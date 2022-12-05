Read full article on original website
Tim Duncan Opened Up On How Losing $20 Million Changed His Approach To Doing Business
Tim Duncan once lost $20 million by trusting the wrong person and explained how the experience changed his approach to business.
John Salley on why Michael Jordan isn't a major Nike owner — "You don’t want any of the captives coming from the cages to be up with the emperor"
According to Salley, it's a racial thing.
Isiah Thomas Revealed That Karl Malone Surprisingly Called Him And Almost Cried When Apologizing To Him After The Last Dance
Isiah Thomas reveals Karl Malone reached out to apologize to him for hitting him in the face.
BREAKING: Klay Thompson Makes NBA History In Pacers-Warriors Game
Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson is now 14th All-Time in three-pointers made.
Gary Payton II ‘closer’ to making Portland Trail Blazers debut
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II, who has not played this season after undergoing offseason core muscle surgery, is closer to making his debut. But the details of “closer” remain open to interpretation. “He practiced today,” Damian Lillard said, following Wednesday’s practice at the team’s practice facility...
Devean George clears up the rumors on Shaquille O’Neal allegedly taking a ‘s–t’ in his shoes
Former Los Angeles Lakers forward Devean George disputed the rumor that Shaquille O’Neal took a s— in his shoes during their time with the Lakers. The rumor, which was brought up by Tyronn Lue on a podcast appearance, appears to be false. Lue had said that O’Neal was angry that George didn’t bring donuts to a meeting, leading to him using the forward’s shoe as a toilet.
Duke basketball head coach reportedly beat Jayson Tatum in one-on-one
In an interview with SLAM that the publication posted on Monday, first-year Duke basketball chief Jon Scheyer claims he beat former Blue Devil star Jayson Tatum in a one-on-one game when the Boston Celtics forward visited his old stomping grounds in Durham over the summer. There's no report of the...
Anthony Davis' Injury Status For Lakers-Cavs Game
Anthony Davis is on the injury report for Tuesday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
“I think we can pay you a little bit more than that” — When Gregg Popovich saved Devin Brown from an overnight stocker job
Thanks to Gregg Popovich's training camp invite, Devin Brown was able to live his NBA dream.
Nets' Kyrie Irving sends message to those who bought his Nike sneakers
Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving was recently dropped from the Nike in the aftermath of his decision to tweet a link to a film that contained antisemitic material. Irving is now a sneaker free agent and time will tell if he signs with another organization. Initially, when the tweet incident...
Lakers News: Juan Toscano-Anderson Includes Three Lakers Among His Five All-Time NBA Favorites
JTA avoids listing players he never saw.
Lakers News: Further Details On Anthony Davis Illness
L.A.'s best player left last night's Cavaliers loss with flu-like symptoms.
Blake Griffin's Highlight Is Going Viral
Blake Griffin had an impressive play in Monday night's game between the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors.
Report: Latest Clippers Trade Rumors Revealed
The LA Clippers have been active at the trade deadline nearly every year since Steve Ballmer took over. Whether it was trading Blake Griffin in 2018, trading Tobias Harris in 2019, acquiring Marcus Morris in 2020, trading Lou Williams in 2021, or acquiring Norman Powell and Robert Covington last year, the Clippers have made a big move each of the last several years.
