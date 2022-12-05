Read full article on original website
Related
Lack of road safety laws in Mass. is ‘dangerous,’ analysts say
Massachusetts was one of only nine states to earn a "dangerous" rating in a new report. When it comes to road safety laws, Massachusetts lags behind many other states, according to a new report. The Bay State was among only nine states to earn a “dangerous” rating by Advocates for...
WCVB
Dental insurance regulation signed into law after Massachusetts voters overwhelmingly approve ballot question
BOSTON — Secretary of the Commonwealth William F. Galvin signed the paperwork Wednesday necessary to codify Question #2, “A Law Relative to Regulation of Dental Insurance,” which was approved by the voters at the 2022 State Election. Question #2 was the most popular binding ballot question in...
capeandislands.org
Cape Cod group hires Boston law firm to fight discharge of Pilgrim's radioactive water
CAI has learned that the Association to Preserve Cape Cod has hired a Boston law firm to try to block the discharge of radioactive water from the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station. The association will be ready to go to court, if necessary, before Pilgrim owner Holtec International is finished using...
rock929rocks.com
Your MassDOT Plow Names Are Hilarious
If they use even one of the MassDOT plow names you suggested, we’ll consider it a big win for the ROCK 92.9 listening audience. Last week, Boston.com reported that MassDOT is running a contest to name some of the plows in their fleet. Boston.com’s Peter Chianca writes:. Apparently...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts Environmental Police seize illegal bluefin tuna catch from fish market
“In October of 2021, Officers assigned to the Massachusetts Environmental Police Offshore Patrol Boats initiated an investigation into the illegal sale of Blue Fin Tuna, a federally regulated highly migratory species. Through their investigation, officers discovered that several blue fin tuna had been sold illegally to a Gloucester fish market.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts man that was restoring power due to a storm out of state has died
A Massachusetts man that was restoring power due to a storm out of state has died. The Vermont State Police is investigating the death of a Green Mountain Power employee at a job site in Halifax. First responders were notified at about 11 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, that Lukas E. Donahue, 41, of Colrain, Massachusetts, had been seriously injured while working on restoring electric service following an outage caused by trees resting on power lines on Reed Hill Road. Donahue was subsequently pronounced deceased on scene.
Popular Mass. Getaway Finally Gets Approval To Let Women Drop Their Tops
Some of you faithful WUPE listeners in Berkshire County may recall earlier this year(back in May, as a matter of fact) we did a post regarding a popular Massachusetts vacation getaway that approved a measure that would allow women to go topless on private and public beaches. Do you remember which town that was?
Massachusetts Man Dies Trying To Restore Power In Vermont
A terrible tragedy occurred recently that serves as a reminder of the dangers of working with electricity and power lines. According to the Vermont State Police, a lineworker died on the job last Thursday morning, December 1st. The VSP reported that they've launched an investigation into the death of a...
nepm.org
New enrollment for fuel assistance has doubled already in western Massachusetts
This winter, western Massachusetts residents are in for some whopping heating bills, as the region heavily relies on natural gas and oil. For some, government assistance programs could help. The federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, can help certain households pay their heating bills during the winter and spring.
One-time payment of $500 coming from the state of Massachusetts
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does $500 sound to you right now? Well, if you live in Massachusetts, you very likely could be receiving a $500 stimulus check from the state.
Who is Responsible If a Snow Plow Hits Your Mailbox in Massachusetts?
It's that time of year in Massachusetts and as soon as our first snowstorm hits, the plows are out in full force. Department of Public works trucks in cities and towns across Massachusetts are out on what feels like a weekly and sometimes daily basis getting ready for, or cleaning up after snowstorms.
capeandislands.org
Big Guns: A machine gun range in Vermont shows what might be coming for Cape Cod
JERICHO, Vermont – “Sit up. Up and to the right. And push that trigger down all the way.”. On that command from Master Sgt. Jon Ruth, a Massachusetts Army National Guard specialist named Jasmine Meneide sent an ear-splitting burst of rounds from the barrel of a .50-caliber machine gun toward a target on a mile-long grassy plain.
