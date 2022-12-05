ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau, NY

Daily Voice

Student Stabbed During Fight At Schenectady High School

A high school student from the region is recovering after being stabbed by another student during an altercation on campus. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, at Schenectady High School, a district spokesperson told Daily Voice. During an altercation between two students inside a campus bathroom, a male student...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Trio charged in Broadalbin-Perth High School burglary

Three people are now charged in a June burglary at a Broadalbin-Perth High School. Logan VanDyke, 20, and two 18-year-old suspects were arrested. Those two suspects’ names are not being released, due to their age. Once forcing their way in the building, the trio stole things, say investigators.
Daily Voice

Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say

A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
COXSACKIE, NY

