond County dispatch.
SC man gets life in prison for killing woman in front of her 5-year-old child
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Richland County man has gotten life in prison for killing his own brother as well as a woman in front of her five-year-old child. Charles Jason Carmichael, 42, was convicted by a jury of two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Circuit Court Judge Clifton Newman sentenced him to life in prison.
North Augusta woman wanted in Florida hit-and-run arrested
BROWARD COUNTY, Fl. (WJBF) – The North Augusta woman who was wanted by the Miramar Police Department has been arrested. According to the Miramar Police Department, Janae Shanice Lewis is in custody at the Paul Rein Detention Facility. According to authorities, Lewis was the registered driver of a vehicle that was involved in the deadly […]
wfxg.com
Multiple vehicle accident reported near exit 190 on I-20 in Grovetown
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - UPDATE: As of 7:50 a.m. GDOT reports one of the lanes on I-20 eastbound is back open. One remains closed as authorities investigate. UPDATE: As of 6:50 a.m. GDOT is reporting all eastbound lanes of I-20 eastbound at SR 388/Lewiston Road are closed as they investigate the accident.
1 hospitalized after house explodes in South Carolina
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating after a home explosion Monday evening in Smoaks sent a person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. CCFR believes that the incident may have been the result of a propane explosion. Initial reports indicate that […]
Fourth car crash into Aiken wall since July leaves residents searching for solutions
Car magnet or brick wall? Yet another crash through a particular wall in Aiken leaves people in the community wondering how to prevent these kinds of crashes.
WRDW-TV
41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested
SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and put a 37-year-old behind bars, authorities said Tuesday. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call Monday night on the 1200 block of Tom Bargeron Road. Upon deputies’ arrival, they...
