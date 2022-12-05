ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade

Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Larry Brown Sports

Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
NFL Analysis Network

49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars

Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
