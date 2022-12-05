ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Renowned auction house gears up for ‘Magnificent Jewels’ sale

By Jack Baudoin
NEW YORK (WTVO) — The holiday season is all about sparkle and shine, and Christie’s has the perfect accessories, though they come with quite the jaw dropping price tag.

The famed auction house is gearing up for its “Magnificent Jewels” sale. The exclusive sale features a diamond palm tree brooch mounted by Cartier. it holds a circular brilliant cut diamond of over 13 carats. It is estimated to sell for $500,000-$800,000.

The sale also includes a rare, fancy blue pear-shaped diamond that is almost 32 carats.

“The highlight lot is a fantastic, incredible and the largest to come to the auction market, a fancy blue diamond. It’s a pear shape. It’s made as a pendant necklace,” said Angelina Chen, senior specialist at Christie’s New York Jewelry Department. “So, is incredibly wearable, mounted in a little frame of pink diamonds as well. It’s in for $10 to $15 million dollars.”

The sale takes place on Tuesday.

Community Policy