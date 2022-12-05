Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Vitus Bikes has announced the opening of a US Distribution Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, bringing its range of quality, affordable road, mountain and gravel bikes to the North American market for the first time. The brand is able to offer well spec’d bicycles at sensible price points thanks to its cost-saving direct-to-consumer model, some of which we have had the pleasure of testing in the UK.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO