Read full article on original website
Related
Suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka's troubles continue to mount with reported split from actress Nia Long
In September, the Celtics announced they had retained an independent law firm to investigate. Coach Ime Udoka was later suspended for the entire season.
What Did Charles Barkley Just Call Celtics Star Jayson Tatum?
Charles Barkley is a national treasure who must be protected at all costs, even if his latest gaffe came at the expense of Boston Celtics superstar and NBA MVP candidate Jayson Tatum. As the NBA approaches Christmas, there’s become little doubt around league circles that Tatum has catapulted himself into...
Chris Paul’s official status for Suns vs. Celtics, revealed
Chris Paul is close to returning, and the Phoenix Suns indicated as much as they upgraded his status for Wednesday’s game against the Boston Celtics. It is still unknown if All-Star point guard will actually be able to play, but the Suns labeled him as questionable for the contest. He has been out for 14 games now, so the change in his status is certainly a significant development for the team.
Kyrie Irving Sends Message with his Nike Shoes
Brooklyn Nets point guard concealed the Nike Swoosh logo on his shoes and wrote a message.
NBA Fans React To Magic Johnson Calling The Boston Celtics The Best Team In The League
His thoughts come on the back of the 125-98 drubbing Boston handed to the Phoenix Suns.
Former Celtics Forward Finds New NBA Home With Timberwolves
Former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan is keeping his NBA dreams alive. Ryan, who spent last season with the Celtics organization as he primarily played in the G League and flashed during Summer League before signing with the Los Angeles Lakers in September, reportedly is signing a two-way contract with the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Athletic’s Shams Charania and Jon Krawczynski reported late Tuesday night.
Kyrie Irving's Incredible Highlight Is Going Viral
Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets defeated the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday night.
Yardbarker
Stephon Marbury Brutally Calls Out NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith
Stephon Marbury is one of the most underappreciated point guards of the 2000s. While he was overshadowed by contemporaries at his position, primarily Jason Kidd and Steve Nash, Marbury was a 2-time All-Star and a 2-time All-NBA 3rd team selection during his prime. Marbury spent the latter half of his...
Kyrie Irving taped over the Nike logo on his signature shoes in his first game since leaving the brand
Kyrie Irving had been a fixture at Nike for years since getting his first signature shoe in 2014. He’s consistently been one of the brand’s top sellers. And then the company chose to suspend his line. Irving had his contract suspended by Nike last month after he retweeted...
Celtics Show Patience Pays as Tatum & Brown Deal Raptors Loss in 'Measurement Game'
The Toronto Raptors are going to have to be patient as they try to follow in the footsteps of the Boston Celtics whose superstar duo proved too much to handle
NBA Odds: Celtics vs. Suns prediction, odds and pick – 12/7/2022
The Phoenix Suns host the Boston Celtics for an interconference battle! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Celtics-Suns prediction and pick. Not many are aware, but this could be a potential NBA Finals preview. The Phoenix Suns ended last season with the No. 1 record in the Western Conference before being eliminated by the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics finished 2nd in the East and found their way to the Finals and lost in six games to the Golden State Warriors. Both teams playing well once again and leading their respective conferences.
Billionaire Mark Cuban Becomes Elon Musk's Most Vocal Opponent
Mark Cuban is frank and direct. It is this outspoken side of him that makes him popular and one of Main Street's most appreciated self-made billionaires. The entrepreneurs, who appear on hit TV show "Shark Tank," are hoping to get a no-nonsense review of their ideas from the tech billionaire. Sports fans, and basketball fans in particular, are fond of his taunts and rants because the Dallas Mavericks owner doesn't often hold back. He does not hide his emotions. Cuban is somewhat like a professional boxer: he leaves everything in the ring. When he enters a fight, he gives everything.
Comments / 0