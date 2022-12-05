ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

rock929rocks.com

Your MassDOT Plow Names Are Hilarious

If they use even one of the MassDOT plow names you suggested, we’ll consider it a big win for the ROCK 92.9 listening audience. Last week, Boston.com reported that MassDOT is running a contest to name some of the plows in their fleet. Boston.com’s Peter Chianca writes:. Apparently...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man that was restoring power due to a storm out of state has died

A Massachusetts man that was restoring power due to a storm out of state has died. The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power employee at a job site in Halifax. First responders were notified at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, that Lukas E. Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, had been seriously injured while working on restoring electric service following an outage caused by trees resting on power lines on Reed Hill Road. Donahue was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene.
HALIFAX, MA
WBEC AM

Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont

A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
COLRAIN, MA
WSBS

Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect More Snowfall

Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants

NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England. 
BEVERLY, MA
WCVB

Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office

BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers

Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Several Massachusetts hospitals named best for maternity care

BOSTON – U.S. News and World Report released its list of top hospitals for maternity care and several in Massachusetts are among the best.Less than 300 hospitals across the country were labeled as "high performing" when it comes to maternity care.They include Mass General, Beth Israel, UMass Memorial and the Southcoast Hospital group.U.S. News and World Report judges health centers based on a number of criteria, including C-section and early delivery rates, newborn complications and whether partners can stay post-delivery.While Massachusetts did have some top hospitals, there were states that out-performed us. California came out on top with 48 hospitals.As for the rest of New England, there are at least two high-performing maternity care hospitals each in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. No hospitals received the designation in Rhode Island or Vermont.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

