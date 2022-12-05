Read full article on original website
Marconews.com
Joe Montana shares the one QB that would make the most sense for the 49ers to go after
49ers legend Joe Montana joined Sports Seriously and shared his thoughts on what the Niners can do at the QB position going forward.
Look: NFL Star Furious With The Brittney Griner Trade
Dallas Cowboys star Micah Parsons had an interesting reaction to this Thursday's prisoner swap involving WNBA star Brittney Griner. Parsons seems angry that President Joe Biden agreed to a deal that didn't include former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan. "Wait nah," Parsons tweeted. "We left a marine?!! Hell nah." This tweet...
Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC team
Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe him the remaining $1.35 million on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s...
49ers’ Brock Purdy Has Chance To Do Something No QB Has Ever Done
The San Francisco 49ers were in a tough spot against the visiting Miami Dolphins in Week 13. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo went down early with an injury to his foot that will ultimately keep him out of the lineup for the remainder of the season. Keeping up with the explosive...
NFL Analysis Network
49ers Receive Rough Injury Updates On Three Stars
Week 13 was a good one in many respects for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Miami Dolphins. That win was their fifth in a row, pushing their record to 8-4 on the season, but it didn’t come without its disappointments as injuries piled up again. Starting...
Terrell Owens says he told Jed York, 49ers he's available: 'I'm a very valuable asset'
If the 49ers want another weapon for Brock Purdy, they apparently can call Terrell Owens. The NFL legend told “The Morning Roast” he already reached out to Jed York to say he’s available.
