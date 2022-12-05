Read full article on original website
wkdzradio.com
Morgan Maurice Pettus, 67, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 67-year-old Morgan Maurice Pettus, of Hopkinsville, will be at 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon at St. Bethlehem Baptist Church in Pembroke. Visitation will be from 11 o’clock until the funeral hour Saturday. Adams & Sons Mortuary in Hopkinsville is in charge of these arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Angela East, 70, of Hopkinsville
Memorial services will be held at a later date for 70-year-old Angela “Angie” East, of Hopkinsville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of these arrangements. Affectionately known as the retired Christian County Police Chief, East was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police who...
wkdzradio.com
Steven Harrison Sr., 65, of Hopkinsville
Graveside services for 65-year-old Steven Harrison, Sr., of Hopkinsville, will be at a later date in the Riverside Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of these arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Bonnie Sisk, 80, of Hopkinsville
Funeral services for 80-year-old Bonnie Faye Wright Sisk, of Hopkinsville, will be at noon Wednesday at Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 10 o’clock until the service hour Wednesday. Survivors include:. Two sons, Jeff (Dawn) Sisk of Hopkinsville, Rusty...
wkdzradio.com
Velda Louise Rager, 84, of Sharon Grove
Funeral services for 84-year-old Velda Louise Rager, of Sharon Grove, will be 2 o’clock Saturday afternoon at Latham Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Joines Chapel Cemetery of Clifty. Visitation will be from 5-8 o’clock Friday evening.
wkdzradio.com
Leonard Werley, 60, of Princeton
Memorial services for 60-year-old Leonard Werley, of Princeton, will be at 1 o’clock Sunday afternoon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Madisonville. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Crofton is in charge of these arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Christ Tabernacle, Feeding America Assist Dawson Family After Storms
In the days, weeks and months following the tornadoes of December 10, 16 west Kentucky counties and their residents had to unfortunately shift their priorities. The ideas of simple living, community entertainment and economic opportunity turned to housing, utility preservation, and — most importantly — hunger. Personal and...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Hopkinsville 100 Caldwell County 44
Hopkinsville piled up the points Tuesday night, rolling to a 100-44 victory at Caldwell County. YSE was there. Check out our photos from the contest.
wkdzradio.com
Cadiz Police Department Brings Carroll On Board
A 27-year military veteran — one familiar with west Kentucky and northwest Tennessee — has joined the Cadiz Police Department. Early Monday morning, Chief Duncan Wiggins swore in Brian Carroll — with the full expectation he will serve as a full patrolman next summer after March 2023 training in Richmond.
wkdzradio.com
Stage Set For Annual Hopkinsville Christmas Parade Saturday
The stage is set and the lights are in place in downtown Hopkinsville for Saturday’s Hopkinsville Electric System Christmas Parade. Toby Hudson and Tab Brockman with Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation say Christmas is in the air this week in Hopkinsville. Hudson says downtown Hopkinsville is decked out for this...
yoursportsedge.com
Maroons Hold On to Hand Christian County First Loss (w/PHOTOS)
In a matchup that felt more like a 2nd-Region tournament game than a Tuesday in early December, the Madisonville-North Hopkins Maroons held off Christian County 54-49 to stay undefeated and hand the Colonels their first loss of the season. Christian County led 6-5 early after a baseline jumper by Jordan...
4 Great Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
whvoradio.com
Clarksville Woman Injured In Pennyrile Parkway Crash
Deputies have released the name of a Clarksville woman that was flown to a Nashville hospital after a wreck on Pennyrile Parkway at the Pembroke Road exit Saturday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say Stephanie Bumgarner was northbound when another vehicle cut her off and she struck the guardrail while trying to miss the other vehicle.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville Man Injured In North Greenville Road Crash
A Hopkinsville man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on North Greenville Road in Christian County Tuesday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say William Farmer was northbound when he swerved to miss a deer causing his SUV to run off the road and down in an embankment. He was taken by ambulance to Jennie Stuart Health for injuries.
yoursportsedge.com
Travis Passes Ty as Lyons Roll Past Livingston Central (w/PHOTOS)
Tuesday night was a night to celebrate and a night to rebound from their first loss of the season for the Lyon County Lyons. Led by another big night from the ‘Three Amigos’, the Lyons scored the final 21 points of the opening quarter and rolled on to an 87-40 win over the Livingston Central Cardinals at Jason White Gymnasium.
Double D Group coming to Greenville, bringing jobs
GREENVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Protein producer Double D Group LLC has announced a $41.5 million investment for a production facility in Muhlenberg County, which is expected to create 200 full-time jobs and 40 contracted positions. “Our community is fortunate to land this industry; I appreciate the local leadership at Muhlenberg Alliance of Progress, as well […]
Dawson Springs Christmas parade celebrates community bonds
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) — A western Kentucky community devastated by a tornado last year still has plenty to celebrate. The city of Dawson Springs held its Christmas parade Sunday night. The theme this year was “Count your blessings — Dawson Strong.” “Perfect for this year to count our blessings. A lot of us are […]
wkdzradio.com
Double D Group LLC To Invest In Greenville, Muhlenberg County
Less than a 40-minute drive from downtown Hopkinsville, good news came to the city of Greenville and Muhlenberg County Wednesday afternoon — when Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of Double D Group LLC to the Pennyrile region. Focused on food, beverage and agritech production, the protein-producing company has...
WBKO
Bowling Green man wins $70K playing Kentucky 5
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man has won $70,000 after playing the Kentucky 5 an hour before his birthday. “It’s the best birthday gift,” he said. The winning ticket matched all five numbers needed to win the game’s jackpot for the December 2nd drawing.
wkdzradio.com
Help Genesis Express by Gifting It Forward Friday
As Genesis Express continues its push to raise money for its intergenerational center on Lafayette Street, the Edge Media Group is sponsoring an event this Friday to help the Trigg County non-profit with matching funds. The Gift It Forward event will be Friday from 3 to 5 at Hancock’s Market...
