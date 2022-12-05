ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

lazytrips.com

Is the drive from Salt Lake City to Moab Scary?

Salt Lake City and Moab are both in the beautiful state of Utah, in the western United States. Salt Lake City lies to the south of the Great Salt Lake and Moab is further southeast of Salt Lake City, between Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. This area is...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
DRAPER, UT
KSLTV

Snow storm to affect driving conditions Wednesday, Thursday

SALT LAKE CITY — A winter weather advisory is in effect tonight as snow is expected to impact the Wednesday evening commute according to the National Weather Service. Snow already dropped 2 to 6 inches in areas of southern Utah early Wednesday afternoon. The advisory comes from the National...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Bikerumor

Vitus Bikes Announces US Distribution out of Salt Lake City, Utah

Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Vitus Bikes has announced the opening of a US Distribution Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, bringing its range of quality, affordable road, mountain and gravel bikes to the North American market for the first time. The brand is able to offer well spec’d bicycles at sensible price points thanks to its cost-saving direct-to-consumer model, some of which we have had the pleasure of testing in the UK.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Utah

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Utah transportation company expands service to Reno

SALT LAKE CITY — Shuttle bus options from Salt Lake City to Reno, Nevada, have expanded. As of Dec. 1, Salt Lake Express now connects to Reno on Interstate 80. The company said it has worked with the Nevada Department of Transportation to determine the needs of the communities in the corridor.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

NB I-15 reopens following crash, massive oil spill in Draper

DRAPER, Utah — State troopers closed northbound Interstate 15 at 14600 South due to a crash involving several vehicles and a tanker that spilled over 2,000 gallons of oil on the roadway. Drivers experienced major delays near the Point of the Mountain, and Cpl. Tara Whalberg with the Utah...
DRAPER, UT
ABC 4

Light snow spreading through Utah Wednesday, more to come on Friday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some midweek moisture is making its way through the Beehive State this morning with rain and snow showers over Southern and Central Utah this morning. A trough of low pressure lifting northeast through the region will continue to provide spread moisture into much of Utah by Wednesday evening. Light snow showers are expected along Northern Utah this afternoon and evening could impact some of the evening drive.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC 4

1,500 gallons of oil spilled on I-15 in multi-car pileup

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car crash involving at least two semi-trucks spilled approximately 1,500 gallons of crude oil on I-15 on Wednesday night. The crash resulted in northbound I-15 remaining closed during the morning commute, on Thursday, Dec. 8. Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4...
DRAPER, UT