Here’s When Massachusetts Can Expect More Snowfall
Winter is a fact of life here in Massachusetts. Snow is something us New Englanders look forward to especially around the holidays. Temperatures have actually for the most part been pretty mild but when they drop, they drop. Thankfully the heater in my car is like an oven. I drive Toyotas so why not right?
WCVB
Bertucci's files for bankruptcy again, closes more Massachusetts, New Hampshire locations
NEWTON, Mass. — Bertucci's, the longtime Italian-themed restaurant which began in Massachusetts in the early 1980s, has filed for bankruptcy for a second time and has closed several Massachusetts and New Hampshire locations. The closures of the locations come as the restaurant chain filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in...
Bertucci's closes multiple Mass, NH restaurants
NORTHBORO - Bertucci's has closed several restaurants after filing for bankruptcy again.In Massachusetts, Bertucci's locations in Beverly, Brockton, Canton, Marlboro and North Attleboro closed Monday, a spokesperson for the regional Italian chain confirmed. In New Hampshire, a Nashua Bertucci's is the only one left in the state after restaurants in Manchester and Salem closed.There are still 20 locations open in Massachusetts, and 31 overall. Employees at the now-closed Bertucci's restaurants are being transferred to other locations "whenever possible," the spokesperson said. Court documents show that the Northboro-based Bertucci's company filed for Chapter 11 this week in Florida bankruptcy court. The paperwork shows estimated assets between $10 million and $50 million, and estimated liabilities between $50 million and $100 million."Unfortunately, due to Covid and the impact of inflation, sales declined and expenses increased," the filing states.The first Bertucci's opened in Somerville in 1981. The company first filed for bankruptcy in 2018 and closed 15 restaurants. Another regional restaurant favorite, the Ninety Nine, recently closed four locations in New England.
AOL Corp
'When they come in, they come in hard': Thousands of fish wash up on Cape Cod beaches
CAPE COD, Mass. – A "saury" situation has been playing out on Cape Cod Bay in Massachusetts in recent days. Thousands of small, slender fish have been found on bayside strands from Wellfleet to Barnstable, according to Owen Nichols, director of marine fisheries research at the Center for Coastal Studies.
WCVB
Gov. Baker grants three pardons as he prepares to leave office
BOSTON — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced the pardons of three individuals Wednesday as he prepares to leave office. John Austin, Phillip Hagar Jr. and Edmund Mulvehill Jr. were pardoned by the governor based off recommendations made by the Advisory Board of Pardons, according to a spokesperson. The pardons now need to be approved by the Governor’s Council.
REMINDER: This Can Be A Major Cause Of Winter House Fires In Massachusetts
The holidays are here and most of us are looking forward to the hustle and bustle and the smiles on children's faces across the commonwealth. Listeners of "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" may have heard us talking about the pros and cons of real Christmas trees versus artificial trees.
‘Weather Nut’ calls this section of Mass. ‘the Triangle of Disappointment’ for snow lovers
Dave Hayes counts himself a snow lover. He’s not a meteorologist by trade or training, but over decades of fascination with the weather, he’s learned a thing or two. One of those lessons — based on his meteorological chops and more than 30 years residing in the Pioneer Valley of Western Massachusetts — is this: compared to its neighbors to the east and west, the region just might be the most disappointing place around for those who love to watch a heavy New England snowfall.
Several Massachusetts hospitals named best for maternity care
BOSTON – U.S. News and World Report released its list of top hospitals for maternity care and several in Massachusetts are among the best.Less than 300 hospitals across the country were labeled as "high performing" when it comes to maternity care.They include Mass General, Beth Israel, UMass Memorial and the Southcoast Hospital group.U.S. News and World Report judges health centers based on a number of criteria, including C-section and early delivery rates, newborn complications and whether partners can stay post-delivery.While Massachusetts did have some top hospitals, there were states that out-performed us. California came out on top with 48 hospitals.As for the rest of New England, there are at least two high-performing maternity care hospitals each in New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine. No hospitals received the designation in Rhode Island or Vermont.
Comments / 3