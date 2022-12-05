ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia Unified to provide Narcan at all schools

VISALIA, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Visalia Unified will soon be providing Narcan in all its schools, district officials announced on Monday.

Narcan boxes have been distributed to all school sites, these spaces will be secured but ready and available for a fentanyl overdose situation and will be placed in strategic places close to the AED units or nurse offices.

The medicine was received by the school district during the Thanksgiving break. On Monday, it was handed out to the schools’ nurses. Each school site will be stocked with two doses of the medication – as well as the Youth Service Officers and the Emergency Medical Services staff who will also be trained to properly administer the medication.

“We know that the answer to fighting fentanyl and other drugs are positive relationships with students. Our School Board made it a point to provide each of our 42 schools with a counselor, so students have someone to turn to, in addition to the countless adults on campus who care for their safety and well-being,” said Superintendent Kirk Shrum.

School officials also encourage parents to have conversations with middle and high schoolers about the dangers of the consumption of fentanyl and other opioids.

According to National Institute on Drug Abuse, Naloxone (Narcan) is a medicine that reverses an opioid overdose which means that it attaches to the opioid receptors that reverse and blocks the effects of other opioids, and can restore normal breathing to a person if their breathing has slowed or stopped because of an opioid overdose.

For more information about the medicine and its effects click here .

