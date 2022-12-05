Read full article on original website
Brevard County Sheriff’s Office mourns passing of deputy in off-duty incident
PALM BAY — Brevard County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Austin Walsh, 23, was killed in off-duty shooting incident at his Palm Bay home on Saturday that allegedly involved another off-duty BCSO deputy who lived with Mr. Walsh, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office and an arrest affidavit sent via e-mail to Hometown News from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.
Deputies: Woman, teen girl accused of fatally shooting, stabbing man after argument at Orlando bus stop
ORLANDO, Fla. — New details have been released in the investigation into the killing of a man in Orlando back in October. Police said Sean Ruben Acosta was killed along Lexington Avenue on Oct. 9. Kelonshay Watson, 24, and Anaitasha Santana, 17, are charged with second-degree murder in his...
Police: Man tells detectives he robbed Orlando Circle K because he was 'bored'
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police say a man accused of being involved in two robberies has been arrested. The suspect, 45-year-old Nicolas Zapater-Lamadrid, was seen wearing a hat with "police" on it and sunglasses during both robberies, according to police. The first robbery happened on Monday around 9:30 a.m....
Deputies fired upon during traffic stop in Fort Pierce
St. Lucie County deputies were fired upon by occupants after attempting a traffic stop Wednesday night, the sheriff's office said. No injures were reported.
Sheriff: Conditions at suspected puppy mill 'deplorable'
Neighbors in a Vero Beach neighborhood are reacting to the arrest of a couple that the Indian River County Sheriff's Office said were operating a puppy mill out of their rented home.
FHP attempting to ID victim struck, killled by car on Semoran Blvd.
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are working to identify a man who was killed after being hit by a car on Tuesday night. The middle-aged man was hit on Semoran Blvd. just south of Aloma Ave. on Tuesday night. "Unfortunately we don’t know who the...
Woman fatally struck by cars in front of Brevard fire station, troopers say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman died after being struck by two vehicles in front of a Brevard County fire station Wednesday evening, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said they responded to State Road A1A and Moonlight Drive in the southern area of Melbourne Beach shortly after 7 p.m.
Orlando youth program employee accused of molesting 17-year-old girl, documents say
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando youth program employee has been accused of molesting a teenage girl. Demarcus Womack, 31, faces three counts of lewd or lascivious behavior involving a minor. A spokesperson for the city of Orlando said Womack was a contract employee for its Parramore Kidz Zone. They...
Sheriff pulled over in car with stolen plate
In most instances, there’s nothing especially newsworthy about a sheriff’s deputy stopping the driver of a car bearing a stolen license plate. But when the driver that was pulled over turns out to be the sheriff?. That’s venturing into man-bites-dog territory, which makes it worth at least a...
Brevard County deputy accused of fatally shooting roommate could seek plea deal, expert says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — While the Brevard County deputy who told investigators he accidentally shot and killed his roommate and fellow deputy over the weekend faces a felony and the end of his career, he is not likely to spend a long time in prison, experts predict. >>> STREAM...
FDLE: No disciplinary issues reported for Brevard County deputies involved in shooting
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Questions remain after a Brevard County deputy shot and killed another deputy in the apartment where they lived together as roommates. Law enforcement officers are trained on basic gun safety. Melanye Smith, the Southern Police Institute coordinator, said that means deputy Andrew Lawson went against his training when he pointed his gun at his roommate Austin Walsh’s head and pulled the trigger, twice.
FHP: Pedestrian dies in Osceola County crash
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A deadly crash occurred in Osceola County on Tuesday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Just after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, a sedan driving on Poinciana Boulevard near U.S. Highway 192 hit a pedestrian crossing the street. The 66-year-old man who was struck by the vehicle...
Osceola deputies searching for man wanted for aggravated battery
YEEHAW JUNCTION, Fla. — Osceola and Indian River deputies were looking for a man wanted for aggravated battery Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say 32-year-old Cory Randall Philippe attacked his father and they believe he might be armed. They say...
3 Orange County men arrested for kidnapping man, holding him for ransom
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies arrested three people accused of kidnapping a man and then holding him for ransom. Deputies arrested 19-year-old Marcos Caraballo and 20-year-old Alexis Torres last week and arrested 27-year-old Dylan Telleria on Monday. All three face several charges, including kidnapping and extortion. Telleria...
Deputies make arrest in deadly Orlando shooting
ORLANDO, Fla. — Around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Orange County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 4200 block of Tymberwood Lane in Orlando in reference to a shooting. According to officials, responding deputies found a male victim, identified as 38-year-old Lavance Smith, who had sustained a gunshot wound. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
Man drowns in ocean off Brevard County beach, deputies say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A man died in Brevard County Wednesday after disappearing underwater during a swim, according to the sheriff’s office. Crews were dispatched to Sunrise Park in Indialantic along at North Miramar Avenue around 2:30 p.m., county officials told News 6. Deputies said a man in...
Affidavit: Brevard County deputy pulled trigger twice, firing single shot that killed fellow deputy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An off-duty Brevard County deputy pointed his gun at his roommate, a fellow deputy, inside their apartment and pulled the trigger twice, according to an arrest warrant. Investigators said deputy Andrew Lawson reported that the gun did not go off the first time. The second...
Community mourns Brevard County deputy killed in off-duty accident
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — New details have been released about the death of 23-year-old Brevard County Deputy Austin Walsh. The sheriff’s office said Walsh’s roommate, who is also a Brevard County deputy, accidentally shot Walsh Saturday morning. Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the past two days...
16-year-old girl reported missing from Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. - A teenager from Deltona High Schools has been reported missing, Volusia County deputies said Tuesday. Deltona High School student Evelina Fabianski, 16, left her home on Nov. 27 after an argument, according to deputies. She is 5'7", tall with brown eyes, and has black hair. If you...
Troopers investigate deadly crash after man hit by car in Osceola County
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened Tuesday night in Osceola County. Troopers said the fatal crash happened around 9:35 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 192 and Poinciana Boulevard. Troopers said a man was hit by a car at the...
