This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Soul Food in all of New York StateTravel MavenSaratoga Springs, NY
Shooting at Walmart in New York StateBryan DijkhuizenQueensbury, NY
This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
Look! Delicious Life-Sized Gingerbread House at Historic New York Hotel
The Queensbury Hotel will host two Holiday Open Houses on December 10th and December 17th from 10 am-12 pm. You can check out the gingerbread display which will include a visit from Santa Claus. Families will have the opportunity to take their own photos in front of the fireplace with him. The hotel will offer complimentary cookies, refreshments, and children’s crafts and a play area will be provided by ADK Tiny Tots.
Flower & Fruit Mission pledges $225K for Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital
Flower & Fruit Mission pledged $225K to purchase new labor and delivery beds for the Mother/Baby Unit at Saratoga Hospital.
Take a chance on these unassuming restaurants
Have you ever taken a chance on a restaurant that might have looked a little run-down but turned out to have some of the best food you've ever tasted? Only In Your State found the following restaurants and despite their exterior, feature some delicious meals.
Upcoming Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser
COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Ukrainian food and bake sale fundraiser will take place on Saturday, December 17 at the Slavic Pentecostal Church of Evangelical Faith in Cohoes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until supplies last. One hundred percent of the proceeds will go towards humanitarian efforts in Ukraine. Golubtsi, pierogis, and desserts […]
Rensselaer County brewery debuts food truck
S&S Farm Brewery in Nassau has debuted its own food truck called The Hayfield Grill. The truck is owned by S&S Brewery but is operated and managed by Chris Soden.
Award-winning Illusive Restaurant serves up burgers and wings in Rensselaer
Illusive Restaurant and Bar is getting noticed for its elevated pub fare. The Chef and Owner, Joseph Ventrice, brought his unique flavor combinations to the News10 kitchen and revealed the recipe details to News10's Stephanie Rivas and Meteorologist Jill Szwed.
New bakery, cafe set to open in Johnstown
Katherine Rounds has been cooking and baking for as long as she can remember. After making a career change from banking, Rounds is excited to open The Confectionist Bakery and Cafe in Johnstown.
Snow Forecast This Weekend For Capital Region
This weekend we could finally see a little accumulation of fresh powder to get you in the holiday spirit. Outside of Buffalo and Western New York, the snowfall has yet to really get kickstarted in Upstate New York. It looks like we have the potential for that to change this weekend as we really get into the Christmas spirit.
Jae's Grill to Serve American Cuisine on Winter Street
PITTSFIELD, Mass. — A well-known local eatery is relaunching a second location with a new menu. Jae's Grill is planning a soft opening mid-week at 7 Winter St. The menu will feature upscale American cuisine, a change from the pan-Asian offerings of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn on South Street.
Stewart’s Shops opening new store in West Colonie
Stewart’s Shops is opening a new location at 2005 Central Avenue in Colonie. The store officially opens on December 7 and a grand opening ribbon cutting will be held on December 16 at 10 a.m.
Want to Own the ‘Cheers’ Bar? Your Big Chance in the Capital Region is Here!
For 11 seasons and 275 episodes, everybody knew the name of the hit sitcom, Cheers. Though it went off-the-air in 1993, nearly 30 years ago, the Cheers brand is still easily recognizable. A numbers of bars around the country have borrowed the name and logo to help develop their businesses, and an establishment in Johnstown, New York did exactly that.
Saratoga Springs City Council discusses earlier closing times for bars
In a vote of 3-2, the motion proposed by the Council to make changes to Saratoga’s night life failed. Before the meeting several members of the Saratoga Springs business community rallied against an effort to close bars earlier. The city proposed shutting bars down in Saratoga Springs by 2...
Local pharmacy stepping up as Arbor Hill CVS prepares to close
An Arbor Hill resident is concerned about where seniors in his community will be able to get their badly-needed prescriptions, now that the CVS pharmacy at 153 Central Ave. is closing. The official closing date is Jan. 12, 2023. A pharmacy just one block away, Central Avenue Pharmacy at 65...
Dogtopia opening in former Latham Kmart building
Dogtopia, a dog daycare and grooming franchise, is opening its first store in the Capital Region. The business is located in the former Latham Kmart building at 195 Troy Schenectady Road.
Off the Beaten Path: George’s Christmas Trees And Wreaths
MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Still need to get a Christmas tree for the holiday season? A hidden gem in Mechanicville called George’s Christmas Trees and Wreaths wants to help make the process a tree-mendous experience. Debbie and Leon Gandron purchased the business 20 years ago and moved it to its current location. The duo loves […]
Best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp
If you’re looking for a place to get some great Chinese food in the Capital Region, you have quite a few options. These are the best Chinese restaurants around Albany, according to Yelp.
Nasal dryness and dripping: Albany ENT talks solutions ‘Live at 9’
'Tis the season for cold weather ear, nose, and throat issues. News10's Stephanie Rivas sat down with Dr. Gavin Setzen, President of Albany ENT & Allergy Services, to discuss solutions to some of the most common symptoms, from dryness to dripping.
Finally! Upscale Steakhouse Breaks Ground in Colonie
It was announced back in April that a high-end steak house would be coming to the Capital Region. It is the first of its kind in the area. But then nothing else was known. Now there are signs that they are beginning construction. Where is the New Upscale Steak House?
Real estate leaders call for action as empty Downtown Albany office space increases
Albany — Municipalities across the nation are continuing to feel the impacts of the 2020 lockdowns amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Stemming from "working from home," office space vacancy has increased in downtown business districts. In Albany, the vacancy rate was at 12.2 percent in June 2022, and is expected...
Restored car donated to Navy veteran
A local Navy veteran and single parent received a new vehicle on Tuesday thanks to the generosity of the local community.
