Newly built Draper homes ‘unfit for human habitation’ due to sliding soil
What would you do if you had to leave your forever home less than a year after moving in? That’s what two Draper families had to do.
KSLTV
‘This is much needed;’ Salt Lake City VA gets new and improved food pantry
SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Veterans Affairs Office reopened its food pantry Wednesday after being closed during the pandemic. Food pantry program manager Steve Prater said the new, larger food pantry opened to veterans during a time of year when many of them need it most.
lazytrips.com
Is the drive from Salt Lake City to Moab Scary?
Salt Lake City and Moab are both in the beautiful state of Utah, in the western United States. Salt Lake City lies to the south of the Great Salt Lake and Moab is further southeast of Salt Lake City, between Arches National Park and Canyonlands National Park. This area is...
kslnewsradio.com
Crashes and bad weather cause traffic across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Several crashes caused closures and delays on major freeways and ramps across the state Thursday morning. An early morning crash on northbound on I-15 caused an oil spill in Draper. By 9 a.m. on Thursday, the freeway was closed at 146000 South and there were six miles of stopped traffic going into Lehi.
Park City liquor store no longer holds bragging rights as Utah's highest grossing outlet
Utah's Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services, the group formerly known as the DABC, has released its annual report stating the DABS raked in more than $220 million in profits over its last fiscal year from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022. A portion of its proceeds help fund various services and programs throughout the state.
'Project Warming Hands' aims to help Ogden homeless shelter with donations
The winter months are always concerning when it comes to temperatures dropping and members of Utah's homeless community.
Skier captures video of massive avalanche on Park City Ridgeline
Over the years, the Dutch Draw location just outside of Park City Mountain Resort has been the sight of nearly a handful of avalanche-related fatalities.
Massive oil spill on I-15 in Draper prompts nearly 12 hours of closures
A massive oil spill caused a huge headache for drivers headed North on I-15 in Draper Thursday morning as the freeway was shut down completely for nearly 12 hours while crews worked to clean up.
KSLTV
‘He’s a fighter’: Family hopes Utah teen will walk again after snowboarding accident
OGDEN, Utah — A Weber County teenager is recovering from surgery in the ICU after suffering a broken neck during a snowboarding accident. Aza Mathew Topik of West Haven is an 18-year-old who fractured his C-5 vertebrae when he fell Sunday at Snowbasin. “He hit just a little bump,...
VIDEO: Grinchy FedEx driver tosses package at Park City home
'Tis the season for holiday cheer, Christmas carols and the occasional delivery driver doing their best Grinch impersonation.
KSLTV
Snow storm to affect driving conditions Wednesday, Thursday
SALT LAKE CITY — A winter weather advisory is in effect tonight as snow is expected to impact the Wednesday evening commute according to the National Weather Service. Snow already dropped 2 to 6 inches in areas of southern Utah early Wednesday afternoon. The advisory comes from the National...
Bikerumor
Vitus Bikes Announces US Distribution out of Salt Lake City, Utah
Support us! BikeRumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Vitus Bikes has announced the opening of a US Distribution Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, bringing its range of quality, affordable road, mountain and gravel bikes to the North American market for the first time. The brand is able to offer well spec’d bicycles at sensible price points thanks to its cost-saving direct-to-consumer model, some of which we have had the pleasure of testing in the UK.
4 Great Pizza Places in Utah
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Utah or wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their deli food and great service.
KSLTV
Celebration of Life to be held in January at Gardner Village for founder Nancy Long
WEST JORDAN, Utah — The founder of Gardner Village, Nancy Long, has died at 82 after battling Muscular Dystrophy and complications from a stroke. Long fell in love with the historic Gardner Mill in West Jordan, which once served as a flour mill built by one of Utah’s first pioneer settlers, Archibald Gardner.
KSLTV
Utah transportation company expands service to Reno
SALT LAKE CITY — Shuttle bus options from Salt Lake City to Reno, Nevada, have expanded. As of Dec. 1, Salt Lake Express now connects to Reno on Interstate 80. The company said it has worked with the Nevada Department of Transportation to determine the needs of the communities in the corridor.
Opinion: His only source of food was fish — but he also caught the hearts of two volunteers
Whether you donate to a food bank, sew blankets for those in need or write letters to inmates, there are plenty of ways to serve this season.
KSLTV
NB I-15 reopens following crash, massive oil spill in Draper
DRAPER, Utah — State troopers closed northbound Interstate 15 at 14600 South due to a crash involving several vehicles and a tanker that spilled over 2,000 gallons of oil on the roadway. Drivers experienced major delays near the Point of the Mountain, and Cpl. Tara Whalberg with the Utah...
No-Kill Utah nearing reality with Animal Services lifesaving efforts
The Best Friends Animal Society shared its gratitude and congratulations to three different animal service agencies across Utah for their efforts in saving the lives of cats and dogs through its No-Kill Utah initiative.
ABC 4
Light snow spreading through Utah Wednesday, more to come on Friday
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Some midweek moisture is making its way through the Beehive State this morning with rain and snow showers over Southern and Central Utah this morning. A trough of low pressure lifting northeast through the region will continue to provide spread moisture into much of Utah by Wednesday evening. Light snow showers are expected along Northern Utah this afternoon and evening could impact some of the evening drive.
ABC 4
1,500 gallons of oil spilled on I-15 in multi-car pileup
DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A multi-car crash involving at least two semi-trucks spilled approximately 1,500 gallons of crude oil on I-15 on Wednesday night. The crash resulted in northbound I-15 remaining closed during the morning commute, on Thursday, Dec. 8. Sgt. Cameron Roden of Utah Highway Patrol told ABC4...
