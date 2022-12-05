Mark Cuban is frank and direct. It is this outspoken side of him that makes him popular and one of Main Street's most appreciated self-made billionaires. The entrepreneurs, who appear on hit TV show "Shark Tank," are hoping to get a no-nonsense review of their ideas from the tech billionaire. Sports fans, and basketball fans in particular, are fond of his taunts and rants because the Dallas Mavericks owner doesn't often hold back. He does not hide his emotions. Cuban is somewhat like a professional boxer: he leaves everything in the ring. When he enters a fight, he gives everything.

