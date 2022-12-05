Read full article on original website
Nursing home duo accused of forgery, petit larceny
Two nursing home employees have been arrested for allegedly falsifying and forging business records at their place of work.
Police: Schenectady HS student slashed in face
In the early afternoon on Tuesday, school resource officers at Schenectady High were alerted to an altercation inside the school.
WRGB
Three arrested in two separate investigations on the same street, say Albany Police
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — Albany Police on Wednesday, made three arrests after executing two separate search warrants in two separate investigations. On December 7th, just after 10:00 AM, Albany Detectives along with the United States Marshals Services Regional Fugitive Task Force executed a search warrant at a home on Southern Boulevard.
Student Stabbed During Fight At Schenectady High School
A high school student from the region is recovering after being stabbed by another student during an altercation on campus. The incident happened Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, at Schenectady High School, a district spokesperson told Daily Voice. During an altercation between two students inside a campus bathroom, a male student...
Rotterdam man sentenced in death of foster child
A Rotterdam man was sentenced on Tuesday for the 2020 murder of his 4-year-old foster child.
The Skeleton Mask Suspect Arrested! Is This Queensbury Mystery Now Solved?
According to WNTY New Channel 13, an arrest has been made in a case where the suspect robbed a Queensbury convenience store while wearing a skeleton mask. The mask and clothing that covered up the individual must have made it difficult to locate the man. The Post Star reports that...
WNYT
Trio charged in Broadalbin-Perth High School burglary
Three people are now charged in a June burglary at a Broadalbin-Perth High School. Logan VanDyke, 20, and two 18-year-old suspects were arrested. Those two suspects’ names are not being released, due to their age. Once forcing their way in the building, the trio stole things, say investigators.
Visitor Busted Sneaking Drugs Into NY Prison, Police Say
A New York woman may soon find herself on the other side of the bars after allegedly sneaking drugs into a state prison. Schenectady resident Jessica Olds, age 30, was arrested at around noon Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Greene Correctional Facility in Coxsackie after troopers learned that a visitor ha…
Decades After Raping Child, Nassau Man Facing Charges, Police Say
A 63-year-old man from the region is accused of raping a child more than two decades ago, authorities said. Rensselaer County resident Robert Hilton, of the Town of Nassau, was arrested Friday, Dec. 2, on a warrant stemming from a State Police investigation and grand jury hearing. Troopers were first...
Woman arrested for selling drugs and bail jumping
A Queensbury woman has been arrested for selling Methamphetamine to a police informant.
Man allegedly tries to torch Schenectady home
A man who allegedly barricaded himself in the basement of a Schenectady home, and then tried to burn down that home, is being treated at Ellis Hospital, according to the Schenectady Police Department.
Rensselaer County man arrested, accused of rape
A Castleton on Hudson man was arrested on Thursday. Shawn Gillingham, 33, faces multiple charges, including second-degree rape.
WNYT
Saugerties man charged in young girl’s kidnapping facing new burglary charge
Kirk Shultis of Saugerties is charged with burglary. He’s the biological father of a little girl who was found hiding under a staircase in February, three years after she was reported missing. Shultis is now accused of breaking into homes in the town. He’s already accused of custodial interference....
Police: Missouri man had illegal gun in Clifton Park
A Wayland, Missouri man is doing time in Saratoga County Jail after state troopers allegedly found an illegal handgun in his car during a traffic stop.
Woman accused of bringing pot, suboxone to jail
A Schenectady woman was arrested on Saturday for allegedly smuggling drugs into the Greene Correctional Facility. Jessica Olds, 30, faces multiple charges.
Guilty verdict reached in fatal 2019 Albany shooting
An Albany man was found guilty in a 2019 murder. Quintin Lacy was convicted of Murder and Criminal Possession of a Weapon.
WNYT
Police: Attempted Albany carjacking ends when driver crashes with suspect inside
An attempted carjacking happened Monday afternoon in Albany, say police. It happened, they say, while the driver was still in the car. A man got in the car on the passenger side, pulled out a gun and demanded the car. The driver kept driving, and crashed into trees near 1st...
Police Seeking Tips After Burglar Hits Convenience Store In Capital Region
Police are asking for help in identifying a suspect seen on surveillance footage breaking into a convenience store in the Capital Region.The Saratoga County incident happened in Ballston Spa, at the Cumberland Farms on Milton Avenue, according to Ballston Spa Police.Police did not specify when the …
Four arrested after narcotics investigation in Corinth
Saratoga County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Team executed a search warrant on December 6 in Corinth. As a result of the search and investigation, four were arrested and accused of having and selling crack cocaine.
WNYT
Court rules Washington County man who murdered grandma will stay in prison
A man convicted of murdering his own grandmother in 2017 will stay behind bars. Kevin Gonyea asked an appellate court to throw out his conviction for strangling 95-year-old Leona Twiss with a towel. Gonyea argued his defense counsel was ineffective when he pled guilty to murder in 2018. The appellate...
