Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
Dents-4-Kids toy drive set for Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jim White Toyota is holding a toy drive with a twist. If you bring a toy worth at least $25 to their dealership at 6123 W. Central on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., you can get a dent removed from your car. There are...
Finds in the 419 - Carter Historic Museum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc’s James Starks visits a 1930′s era farm in Bowling Green. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Toledo’s mayor identifies the Bay View Wastewater Treatment Plant as a costly, lengthy project
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s an ominous warning from Toledo’s mayor: Updates to the wastewater treatment plant will cost taxpayers “hundreds of millions of dollars over the course of years.”. Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz revealed that stark prediction during on Facebook live during his budget proposal for 2023....
Toledo union shopping trip supports local kids in need
TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, hundreds of people come out to show support for the kids serve by Lucas County Children Services as part of WTOL 11's Gift of Joy toy drive downtown gift drop. Among them are union members from the city of Toledo's fleet operations and department of transportation.
Ohio agencies offering heating assistance, walk-in help events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio agencies are offering heating assistance and walk-in help events to help Ohioans with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. The Ohio Development Services Agency says Ohioans who...
Toledo Hemp Center, area businesses collecting socks for Toledo homeless
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Hemp Center and other area businesses are teaming up to collect socks for the Toledo homeless. Toledo Hemp Center says the “Sock it to the homeless problem” sock collection drive will help the area homeless keep their feet warm during the cold months.
UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway
TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
Tam-O-Shanter to run the Ottawa Park ice rink
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved a plan Tuesday to have Tam-O-Shanter run the Ottawa Park ice rink. After the council vote, the plan includes a 30 year lease but council will have to re-approve it every five years. The City of Toledo looked to Tam-O-Shanter to run...
Toledo community, Denny Amrhein's family remember longtime car dealer
TOLEDO, Ohio — Denny Amrhein, a beloved and familiar face to many Toledoans and northwest Ohioans in the market for a car, died in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2. Amrhein started his career as a car dealer at the former Papenhagen Oldsmobile on West Central Avenue in Toledo, where he became one of the highest-selling Oldsmobile dealers in the country during his 12-year tenure.
Dine in the 419: Fat Pete’s Eatery
KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - On State Route 12 in Kansas, Ohio, just outside Bettsville, there’s a seasonal shop called Sun-Days. It’s been open for years. This year, the owners remodeled the attached space that was formerly rented for a carryout and opened a year-round restaurant called Fat Pete’s Eatery.
UPDATE: One dead after vehicle strikes utility pole in west Toledo early Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: This story has been updated to reflect new information from a Toledo police report Thursday afternoon. Toledo Fire & Rescue crews responded to an injury crash early Thursday that resulted in a fatality. Crews arrived at the intersection of north Reynolds Road and Dorr Street...
UPDATE: Missing central Toledo 16-year-old found without incident
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Martinez has been found, according to a family member. He was located without incident. Zion Martinez, 16, was reported missing from his central Toledo home Tuesday afternoon, Toledo police said. Martinez was last seen wearing a beige coat, black sweatpants with dinosaurs on them and...
Toledo families search day and night after two teens go missing
TOLEDO, Ohio — Families and Toledo police are searching for two teen boys who went missing within the last week. Kyshawn Pittman, 15, was last seen Saturday and is believed to be with 16-year-old Ke'Marion Wilder, who was last seen on Monday. According to a police report, Wilder's father...
Toledo mayor discusses failed Issue 21, 2023 budget with public Wednesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Growing the Toledo police force, demolishing blighted buildings and fixing sidewalks are among the items on the city of Toledo's proposed budget for 2023, mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said Wednesday. Kapszukiewicz presented the proposal the day prior to city council. He shared it with the public at...
Lucas County makes moves to prepare for possible new jail location
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County officials take steps towards finalizing a site for the new county jail. County officials on Tuesday made plans to relocate its Facilities Department, making the location a possibility for a new jail. County leaders said they have narrowed their options to two sites which...
Utah man indicted in fatal 2021 I-475/I-75 crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted 36-year-old Hakim Niazi of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday for a fatal 2021 crash that left one man dead. Niazi is charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the incident. According to court documents, on Oct. 15, 2021 at approximately 4:13 p.m., Niazi was operating a semi tractor on I-75, merging on to I-475 east of the ProMedica Parkway exit in west Toledo.
Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
Local woman proves you’re never too old to be a bell ringer
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve probably seen The Salvation Army’s red kettles throughout town. A lot of people in this community volunteer their time to ring the bell and collect money to help those in need, and this year, there’s a new volunteer who is quite an inspiration.
Demolition work underway on Ned Skeldon Stadium
MAUMEE, Ohio — Demolition is underway to raze the former Maumee home of the Toledo Mud Hens. Work began on Ned Skeldon Stadium a few weeks ago to remove the first base stands. The press box is set to come down Tuesday. The field and dugouts will remain, and...
