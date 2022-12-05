ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears fall to Packers for 8th straight game

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FKVA4_0jYLMQ0v00

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Chicago Bears have not beaten the Green Bay Packers since 2018.

Even the return of Justin Fields this weekend could not stop an eighth straight loss to Aaron Rogers. Fields only had five incompletions and ran for a 55-yard touchdown in the first quarter, tying the quarterback record of six straight games with a rushing TD.

The Bears, however, blew their nine-point lead. Green Bay scored 18 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, and two late interceptions by Fields sealed it.

Chicago has lost six in a row and has fallen to 3-10, 28-19.

“The wins are going to start coming. You know, as an offense, I thought we got better today. So, I just can’t wait until they start coming,” Fields said. “They’re gonna start ruling it here soon, so just gotta keep working, keep getting better.”

“You have to find ways to get that done. You have to find ways to close games out,” added Bears Head Coach Matt Eberflus. “We’re excited about these next four games to be able to get ourselves in position to do that. We’re right in that situation today, and we’ll get that done in the future.”

The Bears finally have a bye week, followed by the Philidelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Elsewhere in the division, the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions both won.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
VikingsTerritory

Packers Pundit Has a Goofy Explanation for Vikings Success

The Minnesota Vikings are 10-2 through Week 13, while the Green Bay Packers are 5-8, and various Packers-themed voices are struggling to make sense of it. Minnesota will soon win the NFC North for the first time since 2017 after three consecutive such crowns for Green Bay. The Vikings must win one more game or have the Detroit Lions lose one for the title to return westerly to Minneapolis. Incidentally, the Vikings play the Lions this weekend in Detroit.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NBC Chicago

NFL Power Rankings: Where Do the Bears Fall After Week 13?

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bears fall? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Sunday, the Chicago Bears failed to escape the perennial clamps of Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. The 28-19 loss at home gave Rodgers his 25th career win over the Bears and eighth straight...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police find 27 lbs. of fentanyl-laced cocaine, heroin, crystal meth in Rockford raid

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Police arrested Fred Williams, 39, after a months-long drug trafficking investigation, authorities said Monday. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies raided Williams’ home, in the 1700 block of Genoa Street, on Friday, December 2nd. Police said inside the home investigators found 20 pounds of fentanyl-laced cocaine, 6.5 pounds of […]
ROCKFORD, IL
NFL Analysis Network

Bears QB Justin Fields Just Set This Crazy NFL Record

The Chicago Bears are riding a lengthy losing streak, as they haven’t won since Week 7 on the road against the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. Their loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 13, the sixth straight loss, officially eliminated the Bears from playoff contention as their record dropped to 3-10 on the season.
CHICAGO, IL
NFL Analysis Network

New Update Shows Brutal Chances For Packers To Make Playoffs

For the Green Bay Packers, there isn’t quite anything like a matchup against the Chicago Bears to get you back on track. Green Bay traveled to Soldier Field to take on their NFC North rivals in Week 13 and came away with a 28-19 victory. The win improved the...
GREEN BAY, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy