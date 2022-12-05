ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

104.5 The Team

Look! Delicious Life-Sized Gingerbread House at Historic New York Hotel

The Queensbury Hotel will host two Holiday Open Houses on December 10th and December 17th from 10 am-12 pm. You can check out the gingerbread display which will include a visit from Santa Claus. Families will have the opportunity to take their own photos in front of the fireplace with him. The hotel will offer complimentary cookies, refreshments, and children’s crafts and a play area will be provided by ADK Tiny Tots.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Take a chance on these unassuming restaurants

Have you ever taken a chance on a restaurant that might have looked a little run-down but turned out to have some of the best food you've ever tasted? Only In Your State found the following restaurants and despite their exterior, feature some delicious meals.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Upcoming Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Slavic Pentecostal Church of Evangelical Faith in Cohoes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Golubtsi, pierogis, and desserts […]
COHOES, NY
Hot 99.1

Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region

This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
ALBANY, NY
iBerkshires.com

Jae's Grill to Serve American Cuisine on Winter Street

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A well-known local eatery is relaunching a second location with a new menu. Jae's Grill is planning a soft opening mid-week at 7 Winter St. The menu will feature upscale American cuisine, a change from the pan-Asian offerings of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn on South Street.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WNYT

Local pharmacy stepping up as Arbor Hill CVS prepares to close

An Arbor Hill resident is concerned about where seniors in his community will be able to get their badly-needed prescriptions, now that the CVS pharmacy at 153 Central Ave. is closing. The official closing date is Jan. 12, 2023. A pharmacy just one block away, Central Avenue Pharmacy at 65...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: George’s Christmas Trees And Wreaths

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Still need to get a Christmas tree for the holiday season? A hidden gem in Mechanicville called George’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths wants to help make the process a tree-mendous experience. Debbie and Leon Gandron purchased the business 20 years ago and moved it to its current location. The duo loves […]
MECHANICVILLE, NY

