Toledo, OH

13abc.com

Back open, Spaghetti Warehouse addresses last week’s landlord lockout

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After being locked out of their building for four days last week, the Spaghetti Warehouse restaurant is hoping to clear the air about the temporary closure. According to a press release from the company Thursday, the restaurant was able to re-open last Friday after being closed...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dents-4-Kids toy drive set for Saturday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Jim White Toyota is holding a toy drive with a twist. If you bring a toy worth at least $25 to their dealership at 6123 W. Central on Saturday from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., you can get a dent removed from your car. There are...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo union shopping trip supports local kids in need

TOLEDO, Ohio — Each year, hundreds of people come out to show support for the kids serve by Lucas County Children Services as part of WTOL 11's Gift of Joy toy drive downtown gift drop. Among them are union members from the city of Toledo's fleet operations and department of transportation.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Ohio agencies offering heating assistance, walk-in help events

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio agencies are offering heating assistance and walk-in help events to help Ohioans with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay their heating bills. The Ohio Development Services Agency says Ohioans who...
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

UTMC department chair placed on leave; investigation underway

TOLEDO, Ohio — The chairman of the University of Toledo Medical Center's orthopedic surgery department is under investigation, the school confirmed Wednesday. Dr. Nabil Ebraheim was placed on paid leave last week, according to UT spokeswoman Meghan Cunningham. He is also a professor in the College of Medicine and Life Sciences.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Tam-O-Shanter to run the Ottawa Park ice rink

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo City Council approved a plan Tuesday to have Tam-O-Shanter run the Ottawa Park ice rink. After the council vote, the plan includes a 30 year lease but council will have to re-approve it every five years. The City of Toledo looked to Tam-O-Shanter to run...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo community, Denny Amrhein's family remember longtime car dealer

TOLEDO, Ohio — Denny Amrhein, a beloved and familiar face to many Toledoans and northwest Ohioans in the market for a car, died in a single-vehicle crash on Dec. 2. Amrhein started his career as a car dealer at the former Papenhagen Oldsmobile on West Central Avenue in Toledo, where he became one of the highest-selling Oldsmobile dealers in the country during his 12-year tenure.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Fat Pete’s Eatery

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - On State Route 12 in Kansas, Ohio, just outside Bettsville, there’s a seasonal shop called Sun-Days. It’s been open for years. This year, the owners remodeled the attached space that was formerly rented for a carryout and opened a year-round restaurant called Fat Pete’s Eatery.
KANSAS, OH
WTOL 11

UPDATE: Missing central Toledo 16-year-old found without incident

TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: Martinez has been found, according to a family member. He was located without incident. Zion Martinez, 16, was reported missing from his central Toledo home Tuesday afternoon, Toledo police said. Martinez was last seen wearing a beige coat, black sweatpants with dinosaurs on them and...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County makes moves to prepare for possible new jail location

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Lucas County officials take steps towards finalizing a site for the new county jail. County officials on Tuesday made plans to relocate its Facilities Department, making the location a possibility for a new jail. County leaders said they have narrowed their options to two sites which...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Utah man indicted in fatal 2021 I-475/I-75 crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Lucas County Grand Jury indicted 36-year-old Hakim Niazi of Salt Lake City, Utah, on Tuesday for a fatal 2021 crash that left one man dead. Niazi is charged with negligent vehicular manslaughter, a first-degree misdemeanor, for the incident. According to court documents, on Oct. 15, 2021 at approximately 4:13 p.m., Niazi was operating a semi tractor on I-75, merging on to I-475 east of the ProMedica Parkway exit in west Toledo.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Secor Road closure to begin in January for bridge replacement

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Part of Secor Road will be closed for a bridge replacement beginning in January. The City of Toledo says the Secor Road closure, which is from Valleston Pkwy. to Towerview Blvd., will begin on Jan. 3, 2023. According to the City, the project includes the replacement...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Local woman proves you’re never too old to be a bell ringer

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You’ve probably seen The Salvation Army’s red kettles throughout town. A lot of people in this community volunteer their time to ring the bell and collect money to help those in need, and this year, there’s a new volunteer who is quite an inspiration.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Demolition work underway on Ned Skeldon Stadium

MAUMEE, Ohio — Demolition is underway to raze the former Maumee home of the Toledo Mud Hens. Work began on Ned Skeldon Stadium a few weeks ago to remove the first base stands. The press box is set to come down Tuesday. The field and dugouts will remain, and...
MAUMEE, OH

