NESN

What Did Charles Barkley Just Call Celtics Star Jayson Tatum?

Charles Barkley is a national treasure who must be protected at all costs, even if his latest gaffe came at the expense of Boston Celtics superstar and NBA MVP candidate Jayson Tatum. As the NBA approaches Christmas, there’s become little doubt around league circles that Tatum has catapulted himself into...
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Chris Paul’s official status for Suns vs. Celtics, revealed

Chris Paul is close to returning, and the Phoenix Suns indicated as much as they upgraded his status for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. It is still unknown if All-Star point guard will actually be able to play, but the Suns labeled him as questionable for the contest. He has been out for 14 games now, so the change in his status is certainly a significant development for the team.
PHOENIX, AZ
NESN

Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves

Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith

Stephon Marbury is one of the most underappreciated point guards of the 2000s. While he was overshadowed by contemporaries at his position, primarily Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, Marbury was a 2-time All-Star and a 2-time All-NBA 3rd team selection during his prime. Marbury spent the latter half of his...
ClutchPoints

NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022

The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick. Not many are aware, but this could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The Phoenix Suns ended last season with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished 2nd in the East and found their way to the Finals and lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Both teams playing well once again and leading their respective conferences.
PHOENIX, AZ
TheStreet

Billionaire Mark Cuban Becomes Elon Musk's Most Vocal Opponent

Mark Cuban is frank and direct. It is this outspoken side of him that makes him popular and one of Main Street's most appreciated self-made billionaires. The entrepreneurs, who appear on hit TV show "Shark Tank," are hoping to get a no-nonsense review of their ideas from the tech billionaire. Sports fans, and basketball fans in particular, are fond of his taunts and rants because the Dallas Mavericks owner doesn't often hold back. He does not hide his emotions. Cuban is somewhat like a professional boxer: he leaves everything in the ring. When he enters a fight, he gives everything.

