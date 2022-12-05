Recap of Hoover’s 42-7 loss in state title game

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – No. 9 seeded Herbert Hoover faced No. 2 Independence for the Class AA state championship game, and the Patriots walked away with the 42-7 win.

This was still a historic run for Hoover, who competed in its first ever state championship game in school history.

Head coach Joey Fields says the score didn’t depict how close the game was at times, and he couldn’t be more proud of this team.

“I felt we accomplished so much with this group,” said Fields. “We accomplished so much with this group, you know. Nothing was easy for us, and nothing’s been easy for this community. And they just keep persevering and fighting each day. I’m so proud to be a part of this school. You know, no one likes a loss, and that’s a great football team.

I don’t think the score indicates what the game was. Thought we played them as good as anybody’s played them on the schedule, and they had a tough way in the playoffs. That’s a good football team that deserves a championship. Congratulations. Happy for Coach Lilly and his staff.

I’m so proud. I’m so proud of this team. I’m so proud of this community. You could see Elk River Pride tonight. They’re in the game and they fought with us until the end. And I’m proud that our team responded and that and fall and had opportunity to win the game I thought at times.”

Hoover finishes the season 10-3, and the Class AA state runner-ups.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.